datasource
Defines a data source in the Prisma schema.
Fields
A
datasource block accepts the following fields:
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
provider
|Yes
|String (
postgresql,
mysql,
sqlite,
sqlserver,
mongodb,
cockroachdb)
|Describes which data source connectors to use.
url
|Yes
|String (URL)
|Connection URL including authentication info. Most connectors use the syntax provided by the database.
shadowDatabaseUrl
|No
|String (URL)
|Connection URL to the shadow database used by Prisma Migrate. Allows you to use a cloud-hosted database as the shadow database.
directUrl
|No
|String (URL)
|Connection URL for direct connection to the database.
If you use a connection pooler URL in the
url argument (for example, if you use the Data Proxy or pgBouncer), Prisma CLI commands that require a direct connection to the database use the URL in the
directUrl argument.
The
directUrl property is supported by Prisma Studio from version 5.1.0 upwards.
relationMode
|No
|String (
foreignKeys,
prisma)
|Sets whether referential integrity is enforced by foreign keys in the database or emulated in the Prisma Client.
In preview in versions 3.1.1 and later. The field is named
relationMode in versions 4.5.0 and later, and was previously named
referentialIntegrity.
extensions
|No
|List of strings (PostgreSQL extension names)
|Allows you to represent PostgreSQL extensions in your schema. Available in preview for PostgreSQL only in Prisma versions 4.5.0 and later.
The following providers are available:
Remarks
- You can only have one
datasourceblock in a schema.
datasource dbis convention - however, you can give your data source any name - for example,
datasource mysqlor
datasource data.
Examples
Specify a PostgreSQL data source
In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:
- User:
johndoe
- Password:
mypassword
- Host:
localhost
- Port:
5432
- Database name:
mydb
- Schema name:
public
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = "postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public"}
Learn more about PostgreSQL connection strings here.
Specify a PostgreSQL data source via an environment variable
In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:
- User:
johndoe
- Password:
mypassword
- Host:
localhost
- Port:
5432
- Database name:
mydb
- Schema name:
public
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}
When running a Prisma CLI command that needs the database connection URL (e.g.
prisma generate), you need to make sure that the
DATABASE_URL environment variable is set.
One way to do so is by creating a
.env file with the following contents. Note that the file must be in the same directory as your
schema.prisma file to automatically picked up the Prisma CLI.
DATABASE_URL=postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public
Specify a MySQL data source
In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:
- User:
johndoe
- Password:
mypassword
- Host:
localhost
- Port:
3306
- Database name:
mydb
datasource db {provider = "mysql"url = "mysql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:3306/mydb"}
Learn more about MySQL connection strings here.
Specify a MongoDB data source
- User:
root
- Password:
password
- Host:
cluster1.test1.mongodb.net
- Port: N/A
- Database name:
testing
datasource db {provider = "mongodb"url = "mongodb+srv://root:password@cluster1.test1.mongodb.net/testing?retryWrites=true&w=majority"}
Learn more about MongoDB connection strings here.
Specify a SQLite data source
In this example, the target database is located in a file called
dev.db:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:./dev.db"}
Learn more about SQLite connection strings here.
Specify a CockroachDB data source
In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:
- User:
johndoe
- Password:
mypassword
- Host:
localhost
- Port:
26257
- Database name:
mydb
- Schema name:
public
datasource db {provider = "cockroachdb"url = "postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:26257/mydb?schema=public"}
The format for connection strings is the same as for PostgreSQL. Learn more about PostgreSQL connection strings here.
generator
Defines a generator in the Prisma schema.
Fields
A
generator block accepts the following fields:
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
provider
|Yes
|String (file path) or Enum (
prisma-client-js)
|Describes which generator to use. This can point to a file that implements a generator or specify a built-in generator directly.
output
|No
|String (file path)
|Determines the location for the generated client, learn more. Default:
node_modules/.prisma/client
previewFeatures
|No
|List of Enums
|Use intellisense to see list of currently available Preview features (
Ctrl+Space in Visual Studio Code) Default: none
engineType
|No
|Enum (
library or
binary)
|Defines the query engine type to download and use. Default:
library
binaryTargets
|No
|List of Enums (see below)
|Specify the OS on which the Prisma Client will run to ensure compatibility of the query engine. Default:
native
binaryTargets options
The following tables list all supported operating systems with the name of platform to specify in
binaryTargets.
Unless specified otherwise, the default supported CPU architecture is x86_64.
macOS
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|macOS Intel x86_64
darwin
|macOS ARM64
darwin-arm64
Windows
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|Windows
windows
Linux (Alpine on x86_64 architectures)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Alpine (3.17 and newer)
linux-musl-openssl-3.0.x*
|3.0.x
|Alpine (3.16 and older)
linux-musl
|1.1.x
* Available in Prisma versions 4.8.0 and later.
Linux (Alpine on ARM64 architectures)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Alpine (3.17 and newer)
linux-musl-arm64-openssl-3.0.x*
|3.0.x
|Alpine (3.16 and older)
linux-musl-arm64-openssl-1.1.x*
|1.1.x
* Available in Prisma versions 4.10.0 and later.
