In late 2021 we embarked on a journey to deliver a platform for building the next generation of data-driven apps. June 2022 saw the GA release of the Prisma Data Platform with the first round of great features. The Data Proxy, with managed connection pooling; the Query Console, which empowers you to run Prisma queries against a database directly from your browser; and the Data Browser, which grants easy, visual access to your databases from anywhere.

With more than 1200 projects launched on the Data Platform and the Data Proxy serving more than 380,000,000 CPU ms/mo, we're excited to announce the evolution of the Data Proxy into "Accelerate," a fully-fledged Data CDN.

Make your app more responsive with a single line of code

Accelerate includes everything you knew and loved from the Data Proxy, such as managed connection pooling for your Serverless apps, and adds a globally distributed cache that powers up to 1000x faster database queries and drives query latency down to as little as 5ms.

Deployed globally in close to 280 locations, caching always happens as close to your application as possible. Best of all, it works with your existing database, and you can control the cache behavior straight from your Prisma queries.

Accelerate is in Early Access, and we're working hard to release it to a GA audience by mid-2023. This release is our next step toward realizing a Data Platform that empowers engineers everywhere to unlock productivity and make it more delightful to work with their data.

We're so excited to have you join us on this journey, and we can't wait to hear what you think!

