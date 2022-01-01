avoid exhausting the number of database connections or needlessly scaling up your database

The benefits of using the Prisma Data Proxy include:

The Prisma Data Proxy provides database connection management and pooling for Prisma applications. By using the Prisma Data Proxy, your application can seamlessly scale up while maintaining predictable database performance, by limiting the number of total connections used.

Because of this, using traditional databases in serverless functions often leads to exhausting the limit of concurrent database connections and increased latencies on each request to establish a database connection.

Serverless functions are ephemeral and short-lived, so their database connections are numerous and brief.

Using the Data Proxy in a Prisma application

We assume you already have an account and a project on the Prisma Data Platform. If you don't, sign up using your GitHub account before continuing.

Step 1. Generate a Data Proxy connection string Navigate to the Data Proxy tab of your Prisma Data Platform project, select the desired proxy location, and click Enable. The Data Proxy is currently available in the AWS Frankfurt (eu-central-1) and N. Virginia (us-east-1) regions. If you'd like support for other providers or regions, we'd love to hear from you. Copy the connection string and store it securely, similarly to how you would treat a database credential. You may generate more connection strings in this section if you wish and of course, revoke them if you don't need them anymore. Connection strings always have the following format: prisma://{DEPLOYMENT_LOCATION}.prisma-data.com/?api_key={DATA_PROXY_API_KEY} Note: When you use the Data Proxy, your connection string must begin with prisma:// , as described above. Do not use the direct connection string to your PostgreSQL, MySQL, or other database.

To use the Data Proxy, use version 3.15.2 or later of the prisma and @prisma/client npm packages. $ npm install prisma@latest --save-dev $ npm install @prisma/client@latest --save

Step 3: Make sure that the datasource URL is read from environment For security reasons, we strongly recommend that you always use environment variables to provide your database connection strings, instead of hard-coding them into your schema.prisma file: datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) } You can use the Data Proxy with Node.js (deployed in any environment where you can also deploy a normal project using Prisma Client), or with Edge runtimes like Cloudflare Workers and Vercel Edge Functions (Middleware). Node.js To use the Data Proxy with Node.js, set and define the environment variable with your database connection string as usual. See Environment Variables. For guidance on how to configure environment variables in your deployment, please refer to your provider's documentation. For example: AWS: Using AWS Lambda environment variables

Heroku: Configuration and config vars Edge runtimes Edge runtimes, such as Cloudflare Workers and Vercel Edge Functions, cannot access files in the file system. This prevents Prisma Client from automatically loading .env files. Instead, you must use environment variables to pass the connection string to the Data Proxy. Depending on your provider, you might need to set the DATABASE_URL differently. Cloudflare Workers In Cloudflare Workers, you can define environment variables with either wrangler or the dashboard. For more information, see Environment Variables in the Cloudflare documentation. Vercel Edge Functions In Vercel Edge Functions, you can define environment variables as you would for Vercel Serverless Functions, for example in any Next.js project. For more information, see Environment Variables in the Vercel documentation.

Step 4: Generate the client To generate Prisma Client with the Data Proxy, call prisma generate with the option --data-proxy : $ npx prisma generate --data-proxy Alternatively, you can set the environment variable PRISMA_GENERATE_DATAPROXY=true to generate a Prisma Client with Data Proxy when a normal prisma generate command is executed. When deploying to Vercel Serverless Functions you need to define PRISMA_GENERATE_DATAPROXY=true as an environment variable in your Vercel project settings to generate the correct Prisma Client for the Data Proxy. When you use --data-proxy or PRISMA_GENERATE_DATAPROXY=true , you get a very lightweight Prisma Client runtime. This is because the Data Proxy does not need local engine files, so the generation process does not include the query engine.

Step 5: Import and instantiate Prisma Client in your code Node.js To use the Data Proxy with Node.js, use @prisma/client as described in Generating the client. Edge runtimes To use the Data Proxy with Cloudflare Workers or Vercel Edge Functions, you need to import @prisma/client/edge instead of the usual @prisma/client , as follows: TypeScript JavaScript import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client/edge' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) You can use @prisma/client/edge only with the Data Proxy. Make sure to use the --data-proxy flag or PRISMA_GENERATE_DATAPROXY=true environment variable when you generate the client.