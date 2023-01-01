For all read queries in Prisma Client, you can define the cacheStrategy parameter that configures cache behavior. The cache strategy allows you to define two main characteristics of the cache:

Time-to-Live (TTL) determines how long cached data is considered fresh. By specifying the ttl in seconds, you can control the duration for which data in the cache remains valid. When a read query is executed, if the cached response is within the ttl limit, Prisma Client retrieves the data from the cache without querying the database. If the cached data is not available or has expired, Prisma Client queries the database and stores the results in the cache for future requests.

Use ttl in cacheStrategy and specify the TTL of the query in seconds:

await prisma . user . findMany ( { cacheStrategy : { ttl : 60 , } , } ) ;

With a specified TTL of 60 seconds, the majority of requests will result in a cache hit throughout the TTL duration:

TTL is useful for reducing database load and latency for data that does not require frequent updates.