Optimize

Prisma Optimize

Prisma Optimize. helps you generate insights and provides recommendations that can help you make your database queries faster.

This helps you to:

Generate insights about your database queries

Identify errors to help debug your database queries

Receive recommendations and discuss them with an AI assistant to enhance query performance.

Optimize aims to help developers of all skill levels write efficient database queries, reducing database load and making applications more responsive.

Optimize works with the database you already have.