Linux (Debian), x86_64
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Debian 8 (Jessie)
debian-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Debian 9 (Stretch)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Debian 10 (Buster)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Debian 11 (Bullseye)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Debian 12 (Bookworm)
debian-openssl-3.0.x
|3.0.x
Linux (Ubuntu), x86_64
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Ubuntu 14.04 (trusty)
debian-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Ubuntu 16.04 (xenial)
debian-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Ubuntu 18.04 (bionic)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Ubuntu 19.04 (disco)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Ubuntu 20.04 (focal)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Ubuntu 21.04 (hirsute)
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Ubuntu 22.04 (jammy)
debian-openssl-3.0.x
|3.0.x
|Ubuntu 23.04 (lunar)
debian-openssl-3.0.x
|3.0.x
Linux (CentOS), x86_64
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|CentOS 7
rhel-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|CentOS 8
rhel-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
Linux (Fedora), x86_64
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Fedora 28
rhel-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Fedora 29
rhel-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Fedora 30
rhel-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Fedora 36
rhel-openssl-3.0.x
|3.0.x
|Fedora 37
rhel-openssl-3.0.x
|3.0.x
|Fedora 38
rhel-openssl-3.0.x
|3.0.x
Linux (Linux Mint), x86_64
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Linux Mint 18
debian-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Linux Mint 19
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Linux Mint 20
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Linux Mint 21
debian-openssl-3.0.x
|3.0.x
Linux (Arch Linux), x86_64
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Arch Linux 2019.09.01
debian-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Arch Linux 2023.04.23
debian-openssl-3.0.x
|3.0.x
Linux ARM64 (all major distros but Alpine)
|Build OS
|Prisma engine build name
|OpenSSL
|Linux ARM64 glibc-based distro
linux-arm64-openssl-1.0.x
|1.0.x
|Linux ARM64 glibc-based distro
linux-arm64-openssl-1.1.x
|1.1.x
|Linux ARM64 glibc-based distro
linux-arm64-openssl-3.0.x
|3.0.x
Examples
Specify the
prisma-client-js generator with the default
output,
previewFeatures,
engineType and
binaryTargets
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
Note that the above
generator definition is equivalent to the following because it uses the default values for
output,
engineType and
binaryTargets (and implicitly
previewFeatures):
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"output = "node_modules/.prisma/client"engineType = "library"binaryTargets = ["native"]}
Specify a custom
output location for Prisma Client
This example shows how to define a custom
output location of the generated asset to override the default one.
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"output = "../src/generated/client"}
Specify custom
binaryTargets to ensure compatibility with the OS
This example shows how to configure Prisma Client to run on
Ubuntu 19.04 (disco) based on the table above.
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"binaryTargets = ["debian-openssl-1.1.x"]}
Specify a
provider pointing to some custom generator implementation
This example shows how to use a custom generator that's located in a directory called
my-generator.
generator client {provider = "./my-generator"}
model
Defines a Prisma model .
Remarks
- Every record of a model must be uniquely identifiable. You must define at least one of the following attributes per model:
Naming conventions
- Model names must adhere to the following regular expression:
[A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9_]*
- Model names must start with a letter and are typically spelled in PascalCase
- Model names should use the singular form (for example,
Userinstead of
user,
usersor
Users)
- Prisma has a number of reserved words that are being used by Prisma internally and therefore cannot be used as a model name. You can find the reserved words here and here.
Note: You can use the
@@mapattribute to map a model (for example,
User) to a table with a different name that does not match model naming conventions (for example,
users).
Order of fields
- In version 2.3.0 and later, introspection lists model fields in the same order as the corresponding columns in the database. Relation fields are listed after scalar fields.
Examples
A model named
User with two scalar fields
model User {email String @unique // `email` can not be optional because it's the only unique field on the modelname String?}
model fields
Fields are properties of models.
Remarks
Naming conventions
- Must start with a letter
- Typically spelled in camelCase
- Must adhere to the following regular expression:
[A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9_]*
Note: You can use the
@mapattribute to map a field name to a column with a different name that does not match field naming conventions: e.g.
myField @map("my_field").
model field scalar types
The data source connector determines what native database type each of Prisma scalar type maps to. Similarly, the generator determines what type in the target programming language each of these types map to.
Prisma models also have model field types that define relations between models.
String
Variable length text.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
text
|SQL Server
nvarchar(1000)
|MySQL
varchar(191)
|MongoDB
String
|SQLite
TEXT
|CockroachDB
STRING
PostgreSQL
|Native database type
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
text
@db.Text
char(x)
@db.Char(x)
varchar(x)
@db.VarChar(x)
bit(x)
@db.Bit(x)
varbit
@db.VarBit
uuid
@db.Uuid
xml
@db.Xml
inet
@db.Inet
citext
@db.Citext
|Only available if Citext extension is enabled.
MySQL
|Native database type
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
VARCHAR(x)
@db.VarChar(x)
TEXT
@db.Text
CHAR(x)
@db.Char(x)
TINYTEXT
@db.TinyText
MEDIUMTEXT
@db.MediumText
LONGTEXT
@db.LongText
You can use Prisma Migrate to map
@db.Bit(1) to
String:
model Model {/* ... */myField String @db.Bit(1)}
MongoDB
String
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
@db.String
@db.ObjectId
|Required if the underlying BSON type is
OBJECT_ID (ID fields, relation scalars)
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database type
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
char(x)
@db.Char(x)
nchar(x)
@db.NChar(x)
varchar(x)
@db.VarChar(x)
nvarchar(x)
@db.NVarChar(x)
text
@db.Text
ntext
@db.NText
xml
@db.Xml
uniqueidentifier
@db.UniqueIdentifier
SQLite
TEXT
CockroachDB
|Native database type
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
STRING(x) |
TEXT(x) |
VARCHAR(x)
@db.String(x)
CHAR(x)
@db.Char(x)
"char"
@db.CatalogSingleChar
BIT(x)
@db.Bit(x)
VARBIT
@db.VarBit
UUID
@db.Uuid
INET
@db.Inet
Note that the
xml and
citext types supported in PostgreSQL are not currently supported in CockroachDB.
