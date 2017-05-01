What is a GraphQL Schema Definition?

A GraphQL Schema Definition is the most concise way to specify a GraphQL schema. The syntax is well-defined and are part of the official GraphQL specification. Schema Definitions are sometimes referred to as IDL (Interface Definition Language) or SDL (Schema Definition Language).

The GraphQL schema for a blogging app could be specified like this:

type Post { id : String ! title : String ! publishedAt : DateTime ! likes : Int ! @default ( value : 0 ) blog : Blog @relation ( name : "Posts" ) } type Blog { id : String ! name : String ! description : String posts : [ Post ! ] ! @relation ( name : "Posts" ) }

The main components of a schema definition are the types and their fields. Additional information can be provided as custom directives like the @default value specified for the likes field.

Type

A type has a name and can implement one or more interfaces:

type Post implements Item { }

Field

A field has a name and a type:

age : Int

The GraphQL spec defines some built-in scalar values but more can be defined by a concrete implementation. The built in scalar types are:

Int

Float

String

Boolean

ID

In addition to scalar types, a field can use any other type defined in the schema definition.

Non-nullable fields are denoted by an exclamation mark:

age : Int !

Lists are denoted by square brackets:

names : [ String ! ]

Enum

An enum is a scalar value that has a specified set of possible values:

enum Category { PROGRAMMING_LANGUAGES API_DESIGN }

Interface

In GraphQL an interface is a list of fields. A GraphQL type must have the same fields as all the interfaces it implements and all interface fields must be of the same type.

interface Item { title : String ! }

Schema directive

A directive allows you to attach arbitrary information to any other schema definition element. Directives are always placed behind the element they describe:

name : String ! @defaultValue ( value : "new blogpost" )

Directives don’t have intrinsic meaning. Each GraphQL implementation can define their own custom directives that add new functionality.

GraphQL specifies built-in skip and include directives that can be used to include or exclude specific fields in queries, but these aren't used in the schema language.