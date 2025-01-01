On this page

Overview

Prisma Postgres is a managed PostgreSQL database service that easily lets you create a new database, interact with it through Prisma ORM, and build applications that start small and cheap but can scale to millions of users.

It supports the following workflows:

Schema migrations and queries (via Prisma ORM)

Connection pooling and caching (via Prisma Accelerate)

Prisma Postgres charges for:

number of operations

storage (in GiB)

An operation is counted each time you perform a create, read, update, or delete—regardless of how simple or complex the underlying SQL is. Whether it’s a single-row lookup or complex JOIN query, it still counts as one operation and costs the same.

By treating every operation equally, you don’t have to worry about write-heavy workloads driving up your bill or high-bandwidth requests ballooning costs unexpectedly. You can directly correlate your database costs to real product usage and user behavior, making forecasting and budgeting simple and predictable.

Learn more on our pricing page.

Prisma Postgres allows you to set limits to ensure you never get a surprise bill. You'll receive alerts when you reach 75% of your set limit, and if you reach 100%, your database will be paused. This ensures you'll never have an unexpected bill, and you can always be in complete control of your spending. Spend limits are available on the Pro plan and higher. Please note that the spend limit must be set higher than the base cost of the selected plan. For example, if you're on the Pro plan, your spend limit should exceed the base plan cost of $49.

Prisma Postgres comes bundled with Prisma Accelerate.

Because all traffic to Prisma Postgres is routed through Accelerate's connection pool, your project must have the @prisma/extension-accelerate npm package installed. The extension then needs to be applied to the PrismaClient instance you use to interact with your database:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'

import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )

. $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) )



Prisma Postgres is based PostgreSQL v17.

Prisma Postgres uses a unique architecture to deliver unmatched efficiency, safety and ease of use. It is deployed on bare metal servers using unikernels (think: "hyper-specialized operating systems").

Learn more about the architecture in this article: Prisma Postgres®: Building a Modern PostgreSQL Service Using Unikernels & MicroVMs .