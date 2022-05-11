Year after year, Prisma continues to be one of the fastest-growing database technologies, and each year our Prisma Day gatherings have likewise expanded! 📈

Join us in June as we showcase the amazing work that’s happening throughout the data and application development space. Developers all over the world are building and doing incredible things with Prisma, and this day represents an opportunity for everyone to connect and share their experiences.

There is so much to look forward to at this year’s event, and we hope to see you there!

Prisma Day will take place in Berlin (and online), June 15th-16th ⛱

Years ago, we started Prisma Day as a way to bring our amazing community together to learn and celebrate!

We’re thrilled to announce that this summer, Prisma Day will feature both in-person and remote events and workshops. We are eager to hear and learn more about modern application development and databases—and we hope you are too!

Tickets are available for sale for in person participation in the workshops and Prisma Day. The entire line up will be completely FREE for remote attendees!

June 15th: Workshop Day, June 16th: Prisma Day Conference 📍 Location: Berlin (and online)

What to expect from Prisma Day 🌴

Since Prisma Day’s inception in 2019, we’ve loved sharing the latest things we’re working on! Now, with Prisma’s latest evolution, we have even more to cover.

Learn about:

the latest developments and features of the Prisma ORM,

the expanding functionality of our growing Prisma Data Platform,

Hear how:

users are getting the most out of Prisma,

others in the ecosystem are endeavoring to make working with data easier and faster!

On June 15th, we’ll offer a day of workshops, as we hear and learn from members of the Prisma community. Workshops will be available both in person (at our Prisma office) and online!

Our official conference day will take place on June 16th, as in-person attendees join us in the James June Sommergarten in Berlin, with registration and breakfast beginning at 9:00 CEST.

Prisma Day on June 16th will also be live-streamed, starting at 10:00 CEST. Sign up for FREE remote tickets.

Prisma Day is also a great opportunity to share your personal feedback, give input on the Prisma features you’ve used or would like to see, and discuss potential improvements that would make the biggest difference for your work!

Featured speakers 🎙️

Prisma Day will feature a diverse group of speakers who will share fresh ideas and perspectives on application development, database space, new tools and features, and so much more!

Our goal is for these unique presentations to help deepen discussions and share new knowledge that will be relevant to YOUR work and/or organization.

Some of the speakers you can look forward to include (but are not limited to):

We’re also beyond pleased to announce that David Price, a member of the RedwoodJS core team, will be our MC! 🎤

Learn more about the full schedule, the complete speaker lineup, and talk-details on our Prisma Day page!

Join us as these speakers share their expertise and insights! 🙌

Workshop details (June 15th) 🧑‍🏫

Our workshops will cover a range of Prisma-related topics and tools, as we welcome speakers and attendees from all kinds of backgrounds—newcomers and advanced Prisma-enthusiasts alike! 🙂

Workshops will be streamed remotely, with snacks and food for those who’d like to participate in them from the beautiful Prisma office.

Prisma Day (June 16th) in Berlin 🌳

We are delighted to be hosting an in person Prisma Day— our first since 2019. Prisma Day 2022 will be held at the lovely James June Sommergarten on in Friedrichshain to give you the opportunity to experience all the amazing content in the warm Berlin sun. James June Sommergarten

In person attendees can expect:

👚 Fun, new, Prisma swag to show off

😋 Fully catered day of food, coffee and snacks

🎈 A breezy afterparty right at the venue to network, relax, and chat about everything that was covered during the event

Accessibility 🤝

As with all Prisma events, we want to keep issues of access and equity in mind, so we can ensure everyone’s safety and comfort!

All online activities—workshops and talks—are free for everyone! For those accessing Prisma Day events remotely, closed-captioning services will be available for all recorded video content, in the days following the conference. 📺

For those attending in person, here are a few details about the James June Sommergarten location:

The venue is wheelchair accessible

Parking spaces are available (adjacent to the location)

Seating will be available right next to the stage

Dogs are welcome at this event! 🐕‍🦺

COVID-safety specifics 🧴

Venue: In the interest of everyone’s safety and comfort, our in-person conference day will take place outdoors. 🌳🌳🌳

In the interest of everyone’s safety and comfort, our in-person conference day will take place outdoors. 🌳🌳🌳 Vaccination Status: This will be a 3G (geimpft, getestet, genesen) event, meaning all attendees should be: Fully vaccinated; recovered (if exposed to or ill with COVID in the last 90 days); and/or have proof of a negative test (from within 24 hours of the event). During registration, you will be asked to share some form of proof that shows you fall into one of these categories.

This will be a 3G (geimpft, getestet, genesen) event, meaning all attendees should be: Fully vaccinated; recovered (if exposed to or ill with COVID in the last 90 days); and/or have proof of a negative test (from within 24 hours of the event). During registration, you will be asked to share some form of proof that shows you fall into one of these categories. Masking: Masks are not required but are certainly welcome! We recommend FFP2/KN95 or OP masks.

🌡️ In the interest of public safety, if you are not feeling well or are exhibiting symptoms, we ask that you do not attend Prisma Day’s in-person events. (In the event of illness, please reach out to Irena and let us know that you cannot attend. We’ll refund your ticket, and you’ll still be able to access the conference remotely!)

Join our Slack Channel ⚡

Whether you’re attending Prisma Day remotely or in person, you can keep up with all the latest info and conversations by joining the Prisma Slack channel.

Code of Conduct 😎

Here at Prisma, we are committed to creating an inclusive, equitable environment for our community.

At Prisma Day, we will not tolerate any sort of discrimination or harassment based on gender, gender identity and expressions, age, sexual orientation, ability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, national origin, socioeconomic status, religion (or lack thereof), or technology choices.

For more information, please consult the Prisma Day Code of Conduct.

We look forward to seeing you in June! 🌞

We are so excited to bring the community together for Prisma Day!

Tickets are on sale NOW for June 15th and 16th! Join us in person for a summery, fun event! And remote tickets are totally free! 😊

👏 Your efforts, participation, and insights are invaluable. We can’t wait to see everyone in person and online at this year’s Prisma Day!