Caching
Prisma Postgres supports built-in query caching to reduce database load and improve query performance. You can configure cache behavior using the
cacheStrategy option available in all read queries.
This feature is powered by an internal caching layer enabled through Prisma Accelerate, but you do not need to interact with Accelerate directly unless you're using your own database.
Cache strategies
For all read queries in Prisma Client, you can define the
cacheStrategy parameter that configures cache behavior. The cache strategy allows you to define two main characteristics of the cache:
- Time-to-live (TTL): Duration in seconds a cached response is considered fresh.
- Stale-while-Revalidating (SWR): Duration in seconds a stale cache response is considered acceptable while the cache is refreshed in the background
Time-to-live (TTL)
Time-to-Live (TTL) determines how long cached data is considered fresh. By specifying the
ttl in seconds, you can control the duration for which data in the cache remains valid. When a read query is executed, if the cached response is within the
ttl limit, Prisma Client retrieves the data from the cache without querying the database. If the cached data is not available or has expired, Prisma Client queries the database and stores the results in the cache for future requests.
Use
ttl in
cacheStrategy and specify the TTL of the query in seconds:
await prisma.user.findMany({
cacheStrategy: {
ttl: 60,
},
});
With a specified TTL of 60 seconds, the majority of requests will result in a cache hit throughout the TTL duration:
TTL is useful for reducing database load and latency for data that does not require frequent updates.
Invalidate the TTL and keep your cached query results up-to-date
If your application requires real-time or near-real-time data, cache invalidation ensures that users see the most current data, even when using a large
ttl (Time-To-Live). By invalidating your cache, you can bypass extended caching periods to show live data whenever it's needed.
For example, if a dashboard displays customer information and a customer’s contact details change, TTL (Time-To-Live) settings ensure the cache automatically expires after a set duration. This allows the system to refresh only the updated data at the next access, ensuring support staff always see the latest information without manually refreshing the cache.
However, in cases where immediate updates are required before the TTL expires, cache invalidation allows the system to proactively clear specific data from the cache. This forces a refresh of the updated information instantly, so support staff always have the most current details without waiting for the TTL to trigger.
To invalidate a cached query result, you can add tags and then use the
$accelerate.invalidate API.
On-demand cache invalidation is available with our paid plans. For more details, please see our pricing.
To invalidate the query below, you need to provide the cache tag in the
$accelerate.invalidate API:
await prisma.user.findMany({
cacheStrategy: {
ttl: 60,
tags: ["findMany_users"],
},
});
// This is how you would invalidate the cached query above.
await prisma.$accelerate.invalidate({
tags: ["findMany_users"],
});
Stale-While-Revalidate (SWR)
Stale-While-Revalidate (SWR) allows you to control how long Prisma Postgres can serve stale cache data while fetching fresh data in the background. When a read query is executed, Prisma Postgres checks the age of the cached response against the
swr duration. If the cache data is within the
swr limit, Prisma Postgres serves the stale data while simultaneously refreshing the cache by fetching the latest data from the database.
Use
swr in
cacheStrategy and specify the SWR of the query in seconds:
await prisma.user.findMany({
cacheStrategy: {
swr: 60,
},
});
When specifying a SWR of 60 seconds, the cache serves stale data until the cache refreshes itself in the background after each request:
Invalidate the SWR and keep your cached query results up-to-date
If your application requires real-time or near-real-time data, cache invalidation ensures that users see the most current data, even when using a large
swr (Stale-While-Revalidate). By invalidating your cache, you can bypass extended caching periods to show live data whenever it's needed.
For example, consider a dashboard that displays stock levels for products in a warehouse. With SWR (Stale-While-Revalidate) settings, the dashboard can immediately display the last known stock data, even if it’s slightly outdated, while new data is fetched in the background. This ensures that staff can continue working with recent information without waiting, with the stock levels updating as soon as revalidation completes.
However, in cases where stock data needs to be updated immediately—for instance, if a product is low in stock and the count needs real-time accuracy—cache invalidation allows the system to proactively clear specific data from the cache. This forces a refresh of the latest stock data instantly, so staff always have the most up-to-date information without waiting for SWR to complete the revalidation.
To invalidate a cached query result, you can add tags and then use the
$accelerate.invalidate API.
On-demand cache invalidation is available with our paid plans. For more details, please see our pricing.
