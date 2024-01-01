Optimize
Prisma Optimize
Prisma Optimize. helps you generate insights and provides recommendations that can help you make your database queries faster.
This helps you to:
- Generate insights about your database queries
- Identify errors to help debug your database queries
- Receive recommendations and discuss them with an AI assistant to enhance query performance.
Optimize aims to help developers of all skill levels write efficient database queries, reducing database load and making applications more responsive.
Get started
Start analyzing the prisma queries in your app in 5 minutes.
Examples
Explore our ready-to-run examples using Optimize.
Supported databases
Optimize works with the database you already have.