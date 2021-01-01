Docs

Prisma Documentation

Choose one of our getting started tutorials or explore the ready-to-run examples on GitHub. Join our thriving community on Slack and GitHub for help and ideas.

  Getting startedExample projects

Guides

Guides for building and deploying applications with Prisma.

Developing with Prisma Migrate  

Get started with Prisma Migrate.

Performance and optimization  

Tune your queries and monitor your application.

Working with your database  

Guides for common database workflow such as configuring constraints or cascading deletes.

Adopting Prisma  

Migrate to Prisma from other ORMs.

Upgrading to Prisma  

Upgrade to Prisma from Prisma 1 or Graphcool.

Deploying Prisma apps  

Deploy a Node.js application with Prisma Client to platforms like Vercel, AWS Lambda, Netlify, and Heroku.

Reference

Reference documentation for Prisma Client, the Prisma Schema Language (PSL), the Prisma CLI, and supported database providers.

Prisma Reference  

CLI Commands  

Database  

