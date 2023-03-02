The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma
A series of articles dedicated to testing and how Prisma fits in to those tests. In this series you will walk through the process of planning, setting up and implementing various tests to ensure your application works as intended.
Specifically, you will:
- Learn about testing best practices
- Use Vitest to write unit tests
- Set up a testing environment in Docker
- Use Vitest to write integration tests
- Use Playwright to write end-to-end tests
- Set up CI/CD pipelines to run your tests