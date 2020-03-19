Docs
datasource

Defines a data source in the Prisma schema.

Fields

A datasource block accepts the following fields:

NameRequiredTypeDescription
providerYesString (postgresql, mysql, sqlite, sqlserver, mongodb, cockroachdb)Describes which data source connectors to use.
urlYesString (URL)Connection URL including authentication info. Most connectors use the syntax provided by the database.
shadowDatabaseUrlNoString (URL)Connection URL to the shadow database used by Prisma Migrate. Allows you to use a cloud-hosted database as the shadow database.
directUrlNoString (URL)Connection URL for direct connection to the database.

If you use a connection pooler URL in the url argument (for example, if you use the Data Proxy or pgBouncer), Prisma CLI commands that require a direct connection to the database use the URL in the directUrl argument.

The directUrl property is supported by Prisma Studio from version 5.1.0 upwards.
relationModeNoString (foreignKeys, prisma)Sets whether referential integrity is enforced by foreign keys in the database or emulated in the Prisma Client.

In preview in versions 3.1.1 and later. The field is named relationMode in versions 4.5.0 and later, and was previously named referentialIntegrity.
extensionsNoList of strings (PostgreSQL extension names)Allows you to represent PostgreSQL extensions in your schema. Available in preview for PostgreSQL only in Prisma versions 4.5.0 and later.

The following providers are available:

Remarks

  • You can only have one datasource block in a schema.
  • datasource db is convention - however, you can give your data source any name - for example, datasource mysql or datasource data.

Examples

Specify a PostgreSQL data source

In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:

  • User: johndoe
  • Password: mypassword
  • Host: localhost
  • Port: 5432
  • Database name: mydb
  • Schema name: public
datasource db {
  provider = "postgresql"
  url      = "postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public"
}

Learn more about PostgreSQL connection strings here.

Specify a PostgreSQL data source via an environment variable

In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:

  • User: johndoe
  • Password: mypassword
  • Host: localhost
  • Port: 5432
  • Database name: mydb
  • Schema name: public
datasource db {
  provider = "postgresql"
  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
}

When running a Prisma CLI command that needs the database connection URL (e.g. prisma generate), you need to make sure that the DATABASE_URL environment variable is set.

One way to do so is by creating a .env file with the following contents. Note that the file must be in the same directory as your schema.prisma file to automatically picked up the Prisma CLI.

DATABASE_URL=postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public

Specify a MySQL data source

In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:

  • User: johndoe
  • Password: mypassword
  • Host: localhost
  • Port: 3306
  • Database name: mydb
datasource db {
  provider = "mysql"
  url      = "mysql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:3306/mydb"
}

Learn more about MySQL connection strings here.

Specify a MongoDB data source

  • User: root
  • Password: password
  • Host: cluster1.test1.mongodb.net
  • Port: N/A
  • Database name: testing
datasource db {
  provider = "mongodb"
  url      = "mongodb+srv://root:password@cluster1.test1.mongodb.net/testing?retryWrites=true&w=majority"
}

Learn more about MongoDB connection strings here.

Specify a SQLite data source

In this example, the target database is located in a file called dev.db:

datasource db {
  provider = "sqlite"
  url      = "file:./dev.db"
}

Learn more about SQLite connection strings here.

Specify a CockroachDB data source

In this example, the target database is available with the following credentials:

  • User: johndoe
  • Password: mypassword
  • Host: localhost
  • Port: 26257
  • Database name: mydb
  • Schema name: public
datasource db {
  provider = "cockroachdb"
  url      = "postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:26257/mydb?schema=public"
}

The format for connection strings is the same as for PostgreSQL. Learn more about PostgreSQL connection strings here.

generator

Defines a generator in the Prisma schema.

Fields

A generator block accepts the following fields:

NameRequiredTypeDescription
providerYesString (file path) or Enum (prisma-client-js)Describes which generator to use. This can point to a file that implements a generator or specify a built-in generator directly.
outputNoString (file path)Determines the location for the generated client, learn more. Default: node_modules/.prisma/client
previewFeaturesNoList of EnumsUse intellisense to see list of currently available Preview features (Ctrl+Space in Visual Studio Code) Default: none
engineTypeNoEnum (library or binary)Defines the query engine type to download and use. Default: library
binaryTargetsNoList of Enums (see below)Specify the OS on which the Prisma Client will run to ensure compatibility of the query engine. Default: native

binaryTargets options

The following tables list all supported operating systems with the name of platform to specify in binaryTargets.

Unless specified otherwise, the default supported CPU architecture is x86_64.

macOS
Build OSPrisma engine build name
macOS Intel x86_64darwin
macOS ARM64darwin-arm64
Windows
Build OSPrisma engine build name
Windowswindows
Linux (Alpine on x86_64 architectures)
Build OSPrisma engine build nameOpenSSL
Alpine (3.17 and newer)linux-musl-openssl-3.0.x*3.0.x
Alpine (3.16 and older)linux-musl1.1.x

* Available in Prisma versions 4.8.0 and later.

Linux (Alpine on ARM64 architectures)
Build OSPrisma engine build nameOpenSSL
Alpine (3.17 and newer)linux-musl-arm64-openssl-3.0.x*3.0.x
Alpine (3.16 and older)linux-musl-arm64-openssl-1.1.x*1.1.x

* Available in Prisma versions 4.10.0 and later.