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
string
Boolean
True or false value.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
boolean
|SQL Server
tinyint
|MySQL
TINYINT(1)
|MongoDB
Bool
|SQLite
INTEGER
|CockroachDB
BOOL
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
boolean
@db.Boolean
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
TINYINT(1)
@db.TinyInt(1)
TINYINT maps to
Int if the max length is greater than 1 (for example,
TINYINT(2)) or the default value is anything other than
1,
0, or
NULL
BIT(1)
@db.Bit
MongoDB
Bool
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
bit
@db.Bit
SQLite
INTEGER
CockroachDB
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
BOOL
@db.Bool
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
boolean
Int
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
integer
|SQL Server
int
|MySQL
INT
|MongoDB
Int
|SQLite
INTEGER
|CockroachDB
INT
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
integer |
int,
int4
@db.Integer
smallint |
int2
@db.SmallInt
smallserial |
serial2
@db.SmallInt @default(autoincrement())
serial |
serial4
@db.Int @default(autoincrement())
oid
@db.Oid
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
INT
@db.Int
INT UNSIGNED
@db.UnsignedInt
SMALLINT
@db.SmallInt
SMALLINT UNSIGNED
@db.UnsignedSmallInt
MEDIUMINT
@db.MediumInt
MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED
@db.UnsignedMediumInt
TINYINT
@db.TinyInt
TINYINT maps to
Int if the max length is greater than 1 (for example,
TINYINT(2)) or the default value is anything other than
1,
0, or
NULL.
TINYINT(1) maps to
Boolean.
TINYINT UNSIGNED
@db.UnsignedTinyInt
TINYINT(1) UNSIGNED maps to
Int, not
Boolean
YEAR
@db.Year
MongoDB
Int
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
@db.Int
@db.Long
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
int
@db.Int
smallint
@db.SmallInt
tinyint
@db.TinyInt
bit
@db.Bit
SQLite
INTEGER
CockroachDB
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
INTEGER |
INT |
INT8
@db.Int8
|Note that this differs from PostgreSQL, where
integer and
int are aliases for
int4 and map to
@db.Integer
INT4
@db.Int4
INT2 |
SMALLINT
@db.Int2
SMALLSERIAL |
SERIAL2
@db.Int2 @default(autoincrement())
SERIAL |
SERIAL4
@db.Int4 @default(autoincrement())
SERIAL8 |
BIGSERIAL
@db.Int8 @default(autoincrement())
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
number
BigInt
BigInt is available in version 2.17.0 and later.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
bigint
|SQL Server
int
|MySQL
BIGINT
|MongoDB
Long
|SQLite
INTEGER
|CockroachDB
INTEGER
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
bigint |
int8
@db.BigInt
bigserial |
serial8
@db.BigInt @default(autoincrement())
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
BIGINT
@db.BigInt
SERIAL
@db.UnsignedBigInt @default(autoincrement())
MongoDB
Long
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
bigint
@db.BigInt
SQLite
INTEGER
CockroachDB
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
BIGINT |
INT |
INT8
@db.Int8
|Note that this differs from PostgreSQL, where
int is an alias for
int4
bigserial |
serial8
@db.Int8 @default(autoincrement())
Clients
|Client
|Type
|Description
|Prisma Client JS
BigInt
|See examples of working with
BigInt
Float
Floating point number.
Floatmaps to
Doublein 2.17.0 and later - see release notes and Video: Changes to the default mapping of Float in Prisma 2.17.0 for more information about this change.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
double precision
|SQL Server
float(53)
|MySQL
DOUBLE
|MongoDB
Double
|SQLite
REAL
|CockroachDB
DOUBLE PRECISION
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
double precision
@db.DoublePrecision
real
@db.Real
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
FLOAT
@db.Float
DOUBLE
@db.Double
MongoDB
Double
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
float
@db.Float
money
@db.Money
smallmoney
@db.SmallMoney
real
@db.Real
SQLite connector
REAL
CockroachDB
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
DOUBLE PRECISION |
FLOAT8
@db.Float8
REAL |
FLOAT4 |
FLOAT
@db.Float4
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
number
Decimal
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
decimal(65,30)
|SQL Server
decimal(32,16)
|MySQL
DECIMAL(65,30)
|MongoDB
|Not supported
|SQLite
DECIMAL
|CockroachDB
DECIMAL
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
decimal |
numeric
@db.Decimal(p, s)†
money
@db.Money
- †
p(precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored.
s(scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
DECIMAL |
NUMERIC
@db.Decimal(p, s)†
- †
p(precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored.
s(scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.
MongoDB
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
decimal |
numeric
@db.Decimal(p, s)†
- †
p(precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored.
s(scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.
SQLite
DECIMAL (changed from
REAL in 2.17.0)
CockroachDB
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
DECIMAL |
DEC |
NUMERIC
@db.Decimal(p, s)†
money
|Not yet
|PostgreSQL's
money type is not yet supported by CockroachDB
- †
p(precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored.
s(scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.
