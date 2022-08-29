August 29, 2022
End-To-End Type-Safety with GraphQL, Prisma & React: API Prep
In this series you are learning how to implement end-to-end type safety using React, GraphQL, Prisma, and some other helpful tools that tie those three together.
Table Of Contents
- Introduction
- Prerequisites
- Create a TypeScript project
- Set up the database
- Set up Prisma
- Summary & What's next
Introduction
In this section, you will set up all of the pieces needed to build a GraphQL API. You will start up a TypeScript project, provision a PostgreSQL database, initialize Prisma in your project, and finally seed your database.
In the process, you will set up an important piece of the end-to-end type-safety puzzle: a source of truth for the shape of your data.
If you missed the first part of this series, here is a quick overview of the technologies you will be using in this application, as well as a few prerequisites.
Technologies you will use
These are the main tools you will be using throughout this series:
- Prisma as the Object-Relational Mapper (ORM)
- PostgreSQL as the database
- Railway to host your database
- TypeScript as the programming language
- GraphQL Yoga as the GraphQL server
- Pothos as the code-first GraphQL schema builder
- Vite to manage and scaffold your frontend project
- React as the frontend JavaScript library
- GraphQL Codegen to generate types for the frontend based on the GraphQL schema
- TailwindCSS for styling the application
- Render to deploy your API and React Application
Assumed knowledge
While this series will attempt to cover everything in detail from a beginner's standpoint, the following would be helpful:
- Basic knowledge of JavaScript or TypeScript
- Basic knowledge of GraphQL
- Basic knowledge of React
Development environment
To follow along with the examples provided, you will be expected to have:
- Node.js installed.
- The Prisma VSCode Extension installed. (optional)
Create a TypeScript project
To kick things off, create a new folder in your working directory that will contain your GraphQL server's code wherever you would like:
mkdir graphql-server # Example folderCopy
This project will use npm, a package manager for Node.js, to manage and install new packages. Navigate into your new folder and initialize npm using the following commands:
cd graphql-servernpm init -yCopy
Install the basic packages
While building this API, you will install various packages that will help in the development of your application. For now, install the following development packages:
ts-node-dev: Allows you to execute TypeScript code with live-reload on file changes
typescript: The TypeScript package that allows you to provide typings to your JavaScript applications
@types/node: TypeScript type definitions for Node.js
npm i -D ts-node-dev typescript @types/nodeCopy
Note: These dependencies were installed as development dependencies because they are only needed during development. None of them are part of the production deployment.
Set up TypeScript
With TypeScript installed in your project, you can now initialize the TypeScript configuration file using the
tsc command-line interface tool (CLI):
npx tsc --initCopy
The above command will create a new file named
tsconfig.json at the root of your project and comes with a default set of configurations for how to compile and handle your TypeScript code.
For the purposes of this series, you will leave the default settings.
Create a new folder named
src and within that folder a new file named
index.ts:
mkdir srctouch src/index.tsCopy
This will be the entry point to your TypeScript code. Within that file, add a simple
console.log:
// src/index.tsconsole.log('Hey there! 👋');Copy
Add a development script
In order to run your code, you will use
ts-node-dev, which will compile and run your TypeScript code and watch for file changes.
When a file is changed in your application, it will re-compile and re-run your code.
Within
package.json, in the
"scripts" section, add a new script named
"dev" that uses
ts-node-dev to run your entry file:
// package.json
// ..."scripts": { "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1", "dev": "ts-node-dev src/index.ts"},// ...
You can now use the following command to run your code:
npm run devCopy
Set up the database
The next piece you will set up is the database. You will be using a PostgreSQL database for this application. There are many different ways to host and work with a PostgreSQL database, however, one of the simplest ways is to deploy your database using Railway.
Head over to https://railway.app and, if you don't already have one, create an account.
After creating an account and logging in, you should see a page like this:
Hit the New Project button, or simply click the Create a New Project area.
You will be presented with a search box and a few common options. Select the Provision PostgreSQL option.
The option selected above creates a new PostgreSQL database and deploys it. Once the server is ready, you should see your provisioned database on the screen. Click the PostgreSQL instance.
That will open up a menu with a few different tabs. On the Connect tab, you will find your database's connection string. Take note of where to find this string as you will need them in just a little while.
Set up Prisma
Next you will set up Prisma. Your GraphQL server will use Prisma Client to query your PostgreSQL database.
To set up Prisma, you first need to install Prisma CLI as a development dependency:
npm i -D prismaCopy
Initialize Prisma
With Prisma CLI installed, you will have access to a set of useful tools and commands provided by Prisma. The command you will use here is called
init, and will initialize Prisma in your project:
npx prisma initCopy
This command will create a new
prisma folder within your project. Inside this folder you will find a file,
schema.prisma, which contains the start of a Prisma schema.
