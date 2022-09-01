Build a Fully Type-Safe Application with GraphQL, Prisma & React: Project Setup

Series

A series of articles that walk you through building a fully type-safe application using React, GraphQL, and Prisma. In this series you will be walked through building an entire application while keeping type-safety in mind every step of the way. Specifically, you will:

  • Provision a PostgreSQL database
  • Model your database schema using Prisma
  • Build a GraphQL server using GraphQL Yoga, Prisma, and Pothos
  • Build a front-end using React
  • Sync types between the front and back-end projects using GraphQL Codegen
Part 1
End-To-End Type-Safety with GraphQL, Prisma & React: Frontend
Part 2
End-To-End Type-Safety with GraphQL, Prisma & React: API Prep
Part 3
End-To-End Type-Safety with GraphQL, Prisma & React: GraphQL API

End-To-End Type-Safety with GraphQL, Prisma & React: Codegen & Deployment

September 01, 2022

16 min read
In this series you are learning how to implement end-to-end type safety using React, GraphQL, Prisma, and some other helpful tools that tie those three together.

End-To-End Type-Safety with GraphQL, Prisma & React: GraphQL API

August 30, 2022

14 min read
In this series you are learning how to implement end-to-end type safety using React, GraphQL, Prisma, and some other helpful tools that tie those three together.

End-To-End Type-Safety with GraphQL, Prisma & React: API Prep

August 29, 2022

10 min read
In this series you are learning how to implement end-to-end type safety using React, GraphQL, Prisma, and some other helpful tools that tie those three together.

