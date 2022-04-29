Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB
A series of articles on building a fullstack app with Remix, Prisma, and MongoDB The series covers the following:
- Database configuration
- Data Modeling
- Authentication with Session-Based Auth
- CRUD operations, along with filtering and sorting of data using Prisma
- Image Uploads using AWS S3
- Deploying to Vercel
Part 1
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Project Setup
Part 2
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Authentication
Part 3
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: CRUD, Filtering & Sorting
Part 4
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Referential Integrity & Image Uploads
Part 5
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Deployment