The data model definition part of the Prisma schema defines your application models (also called Prisma models). Models:

  • Represent the entities of your application domain
  • Map to the tables (relational databases like PostgreSQL) or collections (MongoDB) in your database
  • Form the foundation of the queries available in the generated Prisma Client API
  • When used with TypeScript, Prisma Client provides generated type definitions for your models and any variations of them to make database access entirely type safe.

The following schema describes a blogging platform - the data model definition is highlighted:

Relational databases
MongoDB
datasource db {
  provider = "postgresql"
  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
}


generator client {
  provider = "prisma-client-js"
}


model User {
  id      Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  email   String   @unique
  name    String?
  role    Role     @default(USER)
  posts   Post[]
  profile Profile?
}


model Profile {
  id     Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  bio    String
  user   User   @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])
  userId Int
}


model Post {
  id         Int        @id @default(autoincrement())
  createdAt  DateTime   @default(now())
  title      String
  published  Boolean    @default(false)
  author     User       @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId   Int
  categories Category[] @relation(references: [id])
}


model Category {
  id    Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  name  String
  posts Post[] @relation(references: [id])
}


enum Role {
  USER
  ADMIN
}

The data model definition is made up of:

The corresponding database looks like this:

sample database

  • In relational databases like PostgreSQL and MySQL, a model maps to a table
  • In MongoDB, a model maps to a collection

Note: In the future there might be connectors for non-relational databases and other data sources. For example, for a REST API it would map to a resource.

The following query uses the Prisma Client generated from this data model to create:

  • A User record
  • Two nested Post records
  • Three nested Category records
Query Example
Copy-Paste Example
const user = await prisma.user.create({
  data: {
    email: 'ariadne@prisma.io',
    name: 'Ariadne',
    posts: {
      create: [
        {
          title: 'My first day at Prisma',
          categories: {
            create: {
              name: 'Office',
            },
          },
        },
        {
          title: 'How to connect to a SQLite database',
          categories: {
            create: [{ name: 'Databases' }, { name: 'Tutorials' }],
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  },
})

Your data model reflects your application domain. For example:

  • In an e-commerce application you probably have models like Customer, Order, Item and Invoice.
  • In a social media application you probably have models like User, Post, Photo and Message.

Introspection and migration

Not supported by the MongoDB connector
You cannot currently use Prisma Migrate or Introspection with the MongoDB connector. Instead, you must manually define a schema that matches the structure of your database.

There are two ways to define a data model:

  • Write the data model manually and use Prisma Migrate: You can write your data model manually and map it to your database using Prisma Migrate. In this case, the data model is the single source of truth for the models of your application.
  • Generate the data model via introspection: When you have an existing database or prefer migrating your database schema with SQL, you generate the data model by introspecting your database. In this case, the database schema is the single source of truth for the models of your application.

Defining models

Models represent the entities of your application domain. Models are represented by model blocks and define a number of fields. In the example data model, User, Profile, Post and Category are models.

A blogging platform can be extended with the following models:

model Comment {
  // Fields
}


model Tag {
  // Fields
}

Mapping model names to tables or collections

Prisma model naming conventions (singular form, PascalCase) do not always match table names in the database. A common approach for naming tables/collections in databases is to use plural form and snake_case notation - for example: comments. When you introspect a database with a table named comments, the result Prisma model will look like this:

model comments {
  // Fields
}

However, you can still adhere to the naming convention without renaming the underlying comments table in the database by using the @@map attribute:

model Comment {
  // Fields


  @@map("comments")
}

With this model definition, Prisma automatically maps the Comment model to the comments table in the underlying database.

Note: You can also @map a column name or enum value, and @@map an enum.

@map and @@map allow you to tune the shape of your Prisma Client API by decoupling model and field names from table and column names in the underlying database.

Defining fields

The properties of a model are called fields, which consist of:

A field's type determines its structure, and fits into one of two categories:

  • Scalar types (includes enums) that map to columns (relational databases) or document fields (MongoDB) in the database - for example, String or Int
  • Model types (the field is then called relation field) - for example Post or Comment[].

