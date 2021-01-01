Prisma Data Platform maturity levels

This page explains how we consider maturity levels for features of the Prisma Data Platform.
Releases
As opposed to the Prisma ORM that we release every two weeks, we release updates to the Prisma Data Platform multiple times per week. This is why we consider the lifecyle and process for maturing features differently.
You can check out the releases and maturity process for the Prisma ORM for further details.
Maturity levels
Early Access
If a feature or product is Early Access:
- We have validated a problem and are considering a solution to it but are not certain whether that solution is complete or a perfect fit.
- We want to gather more feedback and adjust the solution as necessary, knowing that users are prepared for significant breaking changes
- We reserve ourselves the right to throttle or remove access to a feature in Early Access to preserve the stability of the platform, or enforcing its use to stay within the scope defined in our Terms of Services.
Over the course of an Early Access program, your feedback is invaluable to shape the design of the features so that it can solve your problem in the best way possible. However, we do NOT recommend to use Early Access features in production.
General Availability
We are still in the Early Access phase for the first version of the Prisma Data Platform. We will update this section with more information once we reach General Availabilty, along with pricing plans and SLAs.