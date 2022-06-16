prisma_logo
Products

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customizable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Pricing
Developers
Documentation
Refer to our technical documentation to configure Prisma, access APIs, develop your app, and deploy
Get started
Set up Prisma for your project
Prisma examples
Access dozens of ready-to-run Prisma example projects
Data Guide
Refer to expert articles on how databases work
Prisma in your Ecosystem
Learn about Prisma’s integration with modern technology stacks, platforms, and applications
Support
Find resources and get help from our support team
Community
Join the growing Prisma community
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your Applications with our Data Platform
Company
AboutBlogCareers We're HiringEventsCauses

Latest from the blog

Landscape picture

Building a REST API with NestJS and Prisma

Landscape picture

Prisma Support for CockroachDB Is Production Ready

Get Started
Docs
Prisma Data Platform / Billing

Manage plans

Each project you create in the Prisma Data Platform starts on the Free plan.

Note

Projects created before June 16th, 2022 start on the Early Adopter plan.

While the Free plan allows you to create your proof-of-concept or iterate on the first development phases of your Prisma project, it does so with a few limitations. Based on that, you might want to upgrade to a paid plan in a number of scenarios.

  • You want to have more team members on your project than the Free (or Early Adopter) plan allows.
  • You need specific roles for team members (Viewer, Developer, Collaborator).
  • You want to have more environments that the Free (or Early Adopter) plan allows.
  • You exceeded or are concerned about exceeding the Data Proxy usage quota in the Free plan.
  • If you have a project that is on the Early Adopter plan, it can benefit from removing the concurrency limitation when using the Data Proxy.

Available plans

See Plans and quotas for descriptions of all plans available in the Prisma Data Platform.

Considerations and prerequisites

Only project owners (creators) can upgrade a project to a paid plan.

Upgrade to Scale plan

If you have a Prisma project that is currently on an Early Adopter or Free plan, and you want to increase the quota of environments, collaborators, and the Prisma Data Proxy CPU usage, you can do so by upgrading to the Scale plan.

Steps

  1. Go to the Billing page.
  2. Click Manage plan for the project you want to upgrade.
  3. Select the Scale plan and click Review Details.
  4. Click Pay Now and Upgrade.

Result

Your project is now upgraded to the Scale plan.

Upgrade to Enterprise plan

An Enterprise plan can be custom-made and allows teams of all sizes to establish the number of environments and collaborators needed, as well as benefit from a custom amount of Prisma Data Proxy CPU usage that makes the most sense for a Prisma project.

Steps

  1. Go to the Billing page.
  2. Click Manage plan for a project you want to upgrade.
  3. Select the Enterprise plan and click Contact Sales.

Result

You are redirected to chat with a representative.

We are eager to learn what is the best Prisma Data Platform usage that will help you develop a successful project with Prisma.

Downgrade a plan

If a paid plan no longer makes sense for a project, you can downgrade to the Free plan.

Steps

  1. Go to the Billing page.
  2. Under Your projects, click Cancel for the project that you want to downgrade.
  3. In the chat, submit your downgrade request to the Support team.

Result

The Support team will help you resolve your downgrade request.

Edit this page on GitHub

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Products

ClientMigrateData BrowserData ProxyPricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your EcosystemSupportCommunityData Platform Status

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers We're HiringEventsCausesTerms & Privacy
prisma_logo

© 2022 Prisma Data, Inc.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma