No, cost for Prisma Postgres is based solely on the number of operations (i.e. Prisma ORM queries), not the amount of compute required to execute them.

Whether a query takes 10ms or 10sec to execute, its pricing impact remains the same.

Yes, read and write queries are counted equally as operations and are billed the same way.

Yes, if submitted via Prisma ORM, a query like SELECT 1 counts as an operation and will be billed accordingly (even if no actual data is accessed in the query).

Prisma Postgres is designed to be used with Prisma ORM and the Accelerate extension for best performance and scalability.

While it is technically possible to connect via the TCP tunnel, this approach is only intended for tooling purposes, such as command line tools or query editors.

warning We strongly advise against using the TCP tunnel for application-level access. It is not designed for that purpose and using it that way will likely have negative performance implications for your application.

We are planning to enable application-level TCP access in the future so that you can use Prisma Postgres with other ORMs.