The Prisma Data Platform provides a set of project-based plans (billed monthly) that include quotas for:

About plans and quotas

Plans in the Prisma Data Platform are designed with the goal to help you scale your projects as the need for team members, environments, and Data Proxy usage grows.

To support this flexibility, a plan applies to a single project.

We want to give you the option to create projects freely and you can then decide which project you want to upgrade to a paid plan. You can have many Prisma projects and you can decide to upgrade only specific ones to a paid plan.