Linux (Debian), x86_64
Build OSPrisma engine build nameOpenSSL
Debian 8 (Jessie)debian-openssl-1.0.x1.0.x
Debian 9 (Stretch)debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Debian 10 (Buster)debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Debian 11 (Bullseye)debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Debian 12 (Bookworm)debian-openssl-3.0.x3.0.x
Linux (Ubuntu), x86_64
Build OSPrisma engine build nameOpenSSL
Ubuntu 14.04 (trusty)debian-openssl-1.0.x1.0.x
Ubuntu 16.04 (xenial)debian-openssl-1.0.x1.0.x
Ubuntu 18.04 (bionic)debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Ubuntu 19.04 (disco)debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Ubuntu 20.04 (focal)debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Ubuntu 21.04 (hirsute)debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Ubuntu 22.04 (jammy)debian-openssl-3.0.x3.0.x
Ubuntu 23.04 (lunar)debian-openssl-3.0.x3.0.x
Linux (CentOS), x86_64
Build OSPrisma engine build nameOpenSSL
CentOS 7rhel-openssl-1.0.x1.0.x
CentOS 8rhel-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Linux (Fedora), x86_64
Build OSPrisma engine build nameOpenSSL
Fedora 28rhel-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Fedora 29rhel-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Fedora 30rhel-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Fedora 36rhel-openssl-3.0.x3.0.x
Fedora 37rhel-openssl-3.0.x3.0.x
Fedora 38rhel-openssl-3.0.x3.0.x
Linux (Linux Mint), x86_64
Build OSPrisma engine build nameOpenSSL
Linux Mint 18debian-openssl-1.0.x1.0.x
Linux Mint 19debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Linux Mint 20debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Linux Mint 21debian-openssl-3.0.x3.0.x
Linux (Arch Linux), x86_64
Build OSPrisma engine build nameOpenSSL
Arch Linux 2019.09.01debian-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Arch Linux 2023.04.23debian-openssl-3.0.x3.0.x
Linux ARM64 (all major distros but Alpine)
Build OSPrisma engine build nameOpenSSL
Linux ARM64 glibc-based distrolinux-arm64-openssl-1.0.x1.0.x
Linux ARM64 glibc-based distrolinux-arm64-openssl-1.1.x1.1.x
Linux ARM64 glibc-based distrolinux-arm64-openssl-3.0.x3.0.x

Examples

Specify the prisma-client-js generator with the default output, previewFeatures, engineType and binaryTargets

generator client {
  provider = "prisma-client-js"
}

Note that the above generator definition is equivalent to the following because it uses the default values for output, engineType and binaryTargets (and implicitly previewFeatures):

generator client {
  provider      = "prisma-client-js"
  output        = "node_modules/.prisma/client"
  engineType    = "library"
  binaryTargets = ["native"]
}

Specify a custom output location for Prisma Client

This example shows how to define a custom output location of the generated asset to override the default one.

generator client {
  provider = "prisma-client-js"
  output   = "../src/generated/client"
}

Specify custom binaryTargets to ensure compatibility with the OS

This example shows how to configure Prisma Client to run on Ubuntu 19.04 (disco) based on the table above.

generator client {
  provider      = "prisma-client-js"
  binaryTargets = ["debian-openssl-1.1.x"]
}

Specify a provider pointing to some custom generator implementation

This example shows how to use a custom generator that's located in a directory called my-generator.

generator client {
  provider = "./my-generator"
}

model

Defines a Prisma model .

Remarks

  • Every record of a model must be uniquely identifiable. You must define at least one of the following attributes per model:

Naming conventions

  • Model names must adhere to the following regular expression: [A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9_]*
  • Model names must start with a letter and are typically spelled in PascalCase
  • Model names should use the singular form (for example, User instead of user, users or Users)
  • Prisma has a number of reserved words that are being used by Prisma internally and therefore cannot be used as a model name. You can find the reserved words here and here.

Note: You can use the @@map attribute to map a model (for example, User) to a table with a different name that does not match model naming conventions (for example, users).

Order of fields

  • In version 2.3.0 and later, introspection lists model fields in the same order as the corresponding columns in the database. Relation fields are listed after scalar fields.

Examples

A model named User with two scalar fields

Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email String  @unique // `email` can not be optional because it's the only unique field on the model
  name  String?
}

model fields

Fields are properties of models.

Remarks

Naming conventions

  • Must start with a letter
  • Typically spelled in camelCase
  • Must adhere to the following regular expression: [A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9_]*

Note: You can use the @map attribute to map a field name to a column with a different name that does not match field naming conventions: e.g. myField @map("my_field").

model field scalar types

The data source connector determines what native database type each of Prisma scalar type maps to. Similarly, the generator determines what type in the target programming language each of these types map to.

Prisma models also have model field types that define relations between models.

String

Variable length text.

Default type mappings

ConnectorDefault mapping
PostgreSQLtext
SQL Servernvarchar(1000)
MySQLvarchar(191)
MongoDBString
SQLiteTEXT
CockroachDBSTRING

PostgreSQL

Native database typeNative database type attributeNotes
text@db.Text
char(x)@db.Char(x)
varchar(x)@db.VarChar(x)
bit(x)@db.Bit(x)
varbit@db.VarBit
uuid@db.Uuid
xml@db.Xml
inet@db.Inet
citext@db.CitextOnly available if Citext extension is enabled.

MySQL

Native database typeNative database type attributeNotes
VARCHAR(x)@db.VarChar(x)
TEXT@db.Text
CHAR(x)@db.Char(x)
TINYTEXT@db.TinyText
MEDIUMTEXT@db.MediumText
LONGTEXT@db.LongText

You can use Prisma Migrate to map @db.Bit(1) to String:

model Model {
  /* ... */
  myField String @db.Bit(1)
}

MongoDB

String

Native database type attributeNotes
@db.String
@db.ObjectIdRequired if the underlying BSON type is OBJECT_ID (ID fields, relation scalars)

Microsoft SQL Server

Native database typeNative database type attributeNotes
char(x)@db.Char(x)
nchar(x)@db.NChar(x)
varchar(x)@db.VarChar(x)
nvarchar(x)@db.NVarChar(x)
text@db.Text
ntext@db.NText
xml@db.Xml
uniqueidentifier@db.UniqueIdentifier

SQLite

TEXT

CockroachDB

Native database typeNative database type attributeNotes
STRING(x) | TEXT(x) | VARCHAR(x)@db.String(x)
CHAR(x)@db.Char(x)
"char"@db.CatalogSingleChar
BIT(x)@db.Bit(x)
VARBIT@db.VarBit
UUID@db.Uuid
INET@db.Inet

Note that the xml and citext types supported in PostgreSQL are not currently supported in CockroachDB.

