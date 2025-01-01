On this page

Caching

Prisma Postgres supports built-in query caching to reduce database load and improve query performance. You can configure cache behavior using the cacheStrategy option available in all read queries.

This feature is powered by an internal caching layer enabled through Prisma Accelerate, but you do not need to interact with Accelerate directly unless you're using your own database.

For all read queries in Prisma Client, you can define the cacheStrategy parameter that configures cache behavior. The cache strategy allows you to define two main characteristics of the cache:

Time-to-live (TTL): Duration in seconds a cached response is considered fresh.

Duration in seconds a cached response is considered fresh. Stale-while-Revalidating (SWR): Duration in seconds a stale cache response is considered acceptable while the cache is refreshed in the background

Time-to-Live (TTL) determines how long cached data is considered fresh. By specifying the ttl in seconds, you can control the duration for which data in the cache remains valid. When a read query is executed, if the cached response is within the ttl limit, Prisma Client retrieves the data from the cache without querying the database. If the cached data is not available or has expired, Prisma Client queries the database and stores the results in the cache for future requests.

Use ttl in cacheStrategy and specify the TTL of the query in seconds:

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

cacheStrategy : {

ttl : 60 ,

} ,

} ) ;



With a specified TTL of 60 seconds, the majority of requests will result in a cache hit throughout the TTL duration:

TTL is useful for reducing database load and latency for data that does not require frequent updates.

If your application requires real-time or near-real-time data, cache invalidation ensures that users see the most current data, even when using a large ttl (Time-To-Live). By invalidating your cache, you can bypass extended caching periods to show live data whenever it's needed.

For example, if a dashboard displays customer information and a customer’s contact details change, TTL (Time-To-Live) settings ensure the cache automatically expires after a set duration. This allows the system to refresh only the updated data at the next access, ensuring support staff always see the latest information without manually refreshing the cache.

However, in cases where immediate updates are required before the TTL expires, cache invalidation allows the system to proactively clear specific data from the cache. This forces a refresh of the updated information instantly, so support staff always have the most current details without waiting for the TTL to trigger.

To invalidate a cached query result, you can add tags and then use the $accelerate.invalidate API.

note On-demand cache invalidation is available with our paid plans. For more details, please see our pricing.

To invalidate the query below, you need to provide the cache tag in the $accelerate.invalidate API:

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

cacheStrategy : {

ttl : 60 ,

tags : [ "findMany_users" ] ,

} ,

} ) ;





await prisma . $accelerate . invalidate ( {

tags : [ "findMany_users" ] ,

} ) ;



Stale-While-Revalidate (SWR) allows you to control how long Prisma Postgres can serve stale cache data while fetching fresh data in the background. When a read query is executed, Prisma Postgres checks the age of the cached response against the swr duration. If the cache data is within the swr limit, Prisma Postgres serves the stale data while simultaneously refreshing the cache by fetching the latest data from the database.

Use swr in cacheStrategy and specify the SWR of the query in seconds:

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

cacheStrategy : {

swr : 60 ,

} ,

} ) ;



When specifying a SWR of 60 seconds, the cache serves stale data until the cache refreshes itself in the background after each request:

If your application requires real-time or near-real-time data, cache invalidation ensures that users see the most current data, even when using a large swr (Stale-While-Revalidate). By invalidating your cache, you can bypass extended caching periods to show live data whenever it's needed.

For example, consider a dashboard that displays stock levels for products in a warehouse. With SWR (Stale-While-Revalidate) settings, the dashboard can immediately display the last known stock data, even if it’s slightly outdated, while new data is fetched in the background. This ensures that staff can continue working with recent information without waiting, with the stock levels updating as soon as revalidation completes.

However, in cases where stock data needs to be updated immediately—for instance, if a product is low in stock and the count needs real-time accuracy—cache invalidation allows the system to proactively clear specific data from the cache. This forces a refresh of the latest stock data instantly, so staff always have the most up-to-date information without waiting for SWR to complete the revalidation.

To invalidate a cached query result, you can add tags and then use the $accelerate.invalidate API.

note On-demand cache invalidation is available with our paid plans. For more details, please see our pricing.

