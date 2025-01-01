On this page

Local development

Prisma Postgres is our production-grade, cloud-native database and is ideal for staging and production environments. For rapid iteration and isolated testing, you can run a local Prisma Postgres instance (powered by PG Lite ). This guide shows you how to install and launch a local Prisma Postgres database.

note Local Prisma Postgres is in Early Access and is being actively developed.

Follow these steps to set up local Prisma Postgres for development.

note Please ensure you're running Node.js 20 or later, as it's required for local Prisma Postgres.

Navigate into your project and start the local Prisma Postgres server using the following command:

npx prisma dev



This starts a local Prisma Postgres server that you can connect to using Prisma ORM.

The output of the command contains a DATABASE_URL and looks like this:

Great Success!



To connect to your local Prisma Postgres database via Prisma ORM, use the following connection string:



DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://localhost:51213/?api_key=__API_KEY__"



Copy the DATABASE_URL and store it in your .env file. This will be used to connect to the local Prisma Postgres server:

.env

DATABASE_URL = "prisma+postgres://localhost:51213/?api_key=__API_KEY__"



The DATABASE_URL is a connection string that Prisma uses to connect to the local Prisma Postgres server and is compatible with the Prisma Postgres extension :

import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) )



This ensures no additional code changes are needed when switching from local Prisma Postgres to Prisma Postgres in production.

Keep the local Prisma Postgres server running in the background while you work on your application.

Then in a separate terminal tab, run the prisma migrate dev command to create the database and run the migrations:

npx prisma migrate dev



note Make sure the local Prisma Postgres server is running before running the prisma migrate dev command.

This will create the database and run the migrations.

If you have a seeder script to seed the database, you should also run it in this step.

note Currently, the local Prisma Postgres server does not persist data. This means that if you stop the server, all data will be lost. Hence have to run the migrations and seeds every time you start the server by using the npx prisma dev command. See the limitation section below.

Start your application's development server. You can now perform queries against the local Prisma Postgres instance using Prisma ORM.

To transition to production, you only need to update the database URL in the .env file with a Prisma Postgres connection url without additional application logic changes.

Currently in the local Prisma Postgres server, data does not persist after server restart the server. Each time you restart the server ( npx prisma dev ), reapply migrations and seeds:

npx prisma migrate dev

npx prisma db seed



Persistent storage will be supported when local Prisma Postgres is Generally Available.

Prisma Postgres caching is simulated locally. Queries always directly interact with the local Prisma Postgres instance, bypassing cache configurations:

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

cache : { ttl : 60 } ,

} ) ;



Caching works normally when you're using Prisma Postgres in staging and production.

Cache invalidation ( $accelerate.invalidate() ) is unsupported locally and throws an error. To safely handle this you can use a try-catch block:

try {

await prisma . $accelerate . invalidate ( ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

console . error ( e ) ;

}



All Prisma Postgres limitations also apply to local development for Prisma Postgres. Refer to the Prisma Postgres limitations documentation for detailed information.