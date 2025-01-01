Serverless driver
The serverless driver for Prisma Postgres is a lightweight and minimal client library that can talk to Prisma Postgres using raw SQL. You can use it via the
@prisma/ppg npm package.
Installation
Install the serverless driver via npm:
npm install @prisma/ppg
Usage
The recommended API for most users is the
ppg function, which returns a high-level SQL client implemented as a template literal tag function:
import { ppg } from "@prisma/ppg";
type Post = {
id: number;
title: string;
content: string | null;
published: boolean;
authorId: number | null;
}
const sql = ppg("prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=...");
const authorId = 1;
const posts = await sql<Post>`SELECT * FROM "Post" WHERE "authorId" = ${authorId}`;
API reference
ppg
The
ppg function returns a high-level SQL client implemented as a template literal tag function:
function ppg(connectionString: string, deserialize?: Deserialize): Sql;
interface Sql {
<Record = unknown>(strings: TemplateStringsArray, ...values: unknown[]): Promise<Record[]>;
/**
* Executes a raw query defined as a string with placeholders and the list
* of parameters.
*
* ```ts
* const [user] = await sql.query<User>("SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = $1", [id]);
* ```
*/
query<Record>(query: string, ...params: unknown[]): Promise<Record[]>;
}
type Deserialize = (value: unknown, oid: unknown) => unknown;
The returned
Sql object:
- Accepts a SQL statement as a template literal. If this contains any interpolated values, these are automatically converted to SQL parameters in order to prevent SQL injection attacks (see below for an example).
- Returns the data as an array of objects mirroring the structure of your Prisma models.
- Provides a
queryfunction which:
- Takes a raw string and a list of params separately, allowing you to control the SQL parameters yourself or concatenate the query unsafely if needed.
- Returns column types and raw data without converting the rows into an array of objects.
Arguments
The
ppg function accepts the following arguments:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
connectionString
string
|Yes
|The connection string for your Prisma Postgres instance.
deserialize
Deserialize
|No
|Custom deserializer function which takes a column type OID and a raw value and returns a mapped value. It's type is defined as
type Deserialize = (value: unknown, oid: unknown) => unknown
Usage
import { ppg } from "@prisma/ppg";
type Post = {
id: number;
title: string;
content: string | null;
published: boolean;
authorId: number | null;
}
type User = {
id: number;
email: string
}
const sql = ppg("prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=...");
const posts: Post[] = await sql<Post>`SELECT * FROM "Post"`
const userId = 42;
const user: User[] = await sql<User>`SELECT * FROM "User" WHERE "id" = ${userId}`
Client
The
Client class provides more low-level control and should be used with more care:
class Client implements Queryable {
constructor(options: ClientOptions);
/**
* Executes a query against the Prisma Postgres database.
*/
query(query: string, parameters: unknown[]): Promise<QueryResponse>;
}
The
query function it exposes:
- Takes a raw string and a list of params separately, allowing you to control the SQL parameters yourself or concatenate the query unsafely if needed.
- Returns column types and raw data without converting the rows into an array of objects.
Usage
import { Client } from "@prisma/ppg";
const client = new Client({
connectionString: "prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=...",
});
const posts = await client.query('SELECT * FROM "Post" WHERE "authorId" = $1', [1]);
This query returns an object of this structure:
{
columns: [
{ name: 'id', oid: 23 },
{ name: 'title', oid: 25 },
{ name: 'content', oid: 25 },
{ name: 'published', oid: 16 },
{ name: 'authorId', oid: 23 }
],
rows: [ [ 1, 'Hello World', 'This is the content of the post', true, 1 ] ]
}
Limitations
- No transaction support.
- No local Prisma Postgres support.