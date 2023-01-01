If you want an even more detailed insight into your Prisma Client's performance, at the level of individual operations, see Tracing .

Prisma metrics give you a detailed insight into how Prisma Client interacts with your database. You can use this insight to help diagnose performance issues with your application.

About metrics

You can export metrics in JSON or Prometheus formats and view them in a console log, or integrate them into an external metrics system, such as StatsD or Prometheus . If you integrate them into an external metrics system, then you can view the metrics data over time. For example, you can use metrics to help diagnose how your application's number of idle and active connections changes.

Prisma Client provides the following metrics:

Counters (always increase): prisma_client_queries_total : The total number of Prisma Client queries executed. prisma_datasource_queries_total : The total number of datasource queries executed (SQL queries in relational databases, and commands in MongoDB). The value returned by prisma_datasource_queries_total can be greater than prisma_client_queries_total , because some Prisma Client operations create multiple queries. prisma_pool_connections_closed_total : The total number of pool connections closed. prisma_pool_connections_opened_total : The number of currently open pool connections.

Gauges (can increase or decrease): prisma_client_queries_active : The number of currently active Prisma Client queries. prisma_client_queries_wait : The number of Prisma Client queries currently waiting for a connection because all connections are in use. prisma_pool_connections_busy : The number of currently busy pool connections. These pool connections are currently executing a datasource query. prisma_pool_connections_idle : The number of pool connections that are not currently being used. These pool connections are waiting for the next datasource query to run. prisma_pool_connections_open : The number of pool connections open.

Histograms (metrics data divided into a collection of values; we call each container in the collection a "bucket"): prisma_client_queries_wait_histogram_ms : The time waiting for a pool connection for all Prisma Client queries in ms. prisma_client_queries_duration_histogram_ms : The execution time for all executed Prisma Client queries in ms. This includes the time taken to execute all database queries, and to carry out all database engine activities, such as joining data and transforming data to the correct format. prisma_datasource_queries_duration_histogram_ms : The execution time for all executed Datasource queries in ms.



You can add global labels to your metrics data to help you group and separate your metrics, for example by infrastructure region or server.