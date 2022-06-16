The Prisma Data Platform provides a set of project-based plans (billed monthly) that include quotas for:
- number of collaborators per project
- number of environments per project
- Prisma Data Proxy usage (in CPU milliseconds) per project
About plans and quotas
Plans in the Prisma Data Platform are designed with the goal to help you scale your projects as the need for team members, environments, and Data Proxy usage grows.
To support this flexibility, a plan applies to a single project.
We want to give you the option to create projects freely and you can then decide which project you want to upgrade to a paid plan. You can have many Prisma projects and you can decide to upgrade only specific ones to a paid plan.
Account-wide plans
The notion of an account-wide plan that covers multiple projects or provides access to specific features does not exist in the Prisma Data Platform.
Starting plan for projects
All projects created or added to the Prisma Data Platform start on the Free plan.
Note
If you created a project before June 16th, 2022, your project is on the Early Adopter plan.
You can always check the plan of your project from the Projects or Billing pages.
Free plan
The Free plan is suitable as a project playground for any project before it reaches the phase of scaling to a mature Prisma application that requires more resources to scale.
If you started using the Prisma Data Platform after the announcement of its General Availability on June 16th, 2022, any Prisma projects that you created or added run on the Free plan.
- Quota of 3 team members
- Quota of 2 environments
- Quota of 3,000,000 CPU milliseconds of Data Proxy usage per project
- 16 query engines to process your application's queries
- Supported team member roles
- Admin only
Scale plan
When your Prisma project scales and you need to ensure a significant amount of Prisma Data Proxy usage for connection pooling and optimization, you can upgrade to the Scale plan.
- Quota of 5 team members
- Quota of 5 environments
- Quota of 30,000,000 CPU milliseconds of Data Proxy usage per project
- 16 query engines to process your application's queries
- Supported team member roles
- Admin
- Collaborator
- Developer
- Viewer
Enterprise plan
When you want to manage enterprise-level Prisma projects with an a flexible number of team members, environments, query engines, and Data Proxy usage, you can purchase the Enterprise plan for your projects.
- Custom number of team members
- Custom number of environments
- Custom number of query engines
- Custom amount of Data Proxy usage
- Supported team member roles
- Admin
- Collaborator
- Developer
- Viewer
To purchase the Enterprise plan for your projects, contact Sales.
Quotas
Quotas for team members and environments
- You can add as many team members and environments as needed to a project.
- For each additional team member and environment that exceeds the quota, we bill at a fixed price based on the plan.
- When you add a team member or environment that exceeds the quota, we first bill you with a pro-rated amount until the end of the current month. The additional, pro-rated amount appears in the invoice for next month.
- After that, we bill you monthly at the fixed price per collaborator or environment for your plan.
- If at any point during the current month you remove any previously added collaborators or environments from the monthly quota, we issue a refund for any unused time in the invoice for the next month.
Quotas for the Prisma Data Proxy
- Each plan includes specific Data Proxy CPU usage quotas which reset at the beginning of every month.
- The Early Adopter and Free plans have a hard limit of monthly Data Proxy CPU usage.
- If a project reaches the quota limit on Early Adopter and Free plans, we will pause your project until the beginning of next month, when the Data Proxy CPU usage quota resets.
- We will send notifications in advance before your project reaches the quota limit, so that you have time to consider upgrading to a paid plan to avoid service interruptions.
- On the Scale and Enterprise plans, the Data Proxy usage quota is unlimited (no hard limits). Both plans include an initial quota of Data Proxy usage and additional usage exceeding the quota is billed on a monthly basis.
- On the Scale and Enterprise plans, Data Proxy usage is unlimited (no hard limits). Both plans include an initial quota of free Data Proxy usage; additional usage exceeding the quota is billed on a monthly basis.
- We do not issue refunds for unused Data Proxy CPU usage quotas.