Clients
|Client
|Type
|Description
|Prisma Client JS
Decimal
|See examples of working with
Decimal
DateTime
Remarks
- Prisma Client returns all
DateTimeas native Date objects.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
timestamp(3)
|SQL Server
datetime2
|MySQL
DATETIME(3)
|MongoDB
Timestamp
|SQLite
NUMERIC
|CockroachDB
TIMESTAMP
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
timestamp(x)
@db.Timestamp(x)
timestamptz(x)
@db.Timestamptz(x)
date
@db.Date
time(x)
@db.Time(x)
timetz(x)
@db.Timetz(x)
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
DATETIME(x)
@db.DateTime(x)
DATE(x)
@db.Date(x)
TIME(x)
@db.Time(x)
TIMESTAMP(x)
@db.Timestamp(x)
You can also use MySQL's
YEAR type with
Int:
yearField Int @db.Year
MongoDB
Timestamp
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
date
@db.Date
time
@db.Time
datetime
@db.DateTime
datetime2
@db.DateTime2
smalldatetime
@db.SmallDateTime
datetimeoffset
@db.DateTimeOffset
SQLite
NUMERIC or
STRING. If the underlying data type is
STRING, you must use one of the following formats:
CockroachDB
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
TIMESTAMP(x)
@db.Timestamp(x)
TIMESTAMPTZ(x)
@db.Timestamptz(x)
DATE
@db.Date
TIME(x)
@db.Time(x)
TIMETZ(x)
@db.Timetz(x)
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
Date
Json
A JSON object.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
jsonb
|SQL Server
|Not supported
|MySQL
JSON
|MongoDB
|A valid
BSON object (Relaxed mode)
|SQLite
|Not supported
|CockroachDB
JSONB
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
json
@db.Json
jsonb
@db.JsonB
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
JSON
@db.Json
MongoDB
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft SQL Server does not have a specific data type for JSON - however, there are a number of built-in functions for reading and modifying JSON.
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
JSON
@db.NVarChar
SQLite
Not supported
CockroachDB
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
JSON |
JSONB
@db.JsonB
Clients
|Prisma Client JS
object
Bytes
Bytes is available in version 2.17.0 and later.
Default type mappings
|Connector
|Default mapping
|PostgreSQL
bytea
|SQL Server
varbinary
|MySQL
LONGBLOB
|MongoDB
BinData
|SQLite
BLOB
|CockroachDB
BYTES
PostgreSQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
bytea
@db.ByteA
MySQL
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
LONGBLOB
@db.LongBlob
BINARY
@db.Binary
VARBINARY
@db.VarBinary
TINYBLOB
@db.TinyBlob
BLOB
@db.Blob
MEDIUMBLOB
@db.MediumBlob
BIT
@db.Bit
MongoDB
BinData
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
@db.ObjectId
|Required if the underlying BSON type is
OBJECT_ID (ID fields, relation scalars)
@db.BinData
Microsoft SQL Server
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
binary
@db.Binary
varbinary
@db.VarBinary
image
@db.Image
SQLite
BLOB
CockroachDB
|Native database types
|Native database type attribute
BYTES |
BYTEA |
BLOB
@db.Bytes
Clients
|Client
|Type
|Description
|Prisma Client JS
Buffer
|See examples of working with
Buffer
Unsupported
Not supported by MongoDB
The MongoDB connector does not support the
Unsupported type.
The
Unsupported type was introduced in 2.17.0 and allows you to represent data types in the Prisma schema that are not supported by Prisma Client. Fields of type
Unsupported can be created during Introspection with
prisma db pull or written by hand, and created in the database with Prisma Migrate or
db push.
Remarks
Fields with
Unsupportedtypes are not available in the generated client.
If a model contains a required
Unsupportedtype,
prisma.model.create(..),
prisma.model.update(...)and
prisma.model.upsert(...)are not available in Prisma Client.
When you introspect a database that contains unsupported types, Prisma will provide the following warning:*** WARNING ***These fields are not supported by Prisma Client, because Prisma does not currently support their types.* Model "Post", field: "circle", original data type: "circle"
Examples
model Star {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())position Unsupported("circle")?example1 Unsupported("circle")circle Unsupported("circle")? @default(dbgenerated("'<(10,4),11>'::circle"))}
model field type modifiers [] modifier
Makes a field a list.
Remarks
- Cannot be optional (for example
Post[]?).
Relational databases
- Scalar lists (arrays) are only supported in the data model if your database natively supports them. Currently, scalar lists are therefore only supported when using PostgreSQL or CockroachDB (since MySQL and SQLite don't natively support scalar lists).
MongoDB
- Scalar lists are supported
Examples
Define a scalar list
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())favoriteColors String[]}
Define a scalar list with a default value
Available in version 4.0.0 and later.
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())favoriteColors String[] @default(["red", "blue", "green"])}
? modifier
Makes a field optional.
Remarks
- Cannot be used with a list field (for example,
Posts[])
Examples
Optional
name field
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?}
Attributes
Attributes modify the behavior of a field or block (e.g. models). There are two ways to add attributes to your data model:
- Field attributes are prefixed with
@
- Block attributes are prefixed with
@@
Some attributes take arguments. Arguments in attributes are always named, but in most cases the argument name can be omitted.
Note: The leading underscore in a signature means the argument name can be omitted.
@id
Defines a single-field ID on the model.
