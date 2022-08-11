Overview

What we can learn about databases from libraries

A database is like a library. Resources in a library are almost always well organized, much like in a database. They're not perfect, but they work. Both provide great structures for storing vast amounts of data for later retrieval.

Continuing with the library metaphor, the time taken to find a resource requires a strategy — either how you store or search for it.

One strategy would be to store all the books in smaller bookshelves instead of one big shelf. Storing the books in smaller shelves reduces the size of the scope of the search. This is similar to partitioning or sharding a table in a database.

TODO: add illustration

Another strategy for retrieving a book faster would be seeking help from a librarian(s). Some databases support this pattern with parallel query execution. This means the database server would assign more compute or CPU cores to execute a query.

TODO:add illustration

Another idea for easier retrieval of books would be maintaining a catalog. This is be an external, organized structure separate from the existing bookshelves containing the metadata of the books in the library. The metadata could be keywords such as the title, author, subject, publication date of the book, and the book's location. Databases provide similar structures for organizing data called indexes.

TODO: add illustration

The common denominator of the above strategies is reducing the search scope and retrieve data faster.

The rest of the article will walk you through database indexes: what they are and how they work, the benefits and cost, and finally identify and optimize a slow database query with an index using Prisma.

What are database indexes?

A database index is a smaller secondary data structure used by the database server to store a subset of a table's data to improve. Indexes are commonly used to improve the read performance of a given table. Indexes are identical to the original table in length but contain a smaller width.

TODO: add illustration of how an index would look like

Indexes contain key-value pairs: the record's field(s) being indexed as the key and a pointer to the record in the specific table as the value. An index can be applied to a single or multiple columns of a table depending on your use-case.

Different databases support multiple types if indexes such as: primary keys, keys, unique indexes, and full-text indexes. You can learn more from this StackOverflow discussion.

How a database index works under the hood

The default data structure databases use to define an index is the B-Tree. It's an improvement from the binary tree. This means that the data in the tree is always up to date because it's updated on every update to the original table. Fullstack Academy provides a great conceptual overview of the B-Tree data structure.

TODO: link YT video and illustration of a B-Tree

B-Tree indexes support equality ( = ) and range comparison ( > , >= < , <= , BETWEEN , LIKE ) operators for search.

Note: Different database providers support other index types that will be covered in future articles.

With faster reads comes slower writes

As much as indexes speed up the read performance, you may incur a performance hit when creating, updating, or deleting an index or record in the table.

Indexes require additional resources from the database server for maintenance, such as storage, memory, and IO.

Indexes should be used wisely. The general rule of thumb is to index fields if the fields are queried frequently.

Conclusion