The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma

Series

A series of articles dedicated to testing and how Prisma fits in to those tests. In this series you will walk through the process of planning, setting up and implementing various tests to ensure your application works as intended.

Specifically, you will:

  • Learn about testing best practices
  • Use Vitest to write unit tests
  • Set up a testing environment in Docker
  • Use Vitest to write integration tests
  • Use Playwright to write end-to-end tests
  • Set up CI/CD pipelines to run your tests
Part 1
The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma: Mocking Prisma Client
Part 2
The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma: Unit Testing
Part 3
The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma: Integration Testing
Part 4
The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma: End-To-End Testing

March 02, 2023

End-to-end testing is one of the more "zoomed-out" forms of testing an application as it allows you to test interactions with your application from the perspective of a user. In this article, you will look at some practical examples of setting up and writing end-to-end tests.
Education

The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma: Integration Testing

February 14, 2023

Integration testing allows you to ensure the various components of your application work properly together. In this article you will take a look at how to set up your testing environment and how to write integration tests.
Education

The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma: Unit Testing

January 31, 2023

Unit testing involves testing individual, isolated units of code to ensure they work as expected. In this article, you will learn how to identify areas of your codebase that should be unit tested, how to write those tests, and how to handle tests against functions using Prisma Client.
Education