Clients

Prisma Client JS
string

Boolean

True or false value.

Default type mappings

ConnectorDefault mapping
PostgreSQLboolean
SQL Servertinyint
MySQLTINYINT(1)
MongoDBBool
SQLiteINTEGER
CockroachDBBOOL

PostgreSQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
boolean@db.Boolean

MySQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
TINYINT(1)@db.TinyInt(1)TINYINT maps to Int if the max length is greater than 1 (for example, TINYINT(2)) or the default value is anything other than 1, 0, or NULL
BIT(1)@db.Bit

MongoDB

Bool

Microsoft SQL Server

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
bit@db.Bit

SQLite

INTEGER

CockroachDB

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
BOOL@db.Bool

Clients

Prisma Client JS
boolean

Int

Default type mappings

ConnectorDefault mapping
PostgreSQLinteger
SQL Serverint
MySQLINT
MongoDBInt
SQLiteINTEGER
CockroachDBINT

PostgreSQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
integer | int, int4@db.Integer
smallint | int2@db.SmallInt
smallserial | serial2@db.SmallInt @default(autoincrement())
serial | serial4@db.Int @default(autoincrement())
oid@db.Oid

MySQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
INT@db.Int
INT UNSIGNED@db.UnsignedInt
SMALLINT@db.SmallInt
SMALLINT UNSIGNED@db.UnsignedSmallInt
MEDIUMINT@db.MediumInt
MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED@db.UnsignedMediumInt
TINYINT@db.TinyIntTINYINT maps to Int if the max length is greater than 1 (for example, TINYINT(2)) or the default value is anything other than 1, 0, or NULL. TINYINT(1) maps to Boolean.
TINYINT UNSIGNED@db.UnsignedTinyIntTINYINT(1) UNSIGNED maps to Int, not Boolean
YEAR@db.Year

MongoDB

Int

Native database type attributeNotes
@db.Int
@db.Long

Microsoft SQL Server

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
int@db.Int
smallint@db.SmallInt
tinyint@db.TinyInt
bit@db.Bit

SQLite

INTEGER

CockroachDB

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
INTEGER | INT | INT8@db.Int8Note that this differs from PostgreSQL, where integer and int are aliases for int4 and map to @db.Integer
INT4@db.Int4
INT2 | SMALLINT@db.Int2
SMALLSERIAL | SERIAL2@db.Int2 @default(autoincrement())
SERIAL | SERIAL4@db.Int4 @default(autoincrement())
SERIAL8 | BIGSERIAL@db.Int8 @default(autoincrement())

Clients

Prisma Client JS
number

BigInt

BigInt is available in version 2.17.0 and later.

Default type mappings

ConnectorDefault mapping
PostgreSQLbigint
SQL Serverint
MySQLBIGINT
MongoDBLong
SQLiteINTEGER
CockroachDBINTEGER

PostgreSQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
bigint | int8@db.BigInt
bigserial | serial8@db.BigInt @default(autoincrement())

MySQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
BIGINT@db.BigInt
SERIAL@db.UnsignedBigInt @default(autoincrement())

MongoDB

Long

Microsoft SQL Server

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
bigint@db.BigInt

SQLite

INTEGER

CockroachDB

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
BIGINT | INT | INT8@db.Int8Note that this differs from PostgreSQL, where int is an alias for int4
bigserial | serial8@db.Int8 @default(autoincrement())

Clients

ClientTypeDescription
Prisma Client JSBigIntSee examples of working with BigInt

Float

Floating point number.

Float maps to Double in 2.17.0 and later - see release notes and Video: Changes to the default mapping of Float in Prisma 2.17.0 for more information about this change.

Default type mappings

ConnectorDefault mapping
PostgreSQLdouble precision
SQL Serverfloat(53)
MySQLDOUBLE
MongoDBDouble
SQLiteREAL
CockroachDBDOUBLE PRECISION

PostgreSQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
double precision@db.DoublePrecision
real@db.Real

MySQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
FLOAT@db.Float
DOUBLE@db.Double

MongoDB

Double

Microsoft SQL Server

Native database typesNative database type attribute
float@db.Float
money@db.Money
smallmoney@db.SmallMoney
real@db.Real

SQLite connector

REAL

CockroachDB

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
DOUBLE PRECISION | FLOAT8@db.Float8
REAL | FLOAT4 | FLOAT@db.Float4

Clients

Prisma Client JS
number

Decimal

Default type mappings

ConnectorDefault mapping
PostgreSQLdecimal(65,30)
SQL Serverdecimal(32,16)
MySQLDECIMAL(65,30)
MongoDBNot supported
SQLiteDECIMAL
CockroachDBDECIMAL

PostgreSQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
decimal | numeric@db.Decimal(p, s)
money@db.Money
  • p (precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored. s (scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.

MySQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
DECIMAL | NUMERIC@db.Decimal(p, s)
  • p (precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored. s (scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.

MongoDB

Not supported.

Microsoft SQL Server

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
decimal | numeric@db.Decimal(p, s)
  • p (precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored. s (scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.

SQLite

DECIMAL (changed from REAL in 2.17.0)

CockroachDB

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
DECIMAL | DEC | NUMERIC@db.Decimal(p, s)
moneyNot yetPostgreSQL's money type is not yet supported by CockroachDB
  • p (precision), the maximum total number of decimal digits to be stored. s (scale), the number of decimal digits that are stored to the right of the decimal point.

Clients

ClientTypeDescription
Prisma Client JSDecimalSee examples of working with Decimal

DateTime

Remarks

  • Prisma Client returns all DateTime as native Date objects.

