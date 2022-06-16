Manage plans

Each project you create in the Prisma Data Platform starts on the Free plan.

Note



Projects created before June 16th, 2022 start on the Early Adopter plan.

While the Free plan allows you to create your proof-of-concept or iterate on the first development phases of your Prisma project, it does so with a few limitations. Based on that, you might want to upgrade to a paid plan in a number of scenarios.

You want to have more team members on your project than the Free (or Early Adopter ) plan allows.

(or ) plan allows. You need specific roles for team members ( Viewer , Developer , Collaborator ).

, , ). You want to have more environments that the Free (or Early Adopter ) plan allows.

(or ) plan allows. You exceeded or are concerned about exceeding the Data Proxy usage quota in the Free plan.

plan. If you have a project that is on the Early Adopter plan, it can benefit from removing the concurrency limitation when using the Data Proxy.