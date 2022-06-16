prisma_logo
Prisma Data Platform / Billing

Early Adopter plan

If you started using the Prisma Data Platform before its General Availability on June 16th, 2022, any Prisma projects that you created or added before that date run on the Early Adopter plan.

Early adopter vs. Early access

  • Early Adopter refers to the plan assigned to all projects created before the General Availability of the platform.

  • Early Access refers to the maturity level of the Prisma Data Platform which is the stage before General Availability.

    • About the Early Adopter plan

    The Early Adopter plan allows you to freely develop your Prisma projects on the Prisma Data Platform and use up to 100,000,000 CPU milliseconds of Data Proxy usage per project on the plan.

    • Quota of 10 team members
    • Quota of 7 environments
    • Quota of 100,000,000 CPU milliseconds of Data Proxy usage per project
    • Low concurrency (3 query engines to process your app queries)
    • Supported team member roles
      • Admin
      • Collaborator
      • Developer
      • Viewer

    Each quota on the Early Adopter is a hard limit. For example, if your projects exceeds the monthly quota of 100,000,000 CPU milliseconds during the month, you cannot continue using the Prisma Data Proxy and we will pause your project until the end of the month.

    To avoid unexpected pauses on your project, you can upgrade your project to the Scale or Enterprise plan.

    How the the Early Adopter plan compares

    You can check how the Early Adopter plan compares to the rest of the available plans offered by the Prisma Data Platform. Plans are project-based, meaning that each project has one plan.

    Early AdopterFreeScaleEnterprise
    Environments72Unlimited

    Quota

    5

    Overage

    Each additional member at a fixed price    		Custom
    Team members103Unlimited

    Quota

    5

    Overage

    Each additional member at a fixed price    		Custom
    Member roles Admin
     Viewer
     Developer
     Collaborator    		 Admin Admin
     Viewer
     Developer
     Collaborator    		 Admin
     Viewer
     Developer
     Collaborator
    Data Proxy

    - CPU usage    		100,000,000

    CPU milliseconds

    (hard limit)    		3,000,000

    CPU milliseconds

    (hard limit)    		Unlimited

    Quota

    30,000,000 CPU milliseconds

    Overage

    Each additional CPU millisecond at a fixed price    		Unlimited

    Custom pricing
    Data Proxy

    - Concurrency    		LowHighHighCustom
    • To learn more about our pricing, see the Pricing page.
    • To upgrade to a paid plan, see Manage plans.
