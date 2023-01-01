Contact Support for any issues or questions you want to submit as you use the Prisma Data Platform.

Note • The pop-up prefills the name and email address associated with your GitHub account. • All fields are mandatory except for Attachments .

Fill out all fields in the pop-up below.

Go to the Prisma Data Platform and click Support in the upper right.

You will receive an email acknowledging the submitted ticket.

What's next

As the Support team triages and responds to your ticket, you will receive replies via email.

Keep in touch by sending replies in the same email thread until your ticket is resolved.