Remarks
General
- Cannot be defined on a relation field
- Cannot be optional
Relational databases
Corresponding database type:
PRIMARY KEY
Can be annotated with a
@default()value that uses functions to auto-generate an ID:
Can be defined on any scalar field (
String,
Int,
enum)
MongoDB
Corresponding database type: Any valid BSON type, except arrays
Every model must define an
@idfield
The underlying ID field name is always
_id, and must be mapped with
@map("_id")
Can be defined on any scalar field (
String,
Int,
enum) unless you want to use
ObjectIdin your database
To use an
ObjectIdas your ID, you must:
Use the
Stringor
Bytesfield type
Annotate your field with
@db.ObjectId:id String @db.ObjectId @map("_id")
Optionally, annotate your field with a
@default()value that uses the
auto()function to auto-generate an
ObjectIdid String @db.ObjectId @map("_id") @default(auto())
cuid()and
uuid()are supported but do not generate a valid
ObjectId- use
auto()instead for
@id
autoincrement()is not supported
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
map
|No
String
|The name of the underlying primary key constraint in the database.
Not supported for MySQL or MongoDB.
length
|No
number
|Allows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.
MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sort
|No
String
|Allows you to specify in what order the entries of the ID are stored in the database. The available options are
Asc and
Desc.
SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clustered
|No
Boolean
|Defines whether the ID is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to
true.
SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.13.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
Signature
@id(map: String?, length: number?, sort: String?, clustered: Boolean?)
Note: Before version 4.0.0, or 3.5.0 with the
extendedIndexesPreview feature enabled, the signature was:
@id(map: String?)
Note: Before version 3.0.0, the signature was:
@id
Examples
In most cases, you want your database to create the ID. To do this, annotate the ID field with the
@default attribute and initialize the field with a function.
Generate autoincrementing integers as IDs
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String}
Generate
ObjectId as IDs (MongoDB only)
model User {id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdname String}
Generate
cuid() values as IDs
model User {id String @id @default(cuid())name String}
Generate
uuid() values as IDs
model User {id String @id @default(uuid())name String}
Single-field IDs without default values
In the following example,
id does not have a default value:
model User {id String @idname String}
Note that in the above case, you must provide your own ID values when creating new records for the
User model using Prisma Client, e.g.:
const newUser = await prisma.user.create({data: {id: 1,name: 'Alice',},})
Specify an ID on relation scalar field without a default value
In the following example,
authorId is a both a relation scalar and the ID of
Profile:
model Profile {authorId Int @idauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])bio String}model User {id Int @idemail String @uniquename String?profile Profile?}
In this scenario, you cannot create a
Profile only - you must use Prisma Client's nested writes create a
User or connect the profile to an existing user.
The following example creates a user and a profile:
const userWithProfile = await prisma.user.create({data: {id: 3,email: 'bob@prisma.io',name: 'Bob Prismo',profile: {create: {bio: "Hello, I'm Bob Prismo and I love apples, blue nail varnish, and the sound of buzzing mosquitoes.",},},},})
The following example connects a new profile to a user:
const profileWithUser = await prisma.profile.create({data: {bio: "Hello, I'm Bob and I like nothing at all. Just nothing.",author: {connect: {id: 22,},},},})
@@id
Not supported by MongoDB
The MongoDB connector does not support composite IDs.
Defines a multi-field ID (composite ID) on the model.
Remarks
- Corresponding database type:
PRIMARY KEY
- Can be annotated with a
@default()value that uses functions to auto-generate an ID
- Cannot be optional
- Can be defined on any scalar field (
String,
Int,
enum)
- Cannot be defined on a relation field
- The name of the composite ID field in Prisma Client has the following pattern:
field1_field2_field3
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
fields
|Yes
FieldReference[]
|A list of field names - for example,
["firstname", "lastname"]
name
|No
String
|The name that Prisma Client will expose for the argument covering all fields, e.g.
fullName in
fullName: { firstName: "First", lastName: "Last"}
map
|No
String
|The name of the underlying primary key constraint in the database.
Not supported for MySQL.
length
|No
number
|Allows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.
MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sort
|No
String
|Allows you to specify in what order the entries of the ID are stored in the database. The available options are
Asc and
Desc.
SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clustered
|No
Boolean
|Defines whether the ID is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to
true.
SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.13.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
The name of the
fields argument on the
@@id attribute can be omitted:
@@id(fields: [title, author])@@id([title, author])
Signature
@@id(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?, map: String?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signature was:
@@id(_ fields: FieldReference[])
Examples
Specify a multi-field ID on two
String fields
model User {firstName StringlastName Stringemail String @uniqueisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@id([firstName, lastName])}
When you create a user, you must provide a unique combination of
firstName and
lastName:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},})
To retrieve a user, use the generated composite ID field (
firstName_lastName):
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {firstName_lastName: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},},})
Specify a multi-field ID on two
String fields and one
Boolean field
model User {firstName StringlastName Stringemail String @uniqueisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@id([firstName, lastName, isAdmin])}
When creating new
User records, you now must provide a unique combination of values for
firstName,
lastName and
isAdmin:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',isAdmin: true,},})
Specify a multi-field ID that includes a relation field
model Post {title Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int@@id([authorId, title])}model User {id Int @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}
When creating new
Post records, you now must provide a unique combination of values for
authorId (foreign key) and
title:
const post = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'Hello World',author: {connect: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},},},})
@default
Defines a default value for a field .