Default type mappings

ConnectorDefault mapping
PostgreSQLtimestamp(3)
SQL Serverdatetime2
MySQLDATETIME(3)
MongoDBTimestamp
SQLiteNUMERIC
CockroachDBTIMESTAMP

PostgreSQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
timestamp(x)@db.Timestamp(x)
timestamptz(x)@db.Timestamptz(x)
date@db.Date
time(x)@db.Time(x)
timetz(x)@db.Timetz(x)

MySQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
DATETIME(x)@db.DateTime(x)
DATE(x)@db.Date(x)
TIME(x)@db.Time(x)
TIMESTAMP(x)@db.Timestamp(x)

You can also use MySQL's YEAR type with Int:

yearField     Int    @db.Year

MongoDB

Timestamp

Microsoft SQL Server

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
date@db.Date
time@db.Time
datetime@db.DateTime
datetime2@db.DateTime2
smalldatetime@db.SmallDateTime
datetimeoffset@db.DateTimeOffset

SQLite

NUMERIC or STRING. If the underlying data type is STRING, you must use one of the following formats:

CockroachDB

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
TIMESTAMP(x)@db.Timestamp(x)
TIMESTAMPTZ(x)@db.Timestamptz(x)
DATE@db.Date
TIME(x)@db.Time(x)
TIMETZ(x)@db.Timetz(x)

Clients

Prisma Client JS
Date

Json

A JSON object.

Default type mappings

ConnectorDefault mapping
PostgreSQLjsonb
SQL ServerNot supported
MySQLJSON
MongoDBA valid BSON object (Relaxed mode)
SQLiteNot supported
CockroachDBJSONB

PostgreSQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
json@db.Json
jsonb@db.JsonB

MySQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
JSON@db.Json

MongoDB

A valid BSON object (Relaxed mode)

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft SQL Server does not have a specific data type for JSON - however, there are a number of built-in functions for reading and modifying JSON.

Native database typesNative database type attribute
JSON@db.NVarChar

SQLite

Not supported

CockroachDB

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
JSON | JSONB@db.JsonB

Clients

Prisma Client JS
object

Bytes

Bytes is available in version 2.17.0 and later.

Default type mappings

ConnectorDefault mapping
PostgreSQLbytea
SQL Servervarbinary
MySQLLONGBLOB
MongoDBBinData
SQLiteBLOB
CockroachDBBYTES

PostgreSQL

Native database typesNative database type attribute
bytea@db.ByteA

MySQL

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
LONGBLOB@db.LongBlob
BINARY@db.Binary
VARBINARY@db.VarBinary
TINYBLOB@db.TinyBlob
BLOB@db.Blob
MEDIUMBLOB@db.MediumBlob
BIT@db.Bit

MongoDB

BinData

Native database type attributeNotes
@db.ObjectIdRequired if the underlying BSON type is OBJECT_ID (ID fields, relation scalars)
@db.BinData

Microsoft SQL Server

Native database typesNative database type attributeNotes
binary@db.Binary
varbinary@db.VarBinary
image@db.Image

SQLite

BLOB

CockroachDB

Native database typesNative database type attribute
BYTES | BYTEA | BLOB@db.Bytes

Clients

ClientTypeDescription
Prisma Client JSBufferSee examples of working with Buffer

Unsupported

Not supported by MongoDB
The MongoDB connector does not support the Unsupported type.

The Unsupported type was introduced in 2.17.0 and allows you to represent data types in the Prisma schema that are not supported by Prisma Client. Fields of type Unsupported can be created during Introspection with prisma db pull or written by hand, and created in the database with Prisma Migrate or db push.

Remarks

  • Fields with Unsupported types are not available in the generated client.

  • If a model contains a required Unsupported type, prisma.model.create(..), prisma.model.update(...) and prisma.model.upsert(...) are not available in Prisma Client.

  • When you introspect a database that contains unsupported types, Prisma will provide the following warning:

    *** WARNING ***
    

    These fields are not supported by Prisma Client, because Prisma does not currently support their types.
    * Model "Post", field: "circle", original data type: "circle"

Examples

Relational databases only
model Star {
  id       Int                    @id @default(autoincrement())
  position Unsupported("circle")?
  example1 Unsupported("circle")
  circle   Unsupported("circle")? @default(dbgenerated("'<(10,4),11>'::circle"))
}

model field type modifiers

[] modifier

Makes a field a list.

Remarks

  • Cannot be optional (for example Post[]?).
Relational databases
  • Scalar lists (arrays) are only supported in the data model if your database natively supports them. Currently, scalar lists are therefore only supported when using PostgreSQL or CockroachDB (since MySQL and SQLite don't natively support scalar lists).
MongoDB
  • Scalar lists are supported

Examples

Define a scalar list
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id             Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  favoriteColors String[]
}
Define a scalar list with a default value

Available in version 4.0.0 and later.

Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id             Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  favoriteColors String[] @default(["red", "blue", "green"])
}

? modifier

Makes a field optional.

Remarks

  • Cannot be used with a list field (for example, Posts[])

Examples

Optional name field
model User {
  id   Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  name String?
}

Attributes

Attributes modify the behavior of a field or block (e.g. models). There are two ways to add attributes to your data model:

  • Field attributes are prefixed with @
  • Block attributes are prefixed with @@

Some attributes take arguments. Arguments in attributes are always named, but in most cases the argument name can be omitted.

Note: The leading underscore in a signature means the argument name can be omitted.

@id

Defines a single-field ID on the model.