To invalidate the query below, you need to provide the cache tag in the
$accelerate.invalidate API:
await prisma.user.findMany({
cacheStrategy: {
swr: 60,
tags: ["findMany_users"],
},
});
// This is how you would invalidate the cached query above.
await prisma.$accelerate.invalidate({
tags: ["findMany_users"],
});
Selecting a cache strategy
Caching helps you improve query response times and reduce database load. However, it also means you might serve stale data to the client. Whether or not serving stale data is acceptable and to what extent depends on your use case.
ttl and
swr are parameters you can use the tweak the cache behavior.
Cache strategy using TTL
Use TTL to reduce database load when stale cached data is acceptable.
Use case: Product catalog in e-commerce applications
Consider an e-commerce application with a product catalog that doesn't frequently change. By setting a
ttl of, let's say, 1 hour, Prisma Client can serve cached product data for subsequent user requests within that hour without hitting the database. This significantly reduces the database load and improves the response time for product listing pages.
When to invalidate: If there are critical updates to the catalog, such as a major price change or product availability adjustment, the cache should be invalidated immediately to prevent customers from seeing outdated information.
Cache strategy using SWR
Use SWR to respond quickly to requests with minimal stale data. While it does not reduce database load, it can improve response times significantly.
Use case: User profile in social media platforms
Imagine a social media platform where user profiles are frequently accessed. By leveraging
swr with a duration of, let's say, 5 minutes, Prisma Postgres can serve the cached user profile information quickly, reducing the latency for profile pages. Meanwhile, in the background, it refreshes the cache after every request, ensuring that any updates made to the profile are eventually reflected for subsequent requests.
When to invalidate: If a user makes significant updates to their profile, such as changing their profile picture or bio, the cache should be invalidated immediately to ensure that followers see the latest updates without waiting for the SWR refresh.
Cache strategy using TTL + SWR
For very fast response times and reduced database load, use both TTL and SWR. You can use this strategy to fine-tune your application’s tolerance for stale data.
Use
ttl and
swr in
cacheStrategy and specify the TTL and SWR of the query in seconds:
await prisma.user.findMany({
cacheStrategy: {
ttl: 30,
swr: 60,
},
});
When specifying a TTL of 30 seconds and SWR of 60 seconds, the cache serves fresh data for the initial 30 seconds. Subsequently, it serves stale data until the cache refreshes itself in the background after each request:
Use case: News articles
Consider a news application where articles are frequently accessed but don't require real-time updates. By setting a
ttl of 2 hours and an
swr duration of 5 minutes, Prisma Client can serve cached articles quickly, reducing latency for readers. As long as the articles are within the
ttl, users get fast responses. After the
ttl expires, Prisma Client continues to serve the stale articles for up to an additional 5 minutes, revalidating the cache with the latest news from the database in response to a new query. This helps maintain a balance between performance and freshness.
When to invalidate: If a critical update or breaking news article is published, the cache should be invalidated immediately to ensure readers see the latest information without delay. This approach is especially useful for applications where certain news items may need to override the normal cache cycle for timeliness.
On-demand cache invalidation
If your application requires real-time or near-real-time data, cache invalidation ensures that users see the most current data, even when using a large
ttl (Time-To-Live) or
swr (Stale-While-Revalidate) cache strategy. By invalidating your cache, you can bypass extended caching periods to show live data whenever it's needed.
You can invalidate the cache using the
$accelerate.invalidate API:
To programmatically invalidate cached queries, a paid plan is required. See our pricing for more details.
await prisma.user.findMany({
where: {
email: {
contains: "alice@prisma.io",
},
},
cacheStrategy: {
swr: 60,
ttl: 60,
tags: ["emails_with_alice"],
},
});
You need to provide the cache tag in the
$accelerate.invalidate API:
try {
await prisma.$accelerate.invalidate({
tags: ["emails_with_alice"],
});
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof Prisma.PrismaClientKnownRequestError) {
// The .code property can be accessed in a type-safe manner
if (e.code === "P6003") {
console.log(
"The cache invalidation rate limit has been reached. Please try again later."
);
}
}
throw e;
}
Explore the demo app to see how cached query results in Prisma Postgres are invalidated on demand, shown in a clear timeline.
Default cache strategy
Prisma Postgres defaults to no cache to avoid unexpected issues. While caching can improve performance, incorrect usage may lead to errors.
For instance, if a query is executed on a critical path without specifying a cache strategy, the result may be incorrect, with no clear explanation. This issue often arises when implicit caching is unintentionally left enabled.
To avoid such problems, you must explicitly opt-in to caching. This ensures you are aware that caching is not enabled by default, preventing potential errors.
When no cache strategy is specified or during a cache miss, the cache layer routes all queries to the database through a connection pool instance near the database region.