To invalidate the query below, you need to provide the cache tag in the $accelerate.invalidate API:

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

cacheStrategy : {

swr : 60 ,

tags : [ "findMany_users" ] ,

} ,

} ) ;





await prisma . $accelerate . invalidate ( {

tags : [ "findMany_users" ] ,

} ) ;



Caching helps you improve query response times and reduce database load. However, it also means you might serve stale data to the client. Whether or not serving stale data is acceptable and to what extent depends on your use case. ttl and swr are parameters you can use the tweak the cache behavior.

Use TTL to reduce database load when stale cached data is acceptable.

Consider an e-commerce application with a product catalog that doesn't frequently change. By setting a ttl of, let's say, 1 hour, Prisma Client can serve cached product data for subsequent user requests within that hour without hitting the database. This significantly reduces the database load and improves the response time for product listing pages.

When to invalidate: If there are critical updates to the catalog, such as a major price change or product availability adjustment, the cache should be invalidated immediately to prevent customers from seeing outdated information.

Use SWR to respond quickly to requests with minimal stale data. While it does not reduce database load, it can improve response times significantly.

Imagine a social media platform where user profiles are frequently accessed. By leveraging swr with a duration of, let's say, 5 minutes, Prisma Postgres can serve the cached user profile information quickly, reducing the latency for profile pages. Meanwhile, in the background, it refreshes the cache after every request, ensuring that any updates made to the profile are eventually reflected for subsequent requests.

When to invalidate: If a user makes significant updates to their profile, such as changing their profile picture or bio, the cache should be invalidated immediately to ensure that followers see the latest updates without waiting for the SWR refresh.

For very fast response times and reduced database load, use both TTL and SWR. You can use this strategy to fine-tune your application’s tolerance for stale data.

Use ttl and swr in cacheStrategy and specify the TTL and SWR of the query in seconds:

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

cacheStrategy : {

ttl : 30 ,

swr : 60 ,

} ,

} ) ;



When specifying a TTL of 30 seconds and SWR of 60 seconds, the cache serves fresh data for the initial 30 seconds. Subsequently, it serves stale data until the cache refreshes itself in the background after each request:

Consider a news application where articles are frequently accessed but don't require real-time updates. By setting a ttl of 2 hours and an swr duration of 5 minutes, Prisma Client can serve cached articles quickly, reducing latency for readers. As long as the articles are within the ttl , users get fast responses. After the ttl expires, Prisma Client continues to serve the stale articles for up to an additional 5 minutes, revalidating the cache with the latest news from the database in response to a new query. This helps maintain a balance between performance and freshness.

When to invalidate: If a critical update or breaking news article is published, the cache should be invalidated immediately to ensure readers see the latest information without delay. This approach is especially useful for applications where certain news items may need to override the normal cache cycle for timeliness.

If your application requires real-time or near-real-time data, cache invalidation ensures that users see the most current data, even when using a large ttl (Time-To-Live) or swr (Stale-While-Revalidate) cache strategy. By invalidating your cache, you can bypass extended caching periods to show live data whenever it's needed.

You can invalidate the cache using the $accelerate.invalidate API:

note To programmatically invalidate cached queries, a paid plan is required. See our pricing for more details.

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

where : {

email : {

contains : "alice@prisma.io" ,

} ,

} ,

cacheStrategy : {

swr : 60 ,

ttl : 60 ,

tags : [ "emails_with_alice" ] ,

} ,

} ) ;



You need to provide the cache tag in the $accelerate.invalidate API:

try {

await prisma . $accelerate . invalidate ( {

tags : [ "emails_with_alice" ] ,

} ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

if ( e instanceof Prisma . PrismaClientKnownRequestError ) {



if ( e . code === "P6003" ) {

console . log (

"The cache invalidation rate limit has been reached. Please try again later."

) ;

}

}

throw e ;

}



Explore the demo app to see how cached query results in Prisma Postgres are invalidated on demand, shown in a clear timeline.

Prisma Postgres defaults to no cache to avoid unexpected issues. While caching can improve performance, incorrect usage may lead to errors.

For instance, if a query is executed on a critical path without specifying a cache strategy, the result may be incorrect, with no clear explanation. This issue often arises when implicit caching is unintentionally left enabled.

To avoid such problems, you must explicitly opt-in to caching. This ensures you are aware that caching is not enabled by default, preventing potential errors.