Remarks

General
  • Cannot be defined on a relation field
  • Cannot be optional
Relational databases
MongoDB

  • Corresponding database type: Any valid BSON type, except arrays

  • Every model must define an @id field

  • The underlying ID field name is always _id, and must be mapped with @map("_id")

  • Can be defined on any scalar field (String, Int, enum) unless you want to use ObjectId in your database

  • To use an ObjectId as your ID, you must:

    • Use the String or Bytes field type

    • Annotate your field with @db.ObjectId:

      id   String  @db.ObjectId  @map("_id")

    • Optionally, annotate your field with a @default() value that uses the auto() function to auto-generate an ObjectId

      id   String  @db.ObjectId  @map("_id") @default(auto())

  • cuid() and uuid() are supported but do not generate a valid ObjectId - use auto() instead for @id

  • autoincrement() is not supported

Arguments

NameRequiredTypeDescription
mapNoStringThe name of the underlying primary key constraint in the database.

Not supported for MySQL or MongoDB.
lengthNonumberAllows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.

MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sortNoStringAllows you to specify in what order the entries of the ID are stored in the database. The available options are Asc and Desc.

SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clusteredNoBooleanDefines whether the ID is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to true.

SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.13.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.

Signature

@id(map: String?, length: number?, sort: String?, clustered: Boolean?)

Note: Before version 4.0.0, or 3.5.0 with the extendedIndexes Preview feature enabled, the signature was:

@id(map: String?)

Note: Before version 3.0.0, the signature was:

@id

Examples

In most cases, you want your database to create the ID. To do this, annotate the ID field with the @default attribute and initialize the field with a function.

Generate autoincrementing integers as IDs
Relational databases only
model User {
  id   Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  name String
}
Generate ObjectId as IDs (MongoDB only)
MongoDB only
model User {
  id   String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  name String
}
Generate cuid() values as IDs
Relational databases only
MongoDB
model User {
  id   String @id @default(cuid())
  name String
}
Generate uuid() values as IDs
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id   String @id @default(uuid())
  name String
}
Single-field IDs without default values

In the following example, id does not have a default value:

Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id   String @id
  name String
}

Note that in the above case, you must provide your own ID values when creating new records for the User model using Prisma Client, e.g.:

const newUser = await prisma.user.create({
  data: {
    id: 1,
    name: 'Alice',
  },
})
Specify an ID on relation scalar field without a default value

In the following example, authorId is a both a relation scalar and the ID of Profile:

Relational databases
MongoDB
model Profile {
  authorId Int    @id
  author   User   @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  bio      String
}


model User {
  id      Int      @id
  email   String   @unique
  name    String?
  profile Profile?
}

In this scenario, you cannot create a Profile only - you must use Prisma Client's nested writes create a User or connect the profile to an existing user.

The following example creates a user and a profile:

const userWithProfile = await prisma.user.create({
  data: {
    id: 3,
    email: 'bob@prisma.io',
    name: 'Bob Prismo',
    profile: {
      create: {
        bio: "Hello, I'm Bob Prismo and I love apples, blue nail varnish, and the sound of buzzing mosquitoes.",
      },
    },
  },
})

The following example connects a new profile to a user:

const profileWithUser = await prisma.profile.create({
  data: {
    bio: "Hello, I'm Bob and I like nothing at all. Just nothing.",
    author: {
      connect: {
        id: 22,
      },
    },
  },
})

@@id

Not supported by MongoDB
The MongoDB connector does not support composite IDs.

Defines a multi-field ID (composite ID) on the model.

Remarks

  • Corresponding database type: PRIMARY KEY
  • Can be annotated with a @default() value that uses functions to auto-generate an ID
  • Cannot be optional
  • Can be defined on any scalar field (String, Int, enum)
  • Cannot be defined on a relation field
  • The name of the composite ID field in Prisma Client has the following pattern: field1_field2_field3

Arguments

NameRequiredTypeDescription
fieldsYesFieldReference[]A list of field names - for example, ["firstname", "lastname"]
nameNoStringThe name that Prisma Client will expose for the argument covering all fields, e.g. fullName in fullName: { firstName: "First", lastName: "Last"}
mapNoStringThe name of the underlying primary key constraint in the database.

Not supported for MySQL.
lengthNonumberAllows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.

MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sortNoStringAllows you to specify in what order the entries of the ID are stored in the database. The available options are Asc and Desc.

SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clusteredNoBooleanDefines whether the ID is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to true.

SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.13.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.

The name of the fields argument on the @@id attribute can be omitted:

@@id(fields: [title, author])
@@id([title, author])

Signature

@@id(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?, map: String?)

Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signature was:

@@id(_ fields: FieldReference[])

Examples

Specify a multi-field ID on two String fields
Relational databases only
model User {
  firstName String
  lastName  String
  email     String  @unique
  isAdmin   Boolean @default(false)


  @@id([firstName, lastName])
}

When you create a user, you must provide a unique combination of firstName and lastName:

Relational databases only
const user = await prisma.user.create({
  data: {
    firstName: 'Alice',
    lastName: 'Smith',
  },
})

To retrieve a user, use the generated composite ID field (firstName_lastName):

Relational databases only
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({
  where: {
    firstName_lastName: {
      firstName: 'Alice',
      lastName: 'Smith',
    },
  },
})
Specify a multi-field ID on two String fields and one Boolean field
Relational databases only
model User {
  firstName String
  lastName  String
  email     String  @unique
  isAdmin   Boolean @default(false)


  @@id([firstName, lastName, isAdmin])
}

When creating new User records, you now must provide a unique combination of values for firstName, lastName and isAdmin:

Relational databases only
const user = await prisma.user.create({
  data: {
    firstName: 'Alice',
    lastName: 'Smith',
    isAdmin: true,
  },
})
Specify a multi-field ID that includes a relation field
Relational databases only
model Post {
  title     String
  published Boolean @default(false)
  author    User    @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId  Int


  @@id([authorId, title])
}


model User {
  id    Int     @default(autoincrement())
  email String  @unique
  name  String?
  posts Post[]
}

When creating new Post records, you now must provide a unique combination of values for authorId (foreign key) and title:

Relational databases only
const post = await prisma.post.create({
  data: {
    title: 'Hello World',
    author: {
      connect: {
        email: 'alice@prisma.io',
      },
    },
  },
})

@default

Defines a default value for a field .

