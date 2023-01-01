`model`: Add custom methods to your models
Prisma Client extensions are Generally Available from versions 4.16.0 and later. They were introduced in Preview in version 4.7.0. Make sure you enable the
clientExtensions Preview feature flag if you are running on a version earlier than 4.16.0.
You can use the
model Prisma Client extensions component type to add custom methods to your models.
Possible uses for the
model component include the following:
- New operations to operate alongside existing Prisma Client operations, such as
findMany
- Encapsulated business logic
- Repetitive operations
- Model-specific utilities
Add a custom method
Use the
$extends client-level method to create an extended client. An extended client is a variant of the standard Prisma Client that is wrapped by one or more extensions. Use the
model extension component to add methods to models in your schema.
Add a custom method to a specific model
To extend a specific model in your schema, use the following structure. This example adds a method to the
user model.
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends({name?: '<name>', // (optional) names the extension for error logsmodel?: {user: { ... } // in this case, we extend the `user` model},});
Example
The following example adds a method called
signUp to the
user model. This method creates a new user with the specified email address.
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends({model: {user: {async signUp(email: string) {await prisma.user.create({ data: { email } })},},},})
You would call
signUp in your application as follows:
const user = await prisma.user.signUp('john@prisma.io')
When you call a method in an extension, use the constant name from your
$extends statement, not
prisma. In the above example,
prisma.user.signUp works, but
prisma.user.signUp does not, because the original
prisma is not modified.
Add a custom method to all models in your schema
To extend all models in your schema, use the following structure:
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends({name?: '<name>', // `name` is an optional field that you can use to name the extension for error logsmodel?: {$allModels: { ... }},})
Example
The following example adds an
exists method to all models.
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends({model: {$allModels: {async exists<T>(this: T,where: Prisma.Args<T, 'findFirst'>['where']): Promise<boolean> {// Get the current model at runtimeconst context = Prisma.getExtensionContext(this)const result = await (context as any).findFirst({ where })return result !== null},},},})
You would call
exists in your application as follows:
// `exists` method available on all modelsawait prisma.user.exists({ name: 'Alice' })await prisma.post.exists({OR: [{ title: { contains: 'Prisma' } }, { content: { contains: 'Prisma' } }],})
Call a custom method from another custom method
You can call a custom method from another custom method, if the two methods are declared on the same model. For example, you can call a custom method on the
user model from another custom method on the
user model. It does not matter if the two methods are declared in the same extension or in different extensions.
To do so, use
Prisma.getExtensionContext(this).methodName. Note that you cannot use
prisma.user.methodName. This is because
prisma is not extended yet, and therefore does not contain the new method.
For example:
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends({model: {user: {firstMethod() {...},secondMethod() {Prisma.getExtensionContext(this).firstMethod()}}}})
Get the current model name at runtime
This feature is available from version 4.9.0.
You can get the name of the current model at runtime with
Prisma.getExtensionContext(this).name. You might use this to write out the model name to a log, to send the name to another service, or to branch your code based on the model.
For example:
// `context` refers to the current modelconst context = Prisma.getExtensionContext(this)// `context.name` returns the name of the current modelconsole.log(context.name)// Usageawait(context as any).findFirst({ args })
Refer to Add a custom method to all models in your schema for a concrete example for retrieving the current model name at runtime.
Advanced type safety: type utilities for defining generic extensions
You can improve the type-safety of
model components in your shared extensions with type utilities.