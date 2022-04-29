Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB

Series

A series of articles on building a fullstack app with Remix, Prisma, and MongoDB The series covers the following:

  • Database configuration
  • Data Modeling
  • Authentication with Session-Based Auth
  • CRUD operations, along with filtering and sorting of data using Prisma
  • Image Uploads using AWS S3
  • Deploying to Vercel
Part 1
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Project Setup
Part 2
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Authentication
Part 3
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: CRUD, Filtering & Sorting
Part 4
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Referential Integrity & Image Uploads
Part 5
Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Deployment

How Prisma helps Amplication evolutionize backend development

April 29, 2022

Amplication is an open-source development tool. It helps you develop quality Node.js applications without spending time on repetitive coding tasks. It’s perfect for both backend and fullstack developers.
User Success Story

Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Deployment

April 29, 2022

10 min read
Welcome to the last article of this series where you are learning how to build a full-stack application from the ground up using MongoDB, Prisma, and Remix! In this part, you will deploy the application you've been building using Vercel.

Build A Fullstack App with Remix, Prisma & MongoDB: Referential Integrity & Image Uploads

April 28, 2022

12 min read
Welcome to the fourth article of this series where you are learning how to build a full-stack application from the ground up using MongoDB, Prisma, and Remix! In this part, you will build the profile settings section of your application, including an image upload component, and configure your schema to provide referential integrity in your data.