Remarks

Relational databases

  • Corresponding database type: DEFAULT

  • Default values can be a static value (4, "hello") or one of the following functions:

  • Default values that cannot yet be represented in the Prisma schema are represented by the dbgenerated() function when you use introspection.

  • Default values are not allowed on relation fields in the Prisma schema. Note however that you can still define default values on the fields backing a relation (the ones listed in the fields argument in the @relation attribute). A default value on the field backing a relation will mean that relation is populated automatically for you.

  • Default values can be used with scalar lists in databases that natively support them.

MongoDB

  • Default values can be a static value (4, "hello") or one of the following functions:

  • Default values are currently not allowed on relation fields in the Prisma schema.

  • Default values can be used with scalar lists in databases that natively support them.

Arguments

NameRequiredTypeDescription
valueYesAn expression (e.g. 5, true, now())
mapNoStringSQL Server only.

The name of the value argument on the @default attribute can be omitted:

id Int @id @default(value: autoincrement())
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())

Signature

@default(_ value: Expression, map: String?)

Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signature was:

@default(_ value: Expression)

Examples

Default value for an Int
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email        String @unique
  profileViews Int    @default(0)
}
Default value for a Float
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email  String @unique
  number Float  @default(1.1)
}
Default value for Decimal
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email  String  @unique
  number Decimal @default(22.99)
}
Default value for BigInt
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email  String @unique
  number BigInt @default(34534535435353)
}
Default value for a String
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email String @unique
  name  String @default("")
}
Default value for a Boolean
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email   String  @unique
  isAdmin Boolean @default(false)
}
Default value for a DateTime

Note that static default values for DateTime are based on the ISO 8601 standard.

Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email String   @unique
  data  DateTime @default("2020-03-19T14:21:00+02:00")
}
Default value for a Bytes
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email  String @unique
  secret Bytes  @default("SGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=")
}
Default value for an enum
Relational databases
MongoDB
enum Role {
  USER
  ADMIN
}
model User {
  id      Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  email   String   @unique
  name    String?
  role    Role     @default(USER)
  posts   Post[]
  profile Profile?
}
Default values for scalar lists
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id             Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  posts          Post[]
  favoriteColors String[] @default(["red", "yellow", "purple"])
  roles          Role[]   @default([USER, DEVELOPER])
}


enum Role {
  USER
  DEVELOPER
  ADMIN
}

@unique

Defines a unique constraint for this field.

Remarks

General
  • A field annotated with @unique can be optional or required
  • A field annotated with @unique must be required if it represents the only unique constraint on a model without an @id / @@id
  • A model can have any number of unique constraints
  • Can be defined on any scalar field
  • Cannot be defined on a relation field
Relational databases
  • Corresponding database type: UNIQUE
  • NULL values are considered to be distinct (multiple rows with NULL values in the same column are allowed)
  • Adding a unique constraint automatically adds a corresponding unique index to the specified column(s).
MongoDB

Arguments

NameRequiredTypeDescription
mapNoString
lengthNonumberAllows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.

MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sortNoStringAllows you to specify in what order the entries of the constraint are stored in the database. The available options are Asc and Desc.

In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clusteredNoBooleanDefines whether the constraint is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to false.

SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.13.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
  • ¹ Can be required by some of the index and field types.

Signature

@unique(map: String?, length: number?, sort: String?)

Note: Before version 4.0.0, or 3.5.0 with the extendedIndexes Preview feature enabled, the signature was:

@unique(map: String?)

Note: Before version 3.0.0, the signature was:

@unique

Examples

Specify a unique attribute on a required String field
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  email String @unique
  name  String
}
Specify a unique attribute on an optional String field
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id    Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  email String? @unique
  name  String
}
Specify a unique attribute on relation scalar field authorId
Relational databases
MongoDB
model Post {
  author    User    @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId  Int     @unique
  title     String
  published Boolean @default(false)
}


model User {
  id    Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  email String? @unique
  name  String
  Post  Post[]
}
Specify a unique attribute with cuid() values as default values
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  token String @unique @default(cuid())
  name  String
}

@@unique

Defines a compound unique constraint for the specified fields.

Remarks

General

  • All fields that make up the unique constraint must be mandatory fields. The following model is not valid because id could be null:

    model User {
      firstname Int
      lastname  Int
      id        Int?
    

      @@unique([firstname, lastname, id])
    }

    The reason for this behavior is that all connectors consider null values to be distinct, which means that two rows that look identical are considered unique:

     firstname  | lastname | id
     -----------+----------+------
     John       | Smith    | null
     John       | Smith    | null

  • A model can have any number of @@unique blocks

Relational databases
  • Corresponding database type: UNIQUE
  • A @@unique block is required if it represents the only unique constraint on a model without an @id / @@id
  • Adding a unique constraint automatically adds a corresponding unique index to the specified column(s)
MongoDB
  • Enforced by a compound index in MongoDB - you must create this index yourself
  • A @@unique block cannot be used as the only unique identifier for a model - MongoDB requires an @id field

Arguments

NameRequiredTypeDescription
fieldsYesFieldReference[]A list of field names - for example, ["firstname", "lastname"]. Fields must be mandatory - see remarks.
nameNoStringThe name of the unique combination of fields - defaults to fieldName1_fieldName2_fieldName3
mapNoString
lengthNonumberAllows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.

MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sortNoStringAllows you to specify in what order the entries of the constraint are stored in the database. The available options are Asc and Desc.

In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clusteredNoBooleanDefines whether the constraint is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to false.

SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.13.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.

The name of the fields argument on the @@unique attribute can be omitted:

@@unique(fields: [title, author])
@@unique([title, author])
@@unique(fields: [title, author], name: "titleAuthor")

The length and sort arguments are added to the relevant field names:

@@unique(fields: [title(length:10), author])
@@unique([title(sort: Desc), author(sort: Asc)])

Signature

@@unique(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?, map: String?)

