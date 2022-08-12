August 12, 2022
Fine tuning query performance with indexes using Prisma: B-Trees
One strategy for improving performance for your database queries is using indexes. This article will walk you through database indexes: what they are, how they work, cost and benefits, how you can optimize a slow query with an index using Prisma.
Overview
- Working with indexes using Prisma
Working with indexes using Prisma
Now that we understand what indexes are and how they work under the hood, let's look at a concrete example. We'll improve the performance of a query with an index using Prisma.
The project is a minimal REST API built with TypeScript and Fastify. It contains one endpoint
/users and accepts one optional query parameter —
firstName.
Prerequisites
Assumed knowledge
To follow along, the following knowledge will be assumed:
- Some familiarity with JavaScript/ TypeScript
- Some experience working with REST APIs
- A basic understanding of working with Git
Development environment
You will also be expected to have the following tools set up in your development environment:
- Node.js
- Git
- Docker or MySQL
- Prisma VS Code extension (optional): intellisense and syntax highlighting for Prisma
- REST Client VS Code extension (optional): sending HTTP requests on VS Code
Note:
If you don't have Docker or MySQL installed, you can set up a free database on Railway.
This tutorial uses MySQL on Docker because it enables disabling query caching. This option is enabled in the tutorial to showcase how fast a query when database indexes are enabled. You can find this option under the
commandproperty in the
docker-compose.ymlfile.
Clone the repository and install dependencies
Navigate to your directory of choice and clone the repository:
git clone git@github.com:ruheni/prisma-indexes.git
Navigate to the cloned repository and install dependencies:
cd prisma-indexesnpm install
Next, rename the
.env.example file to
.env:
mv .env.example .env
Create and seed the database
Start up the MySQL database with docker:
docker-compose up -d
Next, apply the existing database migration in
/prisma/migration:
npx prisma migrate dev
The above command will create a new database called
users-db (inferred from the connection string), and create a
User table defined in
prisma/schema.prisma.
When
npx prisma migrate dev is executed against a new database, seeding is also triggered if it is defined in
package.json. The seed file in
prisma/seed.ts file will be executed and populated with half a million records.
Start up the application server:
npm run dev
Project walkthrough
The project contains the following file structure:
prisma-indexes ├── .github/workflows │ │ └── test.yaml │ └── renovate.json ├── node_modules ├── prisma │ ├── migrations │ ├── schema.prisma │ └── seed.ts ├── src │ └── index.ts ├── README.md ├── .env ├── .gitignore ├── docker-compose.yml ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json ├── requests.http └── tsconfig.json
The notable files and directories for this project are:
The application contains a single model in the Prisma schema called
User with the following fields:
// prisma/schema.prismamodel User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) firstName String lastName String email String}
The
src/index.ts file contains primitive logging middleware to measure the time taken by execute a Prisma query:
// src/index.tsprisma.$use(async (params, next) => { const before = Date.now() const result = await next(params) const after = Date.now()
logger.info(`Query took ${after - before}ms`) return result})
src/index.ts logs Prisma
query event and parameters to the terminal. The
query event and parameters contains the SQL query and parameters that Prisma executes against your database.
const prisma = new PrismaClient({ log: [{ emit: "event", level: "query", },],})
prisma.$on("query", async (e) => { logger.info(`Query: ${e.query}`) logger.info(`Params: ${e.params}`)});
The data above will be used to measure the impact of indexes in your database. The SQL query and parameters can also be copied and you can
EXPLAIN to see the query plan.
Make an API Request
The cloned repository contains a
requests.http file that contains sample requests to
http://localhost:3000/users. The requests contain different
firstName query parameters.
Click the Send Request button right above the request to make the request.
VS Code will open an editor tab on the right side of the window with the responses.
You should also see information logged on the terminal.
In my case (the screenshot) the query took 180ms to be executed. The sample data 180ms might not sound like much because the existing dataset is fairly small — about 31 MB.
The queries have a linear time complexity. The bigger the data set, the longer the search query will take.
Improve query performance
You can add an index to a field using the
@@index() attribute function.
@@index() accepts multiple arguments such as:
fields: a list of fields to be indexed
map: the name of the index created in the database
@@index supports more arguments. You can learn more in the Prisma Schema API Reference
Update the
User model by adding an index to the
firstName field.
// prisma/schema.prismamodel User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) firstName String lastName String email String+ @@index(fields:[firstName])}
After making the change, run another migration to update the database schema with the index:
npx prisma migrate dev --name add-index
Next, navigate to the
requests.http file and send the requests to
/users.
You will notice a significant improvement to 8 ms. The queries have a logarithmic time complexity. The response time will remain consistent as the data set grows in size.
Bonus: Add an index to multiple fields
You can also add an index on multiple columns. Update the
fields argument by adding the
lastName field.
// prisma/schema.prismamodel User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) firstName String lastName String email String+ @@index(fields:[firstName, lastName])}
Run a migration to apply the index in the database:
npx prisma migrate dev --name add-lastname-to-index
You can take this a step further by sort the
firstName index in descending order.
// prisma/schema.prismamodel User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) firstName String lastName String email String+ @@index(fields:[firstName(sort: "Desc"), lastName])}
Re-run a migration to apply the sort order to the index:
npx prisma migrate dev --name add-sort-order