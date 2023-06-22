Tailor Prisma Client to meet your codebase's needs

In 4.7.0, we released Prisma Client extensions as a Preview feature. Today we are happy to announce the General Availability of Prisma Client extensions! Extensions have proven to be extremely useful and powerful during the Preview period, even powering Prisma products like Accelerate and Pulse!

A straightforward and easy to use API

If this is the first time you're hearing about Client extensions, don't worry. We have an existing blog post that covers the usage in-depth. To sum it up here: creating an extension is as easy as using $extends .

This code snippet shows how you can add a new method to the User model using a model extension:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' ; const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { model : { user : { async signUp ( email : string ) { } , } , } , } ) ; const newUser = await prisma . user . signUp ( 'myemail@email.com' ) ;

If you instead require a method on all models, you can even use the builtin $allModels feature:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' ; const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { model : { $allModels : { async exists < T > ( this : T , where : Prisma . Args < T , 'findFirst' > [ 'where' ] ) : Promise < boolean > { } , } , } , } ) ; const postExists = await prisma . post . exists ( { id : 1 } ) ;

For a more in-depth look into changes we made to the extensions API as a part of this release, please check out our release notes

Extensions built by the community

While client extensions are now generally available, we have already seen some cool examples in the wild. prisma-extension-pagination is an awesome contribution from our community. Importing and using an external client extension is easy too:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' ; import pagination from 'prisma-extension-pagination' ; const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( pagination ) ; const [ users , meta ] = prisma . user . paginate ( { select : { id : true , } } ) . withPages ( { limit : 10 , } ) ;

Reference examples for various use cases

In addition to community contributions, we have a set of reference examples in the prisma-client-extensions example repository that showcase different areas where we believe Prisma Client extensions can be useful. The repository currently contains the following example extensions:

Example Description audit-log-context Provides the current user's ID as context to Postgres audit log triggers callback-free-itx Adds a method to start interactive transactions without callbacks computed-fields Adds virtual / computed fields to result objects input-transformation Transforms the input arguments passed to Prisma Client queries to filter the result set input-validation Runs custom validation logic on input arguments passed to mutation methods instance-methods Adds Active Record-like methods like save() and delete() to result objects json-field-types Uses strongly-typed runtime parsing for data stored in JSON columns model-filters Adds reusable filters that can composed into complex where conditions for a model obfuscated-fields Prevents sensitive data (e.g. password fields) from being included in results query-logging Wraps Prisma Client queries with simple query timing and logging readonly-client Creates a client that only allows read operations retry-transactions Adds a retry mechanism to transactions with exponential backoff and jitter row-level-security Uses Postgres row-level security policies to isolate data a multi-tenant application static-methods Adds custom query methods to Prisma Client models transformed-fields Demonstrates how to use result extensions to transform query results and add i18n to an app exists-method Demonstrates how to add an exists method to all your models

Show off your extensions!

If you'd like a deeper dive into Prisma Client extensions, be sure to check out our previous write-up: Prisma Client Just Became a Lot More Flexible: Prisma Client Extensions!

We'd also love to hear about your extensions (and maybe even take them for a spin).