Note: Before version 4.0.0, or before version 3.5.0 with the extendedIndexes Preview feature enabled, the signature was:

@@unique(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?, map: String?)

Note: Before version 3.0.0, the signature was:

@@unique(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?)

Examples

Specify a multi-field unique attribute on two String fields
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id        Int     @default(autoincrement())
  firstName String
  lastName  String
  isAdmin   Boolean @default(false)


  @@unique([firstName, lastName])
}

To retrieve a user, use the generated field name (firstname_lastname):

const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({
  where: {
    firstName_lastName: {
      firstName: 'Alice',
      lastName: 'Smith',
      isAdmin: true,
    },
  },
})
Specify a multi-field unique attribute on two String fields and one Boolean field
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id        Int     @default(autoincrement())
  firstName String
  lastName  String
  isAdmin   Boolean @default(false)


  @@unique([firstName, lastName, isAdmin])
}
Specify a multi-field unique attribute that includes a relation field
Relational databases
MongoDB
model Post {
  id        Int     @default(autoincrement())
  author    User    @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId  Int
  title     String
  published Boolean @default(false)


  @@unique([authorId, title])
}


model User {
  id    Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  email String @unique
  posts Post[]
}
Specify a custom name for a multi-field unique attribute
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id        Int     @default(autoincrement())
  firstName String
  lastName  String
  isAdmin   Boolean @default(false)


  @@unique(fields: [firstName, lastName, isAdmin], name: "admin_identifier")
}

To retrieve a user, use the custom field name (admin_identifier):

const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({
  where: {
    admin_identifier: {
      firstName: 'Alice',
      lastName: 'Smith',
      isAdmin: true,
    },
  },
})

@@index

Defines an index in the database.

Remarks

Relational databases
  • Corresponding database type: INDEX
  • There are some additional index configuration options that cannot be provided via the Prisma schema yet. These include:
    • PostgreSQL and CockroachDB:
      • Define index fields as expressions (e.g. CREATE INDEX title ON public."Post"((lower(title)) text_ops);)
      • Define partial indexes with WHERE
      • Create indexes concurrently with CONCURRENTLY

While you cannot configure these option in your Prisma schema, you can still configure them on the database-level directly.

MongoDB

Arguments

NameRequiredTypeDescription
fieldsYesFieldReference[]A list of field names - for example, ["firstname", "lastname"]
nameNoStringThe name that Prisma Client will expose for the argument covering all fields, e.g. fullName in fullName: { firstName: "First", lastName: "Last"}
mapNomapThe name of the index in the underlying database (Prisma generates an index name that respects identifier length limits if you do not specify a name. Prisma uses the following naming convention: tablename.field1_field2_field3_unique)
lengthNonumberAllows you to specify a maximum length for the subpart of the value to be indexed.

MySQL only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
sortNoStringAllows you to specify in what order the entries of the index or constraint are stored in the database. The available options are asc and desc.

In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
clusteredNoBooleanDefines whether the index is clustered or non-clustered. Defaults to false.

SQL Server only. In preview in versions 3.5.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
typeNoidentifierAllows you to specify an index access method. Defaults to BTree.

PostgreSQL and CockroachDB only. In preview with the Hash index access method in versions 3.6.0 and later, and with the Gist, Gin, SpGist and Brin methods added in 3.14.0. In general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.
opsNoidentifier or a functionAllows you to define the index operators for certain index types.

PostgreSQL only. In preview in versions 3.14.0 and later, and in general availability in versions 4.0.0 and later.

The name of the fields argument on the @@index attribute can be omitted:

@@index(fields: [title, author])
@@index([title, author])

The length and sort arguments are added to the relevant field names:

@@index(fields: [title(length:10), author])
@@index([title(sort: Asc), author(sort: Desc)])

Signature

@@index(_ fields: FieldReference[], map: String?)

Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signature was:

@@index(_ fields: FieldReference[], name: String?)

The old name argument will still be accepted to avoid a breaking change.

Examples

Assume you want to add an index for the title field of the Post model

Define a single-column index
Relational databases only
model Post {
  id      Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title   String
  content String?


  @@index([title])
}
Define a multi-column index
Relational databases only
model Post {
  id      Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title   String
  content String?


  @@index([title, content])
}
Define an index with a name
Relational databases only
model Post {
  id      Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title   String
  content String?


  @@index(fields: [title, content], name: "main_index")
}
Define an index on a composite type field
MongoDB
type Address {
  street String
  number Int
}


model User {
  id      Int     @id
  email   String
  address Address


  @@index([address.number])
}

@relation

Defines meta information about the relation. Learn more.

Remarks

Relational databases
  • Corresponding database types: FOREIGN KEY / REFERENCES
MongoDB
  • If your model's primary key is of type ObjectId in the underlying database, both the primary key and the foreign key must have the @db.ObjectId attribute

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
nameStringSometimes (e.g. to disambiguate a relation)Defines the name of the relationship. In an m-n-relation, it also determines the name of the underlying relation table."CategoryOnPost", "MyRelation"
fieldsFieldReference[]On annotated relation fieldsA list of fields of the current model["authorId"], ["authorFirstName, authorLastName"]
referencesFieldReference[]On annotated relation fieldsA list of fields of the model on the other side of the relation["id"], ["firstName, lastName"]
mapStringNoDefines a custom name for the foreign key in the database.["id"], ["firstName, lastName"]
onUpdateEnum. See Types of referential actions for values.NoDefines the referential action to perform when a referenced entry in the referenced model is being updated.Cascade, NoAction
onDeleteEnum. See Types of referential actions for values.NoDefines the referential action to perform when a referenced entry in the referenced model is being deleted.Cascade, NoAction

The name of the name argument on the @relation attribute can be omitted (references is required):

@relation(name: "UserOnPost", references: [id])
@relation("UserOnPost", references: [id])


// or


@relation(name: "UserOnPost")
@relation("UserOnPost")

Signature

@relation(_ name: String?, fields: FieldReference[]?, references: FieldReference[]?, onDelete: ReferentialAction?, onUpdate: ReferentialAction?, map: String?)

