Serverless driver

The serverless driver for Prisma Postgres is a lightweight and minimal client library that can talk to Prisma Postgres using raw SQL. You can use it via the @prisma/ppg npm package.

Install the serverless driver via npm:

npm install @prisma/ppg



The recommended API for most users is the ppg function, which returns a high-level SQL client implemented as a template literal tag function:

import { ppg } from "@prisma/ppg" ;



const sql = ppg ( "prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=..." ) ;



const authorId = 1 ;

const posts = await sql < Post > ` SELECT * FROM "Post" WHERE "authorId" = ${ authorId } ` ;



The ppg function returns a high-level SQL client implemented as a template literal tag function:

function ppg ( connectionString : string , deserialize ? : Deserialize ) : Sql ;



interface Sql {

< Record = unknown > ( strings : TemplateStringsArray , ... values : unknown [ ] ) : Promise < Record [ ] > ;

















query < Record > ( query : string , ... params : unknown [ ] ) : Promise < Record [ ] > ;

}

type Deserialize = ( value : unknown , oid : unknown ) => unknown ;



The returned Sql object:

Accepts a SQL statement as a template literal. If this contains any interpolated values, these are automatically converted to SQL parameters in order to prevent SQL injection attacks (see below for an example).

Returns the data as an array of objects mirroring the structure of your Prisma models.

Provides a query function which: Takes a raw string and a list of params separately, allowing you to control the SQL parameters yourself or concatenate the query unsafely if needed. Returns column types and raw data without converting the rows into an array of objects.

function which:

The ppg function accepts the following arguments:

Name Type Required Description connectionString string Yes The connection string for your Prisma Postgres instance. deserialize Deserialize No Custom deserializer function which takes a column type OID and a raw value and returns a mapped value. It's type is defined as type Deserialize = (value: unknown, oid: unknown) => unknown

import { ppg } from "@prisma/ppg" ;



type Post = {

id : number ;

title : string ;

content : string | null ;

published : boolean ;

authorId : number | null ;

}



type User = {

id : number ;

email : string

}



const sql = ppg ( "prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=..." ) ;



const posts : Post [ ] = await sql < Post > ` SELECT * FROM "Post" `



const userId = 42 ;

const user : User [ ] = await sql < User > ` SELECT * FROM "User" WHERE "id" = ${ userId } `



The Client class provides more low-level control and should be used with more care:

class Client implements Queryable {

constructor ( options : ClientOptions ) ;









query ( query : string , parameters : unknown [ ] ) : Promise < QueryResponse > ;

}



The query function it exposes:

Takes a raw string and a list of params separately, allowing you to control the SQL parameters yourself or concatenate the query unsafely if needed.

Returns column types and raw data without converting the rows into an array of objects.

import { Client } from "@prisma/ppg" ;



const client = new Client ( {

connectionString : "prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=..." ,

} ) ;



const posts = await client . query ( 'SELECT * FROM "Post" WHERE "authorId" = $1' , [ 1 ] ) ;



This query returns an object of this structure:

{

columns : [

{ name : 'id' , oid : 23 } ,

{ name : 'title' , oid : 25 } ,

{ name : 'content' , oid : 25 } ,

{ name : 'published' , oid : 16 } ,

{ name : 'authorId' , oid : 23 }

] ,

rows : [ [ 1 , 'Hello World' , 'This is the content of the post' , true , 1 ] ]

}

