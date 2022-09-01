Build a Fully Type-Safe Application with GraphQL, Prisma & React: Project Setup
A series of articles that walk you through building a fully type-safe application using React, GraphQL, and Prisma. In this series you will be walked through building an entire application while keeping type-safety in mind every step of the way. Specifically, you will:
- Provision a PostgreSQL database
- Model your database schema using Prisma
- Build a GraphQL server using GraphQL Yoga, Prisma, and Pothos
- Build a front-end using React
- Sync types between the front and back-end projects using GraphQL Codegen