With SQLite, the signature changes to:

@relation(_ name: String?, fields: FieldReference[]?, references: FieldReference[]?, onDelete: ReferentialAction?, onUpdate: ReferentialAction?)

Note: Until version 3.0.0, the signature was:

@relation(_ name: String?, fields: FieldReference[]?, references: FieldReference[]?)

Examples

See: The @relation attribute.

@map

Maps a field name or enum value from the Prisma schema to a column or document field with a different name in the database. If you do not use @map, the Prisma field name matches the column name or document field name exactly.

See Using custom model and field names to see how @map and @@map changes the generated Prisma Client.

Remarks

General
MongoDB

Your @id field must include @map("_id"). For example:

model User {
  id String @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
}

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
nameStringYesThe database column (relational databases) or document field (MongoDB) name."comments", "someFieldName"

The name of the name argument on the @map attribute can be omitted:

@map(name: "is_admin")
@map("users")

Signature

@map(_ name: String)

Examples

Map the firstName field to a column called first_name
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id        Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  firstName String @map("first_name")
}

The generated client:

await prisma.user.create({
  data: {
    firstName: 'Yewande', // first_name --> firstName
  },
})
Map an enum named ADMIN to a database enum named admin
enum Role {
  ADMIN    @map("admin")
  CUSTOMER
}

@@map

Maps the Prisma schema model name to a table (relational databases) or collection (MongoDB) with a different name, or an enum name to a different underlying enum in the database. If you do not use @@map, the model name matches the table (relational databases) or collection (MongoDB) name exactly.

See Using custom model and field names to see how @map and @@map changes the generated Prisma Client.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
nameStringYesThe database table (relational databases) or collection (MongoDB) name."comments", "someTableOrCollectionName"

The name of the name argument on the @@map attribute can be omitted

@@map(name: "users")
@@map("users")

Signature

@@map(_ name: String)

Examples

Map the User model to a database table/collection named users
Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id   Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  name String


  @@map("users")
}

The generated client:

await prisma.user.create({
  // users --> user
  data: {
    name: 'Yewande',
  },
})
Map the Role enum to a native enum in the database named _Role its values to lowercase values in the database
enum Role {
  ADMIN    @map("admin")
  CUSTOMER @map("customer")


  @@map("_Role")
}

@updatedAt

Automatically stores the time when a record was last updated. If you do not supply a time yourself, Prisma Client will automatically set the value for fields with this attribute.

Remarks

  • Compatible with DateTime fields
  • Implemented at Prisma level

Arguments

N/A

Signature

@updatedAt

Examples

Relational databases
MongoDB
model Post {
  id        String   @id
  updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt
}

@ignore

Add @ignore to a field that you want to exclude from Prisma Client (for example, a field that you do not want Prisma users to update). Ignored fields are excluded from the generated Prisma Client. The model's create method is disabled when doing this for required fields with no @default (because the database cannot create an entry without that data).

Remarks

  • In 2.17.0 and later, Prisma automatically adds @ignore to fields that refer to invalid models when you introspect.

Examples

The following example demonstrates manually adding @ignore to exclude the email field from Prisma Client:

schema.prisma
1model User {
2  id    Int    @id
3  name  String
4  email String @ignore // this field will be excluded
5}

@@ignore

Add @@ignore to a model that you want to exclude from Prisma Client (for example, a model that you do not want Prisma users to update). Ignored models are excluded from the generated Prisma Client.

Remarks

  • In 2.17.0 and later, Prisma adds @@ignore to an invalid model. (It also adds @ignore to relations pointing to such a model)

Examples

In the following example, the Post model is invalid because it does not have a unique identifier. Use @@ignore to exclude it from the generated Prisma Client API:

schema.prisma
1/// The underlying table does not contain a valid unique identifier and can therefore currently not be handled by Prisma Client.
2model Post {
3  id       Int  @default(autoincrement()) // no unique identifier
4  author   User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
5  authorId Int
6

7  @@ignore
8}

In the following example, the Post model is invalid because it does not have a unique identifier, and the posts relation field on User is invalid because it refers to the invalid Post model. Use @@ignore on the Post model and @ignore on the posts relation field in User to exclude both the model and the relation field from the generated Prisma Client API:

schema.prisma
1/// The underlying table does not contain a valid unique identifier and can therefore currently not be handled by Prisma Client.
2model Post {
3  id       Int  @default(autoincrement()) // no unique identifier
4  author   User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
5  authorId Int
6

7  @@ignore
8}
9

10model User {
11  id    Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
12  name  String?
13  posts Post[]  @ignore
14}

@@schema

To use this attribute, you must have the multiSchema preview feature enabled. Multiple database schema support is currently available with the PostgreSQL, CockroachDB, and SQL Server connectors.

Add @@schema to a model to specify which schema in your database should contain the table associated with that model.

Arguments

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
nameStringYesThe name of the database schema."base", "auth"

The name of the name argument on the @@schema attribute can be omitted

@@schema(name: "auth")
@@schema("auth")

Signature

@@schema(_ name: String)

Examples

Map the User model to a database schema named auth
generator client {
  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
  previewFeatures = ["multiSchema"]
}


datasource db {
  provider = "postgresql"
  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
  schemas  = ["auth"]
}


model User {
  id   Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  name String


  @@schema("auth")
}

For more information about using the multiSchema feature, refer to this guide.

Attribute functions

auto()

This function is available on MongoDB only.

Represents default values that are automatically generated by the database.

Remarks

MongoDB

Used to generate an ObjectId for @id fields:

id  String  @map("_id") @db.ObjectId @default(auto())
Relational databases

The auto() function is not available on relational databases.