Remarks
Relational databases
Corresponding database type:
DEFAULT
Default values can be a static value (
4,
"hello") or one of the following functions:
autoincrement()
sequence()(CockroachDB only)
dbgenerated()
cuid()
uuid()
now()
Default values that cannot yet be represented in the Prisma schema are represented by the
dbgenerated()function when you use introspection.
Default values are not allowed on relation fields in the Prisma schema. Note however that you can still define default values on the fields backing a relation (the ones listed in the
fieldsargument in the
@relationattribute). A default value on the field backing a relation will mean that relation is populated automatically for you.
Default values can be used with scalar lists in databases that natively support them.
MongoDB
Default values can be a static value (
4,
"hello") or one of the following functions:
Default values are currently not allowed on relation fields in the Prisma schema.
Default values can be used with scalar lists in databases that natively support them.
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
value
|Yes
|An expression (e.g.
5,
true,
now())
map
|No
|String
|SQL Server only.
The name of the
value argument on the
@default attribute can be omitted:
id Int @id @default(value: autoincrement())id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
Signature
@default(_ value: Expression, map: String?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signature was:
@default(_ value: Expression)
Examples
Default value for an
Int
model User {email String @uniqueprofileViews Int @default(0)}
Default value for a
Float
model User {email String @uniquenumber Float @default(1.1)}
Default value for
Decimal
model User {email String @uniquenumber Decimal @default(22.99)}
Default value for
BigInt
model User {email String @uniquenumber BigInt @default(34534535435353)}
Default value for a
String
model User {email String @uniquename String @default("")}
Default value for a
Boolean
model User {email String @uniqueisAdmin Boolean @default(false)}
Default value for a
DateTime
Note that static default values for
DateTime are based on the ISO 8601 standard.
model User {email String @uniquedata DateTime @default("2020-03-19T14:21:00+02:00")}
Default value for a
Bytes
model User {email String @uniquesecret Bytes @default("SGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=")}
Default value for an
enum
enum Role {USERADMIN}
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?role Role @default(USER)posts Post[]profile Profile?}
Default values for scalar lists
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]favoriteColors String[] @default(["red", "yellow", "purple"])roles Role[] @default([USER, DEVELOPER])}enum Role {USERDEVELOPERADMIN}
@unique
Defines a unique constraint for this field.
Remarks
General
- A field annotated with
@uniquecan be optional or required
- A field annotated with
@uniquemust be required if it represents the only unique constraint on a model without an
@id/
@@id
- A model can have any number of unique constraints
- Can be defined on any scalar field
- Cannot be defined on a relation field
Relational databases
- Corresponding database type:
UNIQUE
NULLvalues are considered to be distinct (multiple rows with
NULLvalues in the same column are allowed)
- Adding a unique constraint automatically adds a corresponding unique index to the specified column(s).
MongoDB
- Enforced by a unique index in MongoDB
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
map
|No
String
length
|No
number
|Allows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.
MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sort
|No
String
|Allows you to specify in what order the entries of the constraint are stored in the database. The available options are
Asc and
Desc.
In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clustered
|No
Boolean
|Defines whether the constraint is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to
false.
SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.13.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
- ¹ Can be required by some of the index and field types.
Signature
@unique(map: String?, length: number?, sort: String?)
Note: Before version 4.0.0, or 3.5.0 with the
extendedIndexesPreview feature enabled, the signature was:
@unique(map: String?)
Note: Before version 3.0.0, the signature was:
@unique
Examples
Specify a unique attribute on a required
String field
model User {email String @uniquename String}
Specify a unique attribute on an optional
String field
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String? @uniquename String}
Specify a unique attribute on relation scalar field
authorId
model Post {author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int @uniquetitle Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String? @uniquename StringPost Post[]}
Specify a unique attribute with
cuid() values as default values
model User {token String @unique @default(cuid())name String}
@@unique
Defines a compound unique constraint for the specified fields.
Remarks
General
All fields that make up the unique constraint must be mandatory fields. The following model is not valid because
idcould be
null:model User {firstname Intlastname Intid Int?@@unique([firstname, lastname, id])}
The reason for this behavior is that all connectors consider
nullvalues to be distinct, which means that two rows that look identical are considered unique:firstname | lastname | id-----------+----------+------John | Smith | nullJohn | Smith | null
A model can have any number of
@@uniqueblocks
Relational databases
- Corresponding database type:
UNIQUE
- A
@@uniqueblock is required if it represents the only unique constraint on a model without an
@id/
@@id
- Adding a unique constraint automatically adds a corresponding unique index to the specified column(s)
MongoDB
- Enforced by a compound index in MongoDB - you must create this index yourself
- A
@@uniqueblock cannot be used as the only unique identifier for a model - MongoDB requires an
@idfield
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
fields
|Yes
FieldReference[]
|A list of field names - for example,
["firstname", "lastname"]. Fields must be mandatory - see remarks.
name
|No
String
|The name of the unique combination of fields - defaults to
fieldName1_fieldName2_fieldName3
map
|No
String
length
|No
number
|Allows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.
MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sort
|No
String
|Allows you to specify in what order the entries of the constraint are stored in the database. The available options are
Asc and
Desc.
In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clustered
|No
Boolean
|Defines whether the constraint is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to
false.
SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.13.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
The name of the
fields argument on the
@@unique attribute can be omitted:
@@unique(fields: [title, author])@@unique([title, author])@@unique(fields: [title, author], name: "titleAuthor")
The
length and
sort arguments are added to the relevant field names:
@@unique(fields: [title(length:10), author])@@unique([title(sort: Desc), author(sort: Asc)])
Signature
@@unique(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?, map: String?)
