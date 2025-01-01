On this page

Backups

Prisma Postgres takes full snapshots of your database every 24 hours to back up your data.

If you are on a Pro, Business, or Enterprise plan, you can reach out to our Support team to get access to a past snapshot. Backups are not available on the Starter plan. Please reach out from the email address associated with your Prisma Console account to help us verify your account quickly and expedite the restoration process.

Please note that any database changes or events that occurred after the most recent snapshot may not be restored.

For more details about backup availability and plan-specific features, visit our pricing page.

In the future, Prisma Postgres will provide more fine-grained backup mechanisms based on user specific configurations and with point-in-time restore functionality.

If you would like to create a backup file of your database, you can use the @prisma/ppg-tunnel CLI. This is useful for migrating data between databases or creating a local copy of your database.

Before you begin, make sure you have:

Node.js installed (version 16 or higher).

installed (version 16 or higher). PostgreSQL CLI Tools ( pg_dump ) for creating backups. Use Postgres version 17 as Prisma Postgres is based on this version.

( ) for creating backups. Use Postgres version 17 as Prisma Postgres is based on this version. A Database connection string for your Prisma Postgres database.

To create backups, ensure you have the PostgreSQL command-line tools installed. Run the following commands based on your operating system:

macOS

Windows

Linux brew install postgresql@17

which pg_dump

which pg_restore

# Download from the official PostgreSQL website:

# https://www.postgresql.org/download/windows/

# During installation, select "Command Line Tools".

# Then verify with:



where pg_dump

where pg_restore

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install postgresql-client-17

which pg_dump

which pg_restore



tip If you installed PostgreSQL but still see a “command not found” error for pg_dump or pg_restore, ensure your installation directory is in your system’s PATH environment variable.

note Please make sure that you are installing Postgresql version 17. Other versions may cause errors during the backup process.

In your terminal, run npx @prisma/ppg-tunnel to establish a secure tunnel to your database.

If you already have a .env file in your current directory with DATABASE_URL set, the tunnel CLI will automatically pick it up—no need to manually export it. However, if you haven't set up a .env file, you'll need to set the DATABASE_URL environment variable explicitly.

To set environment variable (with your actual database URL):

export DATABASE_URL = "prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI..."



note If you explicitly set DATABASE_URL in your terminal, that value will take precedence over the one in your .env file.

Run the tunnel:

npx @prisma/ppg-tunnel --host 127.0 .0.1 --port 5432



You can provide any other port if you wish. A random port is assigned if no port value is provided. You should see output similar to:

Prisma Postgres auth proxy listening on 127.0.0.1:5432 🚀



Your connection is authenticated using your Prisma Postgres API key.

...



==============================

hostname: 127.0.0.1

port: 5432

username: <anything>

password: <none>

==============================



note Please note that the port you will see in your output will be a randomly assigned port which may be different from the one mentioned here. Also, Keep this terminal window open so the tunnel remains active! If you close it, the tunnel disconnects.

Copy the port number from the terminal output, you’ll need it in the next step for the pg_dump command.

With the tunnel running, you can now dump the database by running the following command:

PGSSLMODE = disable \

pg_dump \

-h 127.0 .0.1 \

-p 5432 \

-Fc \

-v \

-d postgres \

-f ./mydatabase.bak \

&& echo "-complete-"



PGSSLMODE=disable indicates SSL is not required locally because the tunnel already encrypts the connection.

`-h` is the host (127.0.0.1)

`-p` is the port, which should match the one from the tunnel output.

`-Fc` uses the custom format for backups, recommended for pg_restore.

`-d` postgres is the default database name used in Prisma Postgres.

`-f` ./mydatabase.bak specifies the backup file name and location.

`-v` runs pg_dump in verbose mode.

