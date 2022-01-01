Test and run queries with Query Console

Use the Query Console to run the 3 pre-defined findMany() test queries or add and test queries of your own using the Prisma Client API for model queries .

The Query Console is comprised of 2 major UI components - Query Editor and Query Results Console .

Note The model queries listed below are from an example application that has the User model.

The default queries available in the Query Console use the findMany() method and are based on a model defined in the Prisma schema file.

Run a query

You can test and run queries for your app using Prisma Client from the Query Console and view their results on the right side of the screen.

Steps

In the Query Editor, place the cursor anywhere in a query block. Run the query using one of the 3 available methods. Click the Run active query button in the upper-left.

button in the upper-left. Click the Play ( Run query ) button at the left margin of the editor.

( ) button at the left margin of the editor. Press Cmd + Enter (on macOS) or Ctrl + Enter (on Windows).

Result

The query results appear in the right side in the Query Results Console.