Note: Before version 4.0.0, or before version 3.5.0 with the
extendedIndexesPreview feature enabled, the signature was:
@@unique(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?, map: String?)
Note: Before version 3.0.0, the signature was:
@@unique(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?)
Examples
Specify a multi-field unique attribute on two
String fields
model User {id Int @default(autoincrement())firstName StringlastName StringisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@unique([firstName, lastName])}
To retrieve a user, use the generated field name (
firstname_lastname):
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {firstName_lastName: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',isAdmin: true,},},})
Specify a multi-field unique attribute on two
String fields and one
Boolean field
model User {id Int @default(autoincrement())firstName StringlastName StringisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@unique([firstName, lastName, isAdmin])}
Specify a multi-field unique attribute that includes a relation field
model Post {id Int @default(autoincrement())author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Inttitle Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)@@unique([authorId, title])}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniqueposts Post[]}
Specify a custom
name for a multi-field unique attribute
model User {id Int @default(autoincrement())firstName StringlastName StringisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@unique(fields: [firstName, lastName, isAdmin], name: "admin_identifier")}
To retrieve a user, use the custom field name (
admin_identifier):
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {admin_identifier: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',isAdmin: true,},},})
@@index
Defines an index in the database.
Remarks
Relational databases
- Corresponding database type:
INDEX
- There are some additional index configuration options that cannot be provided via the Prisma schema yet. These include:
- PostgreSQL and CockroachDB:
- Define index fields as expressions (e.g.
CREATE INDEX title ON public."Post"((lower(title)) text_ops);)
- Define partial indexes with
WHERE
- Create indexes concurrently with
CONCURRENTLY
- Define index fields as expressions (e.g.
- PostgreSQL and CockroachDB:
While you cannot configure these option in your Prisma schema, you can still configure them on the database-level directly.
MongoDB
- In version
3.12.0and later, you can define an index on a field of a composite type using the syntax
@@index([compositeType.field]). See Defining composite type indexes for more details.
Arguments
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
fields
|Yes
FieldReference[]
|A list of field names - for example,
["firstname", "lastname"]
name
|No
String
|The name that Prisma Client will expose for the argument covering all fields, e.g.
fullName in
fullName: { firstName: "First", lastName: "Last"}
map
|No
map
|The name of the index in the underlying database (Prisma generates an index name that respects identifier length limits if you do not specify a name. Prisma uses the following naming convention:
tablename.field1_field2_field3_unique)
length
|No
number
|Allows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.
MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sort
|No
String
|Allows you to specify in what order the entries of the index or constraint are stored in the database. The available options are
asc and
desc.
In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clustered
|No
Boolean
|Defines whether the index is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to
false.
SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
type
|No
identifier
|Allows you to specify an index access method. Defaults to
BTree.
PostgreSQL and CockroachDB only. In preview with the
Hash index access method in versions 3.6.0 and later, and with the
Gist,
Gin,
SpGist and
Brin methods added in 3.14.0. In general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
ops
|No
identifier or a
function
|Allows you to define the index operators for certain index types.
PostgreSQL only. In preview in versions 3.14.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
The name of the
fields argument on the
@@index attribute can be omitted:
@@index(fields: [title, author])@@index([title, author])
The
length and
sort arguments are added to the relevant field names:
@@index(fields: [title(length:10), author])@@index([title(sort: Asc), author(sort: Desc)])
Signature
@@index(_ fields: FieldReference[], map: String?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signature was:
@@index(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?)
The old
nameargument will still be accepted to avoid a breaking change.
Examples
Assume you want to add an index for the
title field of the
Post model
Define a single-column index
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?@@index([title])}
Define a multi-column index
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?@@index([title, content])}
Define an index with a name
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?@@index(fields: [title, content], name: "main_index")}
Define an index on a composite type field
type Address {street Stringnumber Int}model User {id Int @idemail Stringaddress Address@@index([address.number])}
@relation
Defines meta information about the relation. Learn more.
Remarks
Relational databases
- Corresponding database types:
FOREIGN KEY/
REFERENCES
MongoDB
- If your model's primary key is of type
ObjectIdin the underlying database, both the primary key and the foreign key must have the
@db.ObjectIdattribute
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
name
String
|Sometimes (e.g. to disambiguate a relation)
|Defines the name of the relationship. In an m-n-relation, it also determines the name of the underlying relation table.
"CategoryOnPost",
"MyRelation"
fields
FieldReference[]
|On annotated relation fields
|A list of fields of the current model
["authorId"],
["authorFirstName, authorLastName"]
references
FieldReference[]
|On annotated relation fields
|A list of fields of the model on the other side of the relation
["id"],
["firstName, lastName"]
map
String
|No
|Defines a custom name for the foreign key in the database.
["id"],
["firstName, lastName"]
onUpdate
|Enum. See Types of referential actions for values.
|No
|Defines the referential action to perform when a referenced entry in the referenced model is being updated.
Cascade,
NoAction
onDelete
|Enum. See Types of referential actions for values.
|No
|Defines the referential action to perform when a referenced entry in the referenced model is being deleted.
Cascade,
NoAction
The name of the
name argument on the
@relation attribute can be omitted (
references is required):
@relation(name: "UserOnPost", references: [id])@relation("UserOnPost", references: [id])// or@relation(name: "UserOnPost")@relation("UserOnPost")
Signature
@relation(_ name: String?, fields: FieldReference[]?, references: FieldReference[]?, onDelete: ReferentialAction?, onUpdate: ReferentialAction?, map: String?)