That file uses the Prisma Schema Language (PSL) and is where you will define your database's tables and fields. It currently looks as follows:
// prisma/schema.prisma
generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js"}
datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env("DATABASE_URL")}
Within the
datasource block, note the
url field. This fields equals a value
env("DATABASE_URL"). This value tells Prisma to look within the environment variables for a
variable named
DATABASE_URL to find the database's connection string.
Set the environment variable
prisma init also created a
.env file for you with a single variable named
DATABASE_URL. This variable holds the connection string Prisma will use to connect to your database.
Replace the current default contents of that variable with the connection string you retrieved via the Railway UI:
# .env
# Example: postgresql://postgres:Pb98NuLZM22ptNuR4Erq@containers-us-west-63.railway.app:6049/railwayDATABASE_URL="<your-connection-string>"
Model your data
The application you are building will need two different database tables:
User and
Message. Each "user" will be able to have many associated "messages".
Note: Think back to the previous article, where you set up manually written types that define the user and message models.
Begin by modeling the
User table. This table will need the following columns:
id: The unique ID of the database record
name: The name of the user
createdAt: A timestamp of when each user was created
Add the following
model block to your Prisma schema:
// prisma/schema.prismamodel User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name StringcreatedAt DateTime @default(now())}Copy
Next, add a
Message model with the following fields:
id: The unique ID of the database record
body: The contents of the message
createdAt: A timestamp of when each message was created
// prisma/schema.prismamodel Message {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())body StringcreatedAt DateTime @default(now())}Copy
Finally, set up a one-to-many relation between the
User and
Message tables.
// prisma/schema.prismamodel User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name StringcreatedAt DateTime @default(now())+ messages Message[]}model Message {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())body StringcreatedAt DateTime @default(now())+ userId Int+ user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}Copy
This data modeling step is an important one. What you have done here is set up the source of truth for the shape of your data. You database's schema is now defined in one central place, and used to generate a type-safe API that interacts with that database.
Note: Think of the Prisma Schema as the glue between the shape of your database and the API that interacts with it.
Perform the first migration
Your database schema is now modeled and you are ready to apply this schema to your database. You will use Prisma Migrate to manage your database migrations.
Run the following command to create and apply a migration to your database:
npx prisma migrate dev --name initCopy
The above command will create a new migration file named
init, apply that migration to your database, and finally generate Prisma Client based off of that schema.
If you head back over to the Railway UI, in the Data tab you should see your tables listed. If so, the migration worked and your database is ready to be put to work!
Seed the database 🌱
That last thing to do before beginning to build out your GraphQL API is seed the database with some initial data for you to interact with.
Within the
prisma folder, create a new file named
seed.ts:
touch prisma/seed.tsCopy
Paste the following contents into that file:
// prisma/seed.tsimport { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client";const prisma = new PrismaClient();async function main() {// Delete all `User` and `Message` recordsawait prisma.message.deleteMany({});await prisma.user.deleteMany({});// (Re-)Create dummy `User` and `Message` recordsawait prisma.user.create({data: {name: "Jack",messages: {create: [{body: "A Note for Jack",},{body: "Another note for Jack",},],},},});await prisma.user.create({data: {name: "Ryan",messages: {create: [{body: "A Note for Ryan",},{body: "Another note for Ryan",},],},},});await prisma.user.create({data: {name: "Adam",messages: {create: [{body: "A Note for Adam",},{body: "Another note for Adam",},],},},});}main().then(() => {console.log("Data seeded...");});Copy
This script clears out the database and then creates three users. Each user is given two messages associated with it.
Note: In the next article, you will dive deeper into the process writing a few queries using Prisma Client.
Now that the seed script is available, head over to your
package.json file and add the following key to the JSON object:
// package.json// ..."prisma": {"seed": "ts-node-dev prisma/seed.ts"},// ...Copy
Use the following command to run your seed script:
npx prisma db seedCopy
After running the script, if you head back to the Railway UI and into the Data tab, you should be able to navigate through the newly added data.
Summary & What's next
In this article, you set up all of the pieces necessary to build your GraphQL API. Along the way, you:
- Set up a TypeScript project that will hold your GraphQL server
- Spun up a PostgreSQL database using Railway
- Initialized Prisma
- Modeled the database schema
- Seeded the database
In the next article, you will build a type-safe GraphQL server using Prisma, GraphQL Yoga, and a code-first GraphQL schema builder called Pothos.