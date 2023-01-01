Manage plans

Each project you create in the Prisma Data Platform starts on the Free plan. While the Free plan allows you to create your proof-of-concept or iterate on the first development phases of your Prisma project, it does so with a few limitations. Based on that, you might want to upgrade to a paid plan in a number of scenarios. You want to have more team members on your project than the Free plan allows.

plan allows. You need specific roles for team members ( Viewer , Developer , Collaborator ).

, , ). You want to have more environments than the Free plan allows.

plan allows. You exceeded or are concerned about exceeding the Data Proxy usage quota in the Free plan. Available plans



See Plans and quotas for descriptions of all plans available in the Prisma Data Platform.

Considerations and prerequisites Only project owners (creators) can upgrade a project to a paid plan.

Upgrade to Scale plan If you have a project in the Prisma Data Platform that is currently on the Free plan, and you want to increase the quota of environments, team members, and the Data Proxy CPU usage, you can do so by upgrading to the Scale plan. Steps Go to the Billing page or click your profile icon and select Manage billing. Click Manage plan for the project you want to upgrade. Select the Scale plan and click Review Details. Click Pay Now and Upgrade. Result Your project is now upgraded to the Scale plan.

Upgrade to Enterprise plan An Enterprise plan can be custom-made and allows teams of all sizes to establish the number of environments and collaborators needed, as well as benefit from a custom amount of Data Proxy CPU usage that makes the most sense for a Prisma project. Steps Go to the Billing page or click your profile icon and select Manage billing. Click Manage plan for a project you want to upgrade. Select the Enterprise plan and click Contact Sales. Result You are redirected to chat with a representative. We are eager to learn what is the best Prisma Data Platform usage that will help you develop a successful project with Prisma.

Downgrade to Free plan If the Scale plan no longer makes sense for a project, you can downgrade the project to the Free plan. Note:



Enterprise plan, If you need to downgrade a project that is on theplan, contact Support Downgrading to the Free plan includes a number of changes to your project. If you have more team members or environments than are included in the quota on the Free plan, you must reduce the number of existing team members or environments.

plan, you must reduce the number of existing team members or environments. The Data Proxy CPU usage changes to the hard limit included with the Free plan.

plan. All team members receive the Admin role. The roles Viewer, Collaborator, and Developer are not available on the Free plan. When you downgrade a project to the Free plan, we will issue a refund for the remaining time until the end of the month for which you still have unused overages on extra team members or environments. For example, if on the Scale plan you have one extra member the overage for which you have pre-paid at the beginning of the month, for the remainder of the current month on that overage we will give you a refund. If your project has Data Proxy CPU milliseconds overages until the downgrade, the invoice for your next month will include the charges for those. Prerequisites Learn about the Free plan and the quotas that it includes for team members, environments, and Data Proxy CPU usage. Steps Go to the Billing page or click your profile icon and select Manage billing. Under Your projects, click Manage plan for the project that you want to downgrade. Select the Free plan and click Downgrade. Click Confirm downgrade if the number of collaborators or environments on your project does not exceed the quotas on the Free plan. If on your project you have more collaborators or environments than are included in the quotas on the Free plan, decide how to handle each overage. Expand Team members and select the allowed number of team members you want to keep on the project. Expand Environments and do the same for the environments you want to keep on the project. Note



You cannot delete the default environment for a project.



If you want to delete the default environment, you must first assign one of the other environments as the default. Click Continue. Review the downgrade summary and click Confirm downgrade. Result A confirmation message indicates if your plan is successfully downgraded and the browser redirects to the Billing page. If you see an error message for an unsuccessful downgrade, contact Support.