With SQLite, the signature changes to:
@relation(_ name: String?, fields: FieldReference[]?, references: FieldReference[]?, onDelete: ReferentialAction?, onUpdate: ReferentialAction?)
Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signature was:
@relation(_ name: String?, fields: FieldReference[]?, references: FieldReference[]?)
Examples
See: The
@relation attribute.
@map
Maps a field name or enum value from the Prisma schema to a column or document field with a different name in the database. If you do not use
@map, the Prisma field name matches the column name or document field name exactly.
See Using custom model and field names to see how
@mapand
@@mapchanges the generated Prisma Client.
Remarks
General
@mapdoes not rename the columns / fields in the database
@mapdoes change the field names in the generated client
MongoDB
Your
@id field must include
@map("_id"). For example:
model User {id String @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId}
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
name
String
|Yes
|The database column (relational databases) or document field (MongoDB) name.
"comments",
"someFieldName"
The name of the
name argument on the
@map attribute can be omitted:
@map(name: "is_admin")@map("users")
Signature
@map(_ name: String)
Examples
Map the
firstName field to a column called
first_name
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())firstName String @map("first_name")}
The generated client:
await prisma.user.create({data: {firstName: 'Yewande', // first_name --> firstName},})
Map an enum named
ADMIN to a database enum named
admin
enum Role {ADMIN @map("admin")CUSTOMER}
@@map
Maps the Prisma schema model name to a table (relational databases) or collection (MongoDB) with a different name, or an enum name to a different underlying enum in the database. If you do not use
@@map, the model name matches the table (relational databases) or collection (MongoDB) name exactly.
See Using custom model and field names to see how
@mapand
@@mapchanges the generated Prisma Client.
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
name
String
|Yes
|The database table (relational databases) or collection (MongoDB) name.
"comments",
"someTableOrCollectionName"
The name of the
name argument on the
@@map attribute can be omitted
@@map(name: "users")@@map("users")
Signature
@@map(_ name: String)
Examples
Map the
User model to a database table/collection named
users
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String@@map("users")}
The generated client:
await prisma.user.create({// users --> userdata: {name: 'Yewande',},})
Map the
Role enum to a native enum in the database named
_Role its values to lowercase values in the database
enum Role {ADMIN @map("admin")CUSTOMER @map("customer")@@map("_Role")}
@updatedAt
Automatically stores the time when a record was last updated. If you do not supply a time yourself, Prisma Client will automatically set the value for fields with this attribute.
Remarks
- Compatible with
DateTimefields
- Implemented at Prisma level
Arguments
N/A
Signature
@updatedAt
Examples
model Post {id String @idupdatedAt DateTime @updatedAt}
@ignore
Add
@ignore to a field that you want to exclude from Prisma Client (for example, a field that you do not want Prisma users to update). Ignored fields are excluded from the generated Prisma Client. The model's
create method is disabled when doing this for required fields with no
@default (because the database cannot create an entry without that data).
Remarks
- In 2.17.0 and later, Prisma automatically adds
@ignoreto fields that refer to invalid models when you introspect.
Examples
The following example demonstrates manually adding
@ignore to exclude the
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id Int @id3 name String4 email String @ignore // this field will be excluded5}
@@ignore
Add
@@ignore to a model that you want to exclude from Prisma Client (for example, a model that you do not want Prisma users to update). Ignored models are excluded from the generated Prisma Client.
Remarks
Examples
In the following example, the
Post model is invalid because it does not have a unique identifier. Use
@@ignore to exclude it from the generated Prisma Client API:
schema.prisma
1/// The underlying table does not contain a valid unique identifier and can therefore currently not be handled by Prisma Client.2model Post {3 id Int @default(autoincrement()) // no unique identifier4 author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])5 authorId Int67 @@ignore8}
In the following example, the
Post model is invalid because it does not have a unique identifier, and the
posts relation field on
User is invalid because it refers to the invalid
Post model. Use
@@ignore on the
Post model and
@ignore on the
posts relation field in
User to exclude both the model and the relation field from the generated Prisma Client API:
schema.prisma
1/// The underlying table does not contain a valid unique identifier and can therefore currently not be handled by Prisma Client.2model Post {3 id Int @default(autoincrement()) // no unique identifier4 author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])5 authorId Int67 @@ignore8}910model User {11 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())12 name String?13 posts Post[] @ignore14}
@@schema
To use this attribute, you must have the
multiSchema preview feature enabled. Multiple database schema support is currently available with the PostgreSQL, CockroachDB, and SQL Server connectors.
Add
@@schema to a model to specify which schema in your database should contain the table associated with that model.
Arguments
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
name
String
|Yes
|The name of the database schema.
"base",
"auth"
The name of the
name argument on the
@@schema attribute can be omitted
@@schema(name: "auth")@@schema("auth")
Signature
@@schema(_ name: String)
Examples
Map the
User model to a database schema named
auth
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["multiSchema"]}datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")schemas = ["auth"]}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String@@schema("auth")}
For more information about using the
multiSchema feature, refer to this guide.
Attribute functions
This function is available on MongoDB only.
auto()
Represents default values that are automatically generated by the database.
Remarks
MongoDB
Used to generate an
ObjectId for
@id fields:
id String @map("_id") @db.ObjectId @default(auto())
Relational databases
The
auto() function is not available on relational databases.