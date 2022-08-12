Overview

Working with indexes using Prisma

Now that we understand what indexes are and how they work under the hood, let's look at a concrete example. We'll improve the performance of a query with an index using Prisma.

The project is a minimal REST API built with TypeScript and Fastify. It contains one endpoint /users and accepts one optional query parameter — firstName .

Prerequisites

Assumed knowledge

To follow along, the following knowledge will be assumed:

Some familiarity with JavaScript/ TypeScript

Some experience working with REST APIs

A basic understanding of working with Git

Development environment

You will also be expected to have the following tools set up in your development environment:

Note: If you don't have Docker or MySQL installed, you can set up a free database on Railway. This tutorial uses MySQL on Docker because it enables disabling query caching. This option is enabled in the tutorial to showcase how fast a query when database indexes are enabled. You can find this option under the command property in the docker-compose.yml file.

Clone the repository and install dependencies

Navigate to your directory of choice and clone the repository:

git clone git@github.com:ruheni/prisma-indexes.git

Navigate to the cloned repository and install dependencies:

cd prisma-indexes npm install

Next, rename the .env.example file to .env :

mv .env.example .env

Create and seed the database

Start up the MySQL database with docker:

docker-compose up -d

Next, apply the existing database migration in /prisma/migration :

npx prisma migrate dev

The above command will create a new database called users-db (inferred from the connection string), and create a User table defined in prisma/schema.prisma .

When npx prisma migrate dev is executed against a new database, seeding is also triggered if it is defined in package.json . The seed file in prisma/seed.ts file will be executed and populated with half a million records.

Start up the application server:

npm run dev

Project walkthrough

The project contains the following file structure:

prisma-indexes ├── .github/workflows │ │ └── test.yaml │ └── renovate.json ├── node_modules ├── prisma │ ├── migrations │ ├── schema.prisma │ └── seed.ts ├── src │ └── index.ts ├── README.md ├── .env ├── .gitignore ├── docker-compose.yml ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json ├── requests.http └── tsconfig.json

The notable files and directories for this project are:

The application contains a single model in the Prisma schema called User with the following fields:

model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) firstName String lastName String email String }

The src/index.ts file contains primitive logging middleware to measure the time taken by execute a Prisma query:

prisma . $use ( async ( params , next ) => { const before = Date . now ( ) const result = await next ( params ) const after = Date . now ( ) logger . info ( ` Query took ${ after - before } ms ` ) return result } )

src/index.ts logs Prisma query event and parameters to the terminal. The query event and parameters contains the SQL query and parameters that Prisma executes against your database.

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { log : [ { emit : "event" , level : "query" , } , ] , } ) prisma . $on ( "query" , async ( e ) => { logger . info ( ` Query: ${ e . query } ` ) logger . info ( ` Params: ${ e . params } ` ) } ) ;

The data above will be used to measure the impact of indexes in your database. The SQL query and parameters can also be copied and you can EXPLAIN to see the query plan.

Make an API Request

The cloned repository contains a requests.http file that contains sample requests to http://localhost:3000/users . The requests contain different firstName query parameters.

Click the Send Request button right above the request to make the request.

VS Code will open an editor tab on the right side of the window with the responses.

You should also see information logged on the terminal.

In my case (the screenshot) the query took 180ms to be executed. The sample data 180ms might not sound like much because the existing dataset is fairly small — about 31 MB.

The queries have a linear time complexity. The bigger the data set, the longer the search query will take.

Improve query performance

You can add an index to a field using the @@index() attribute function. @@index() accepts multiple arguments such as:

fields : a list of fields to be indexed

: a list of fields to be indexed map : the name of the index created in the database

@@index supports more arguments. You can learn more in the Prisma Schema API Reference

Update the User model by adding an index to the firstName field.

// prisma/schema.prisma model User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) firstName String lastName String email String + @@index(fields:[firstName]) }

After making the change, run another migration to update the database schema with the index:

npx prisma migrate dev --name add-index

Next, navigate to the requests.http file and send the requests to /users .

You will notice a significant improvement to 8 ms. The queries have a logarithmic time complexity. The response time will remain consistent as the data set grows in size.

Bonus: Add an index to multiple fields

You can also add an index on multiple columns. Update the fields argument by adding the lastName field.

// prisma/schema.prisma model User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) firstName String lastName String email String + @@index(fields:[firstName, lastName]) }

Run a migration to apply the index in the database:

npx prisma migrate dev --name add-lastname-to-index

You can take this a step further by sort the firstName index in descending order.

// prisma/schema.prisma model User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) firstName String lastName String email String + @@index(fields:[firstName(sort: "Desc"), lastName]) }

Re-run a migration to apply the sort order to the index: