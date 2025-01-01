Local development
Prisma Postgres is our production-grade, cloud-native database and is ideal for staging and production environments. For rapid iteration and isolated testing, you can run a local Prisma Postgres instance (powered by PG Lite). This guide shows you how to install and launch a local Prisma Postgres database.
Local Prisma Postgres is in Early Access and is being actively developed.
Setting up local development for Prisma Postgres
Follow these steps to set up local Prisma Postgres for development.
Please ensure you're running Node.js 20 or later, as it's required for local Prisma Postgres.
1. Launching local Prisma Postgres
Navigate into your project and start the local Prisma Postgres server using the following command:
npx prisma dev
This starts a local Prisma Postgres server that you can connect to using Prisma ORM.
The output of the command contains a
DATABASE_URL and looks like this:
Great Success!
To connect to your local Prisma Postgres database via Prisma ORM, use the following connection string:
DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://localhost:51213/?api_key=__API_KEY__"
Copy the
DATABASE_URL and store it in your
.env file. This will be used to connect to the local Prisma Postgres server:
DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://localhost:51213/?api_key=__API_KEY__"
The
DATABASE_URL is a connection string that Prisma uses to connect to the local Prisma Postgres server and is compatible with the Prisma Postgres extension:
import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate())
This ensures no additional code changes are needed when switching from local Prisma Postgres to Prisma Postgres in production.
Keep the local Prisma Postgres server running in the background while you work on your application.
2. Applying migrations and seeding data
Then in a separate terminal tab, run the
prisma migrate dev command to create the database and run the migrations:
npx prisma migrate dev
Make sure the local Prisma Postgres server is running before running the
prisma migrate dev command.
This will create the database and run the migrations.
If you have a seeder script to seed the database, you should also run it in this step.
Currently, the local Prisma Postgres server does not persist data. This means that if you stop the server, all data will be lost. Hence have to run the migrations and seeds every time you start the server by using the
npx prisma dev command. See the limitation section below.
3. Running your application locally
Start your application's development server. You can now perform queries against the local Prisma Postgres instance using Prisma ORM.
To transition to production, you only need to update the database URL in the
.env file with a Prisma Postgres connection url without additional application logic changes.
Known limitations
No data persistence between restarts
Currently in the local Prisma Postgres server, data does not persist after server restart the server. Each time you restart the server (
npx prisma dev), reapply migrations and seeds:
npx prisma migrate dev
npx prisma db seed
Persistent storage will be supported when local Prisma Postgres is Generally Available.
Caching is mocked locally
Prisma Postgres caching is simulated locally. Queries always directly interact with the local Prisma Postgres instance, bypassing cache configurations:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({
cache: { ttl: 60 },
});
Caching works normally when you're using Prisma Postgres in staging and production.
Cache invalidation not supported locally
Cache invalidation (
$accelerate.invalidate()) is unsupported locally and throws an error. To safely handle this you can use a
try-catch block:
try {
await prisma.$accelerate.invalidate();
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
Prisma Postgres limitations apply to the local Prisma Postgres database
All Prisma Postgres limitations also apply to local development for Prisma Postgres. Refer to the Prisma Postgres limitations documentation for detailed information.