The following table describes User model's fields from the sample schema:

NameTypeScalar vs RelationType modifierAttributes
idIntScalar-@id and @default(autoincrement())
emailStringScalar-@unique
nameStringScalar?-
roleRoleScalar (enum)-@default(USER)
postsPostRelation (Prisma-level field)[]-
profileProfileRelation (Prisma-level field)?-

Scalar fields

The following example extends the Comment and Tag models with several scalar types. Some fields include attributes:

Relational databases
MongoDB
model Comment {
  id      Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  title   String
  content String
}


model Tag {
  name String @id
}

See complete list of scalar field types .

Relation fields

A relation field's type is another model - for example, a post (Post) can have multiple comments (Comment[]):

Relational databases
MongoDB
model Post {
  id       Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  // Other fields
  comments Comment[] // A post can have many comments
}


model Comment {
  id     Int
  // Other fields
  Post   Post? @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id]) // A comment can have one post
  postId Int?
}

Refer to the relations documentation for more examples and information about relationships between models.

Native types mapping

Version 2.17.0 and later supports native database type attributes (type attributes) that describe the underlying database type:

model Post {
  id      Int    @id
  title   String @db.VarChar(200)
  content String
}

Type attributes are only added to the schema if the underlying native type is not the default type. For example, if you are using the PostgreSQL provider, String fields where the underlying native type is text will not have a type attribute.

Furthermore, type attributes are:

  • Specific to the underlying provider - for example, PostgreSQL uses @db.Boolean for Boolean whereas MySQL uses @db.TinyInt(1)
  • Written in PascalCase (for example, VarChar or Text)
  • Prefixed by @db, where db is the name of the datasource block in your schema

Benefits and workflows

  • Control the exact native type that Prisma Migrate creates in the database - for example, a String can be @db.VarChar(200) or @db.Char(50)
  • See an enriched schema when you introspect

Type modifiers

The type of a field can be modified by appending either of two modifiers:

  • [] Make a field a list
  • ? Make a field optional

Note: You cannot combine type modifiers - optional lists are not supported.

Lists

The following example includes a scalar list and a list of related models:

Relational databases
MongoDB
model Post {
  id       Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  // Other fields
  comments Comment[] // A list of comments
  keywords String[] // A scalar list
}

Note: Scalar lists are only supported if the database connector supports scalar lists, either natively or at a Prisma level.

Optional and mandatory fields

Relational databases
MongoDB
model Comment {
  id      Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title   String
  content String?
}


model Tag {
  name String @id
}

When not annotating a field with the ? type modifier, the field will be required on every record of the model. This has effects on two levels:

  • Relational databases: Required fields are represented via NOT NULL constraints in the underlying database.

The MongoDB connector does not enforce constraints at database level.

  • Prisma Client: Prisma Client's generated TypeScript types that represent the models in your application code will also define these fields as required to ensure they always carry values at runtime.

Note: The default value of an optional field is null.

Unsupported types

Not supported by the MongoDB connector
The MongoDB connector does not support the Unsupported type.

When you introspect a relational database, unsupported types are added as Unsupported :

location    Unsupported("polygon")?

The Unsupported attribute allows you to define fields in the Prisma schema for database types that are not yet supported by Prisma. For example, MySQL's POLYGON type is not currently supported by Prisma, but can now be added to the Prisma schema using the Unsupported("polygon") type.

Unsupported fields are not available in the generated Prisma Client API, but can still use queryRaw to query these fields.

Note: If a model has mandatory Unsupported fields, the generated client will not include create or update methods for that model.

Defining attributes

Attributes modify the behavior of fields or model blocks. The following example includes two field attributes (@id and @default ) and one block attribute (@@unique ):

Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id        Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  firstName String
  lastName  String
  email     String  @unique
  isAdmin   Boolean @default(false)


  @@unique([firstName, lastName])
}

Some attributes accept arguments - for example, @default accepts true or false:

isAdmin   Boolean @default(false) // short form of @default(value: false)

See complete list of field and block attributes

Defining an ID field

An ID uniquely identifies individual records of a model. A model can only have one ID:

  • In relational databases, the ID can be a single field with or based on multiple fields. If a model does not have an @id or an @@id, you must define a mandatory @unique field or @@unique block instead.
  • In MongoDB, an ID must be a single field that defines an @id attribute and a @map("_id") attribute.

Defining IDs in relational databases

In relational databases, an ID can be defined by a single field using the @id attribute, or multiple fields using the @@id attribute.

Single field IDs

In the following example, the User ID is represented by the id integer field:

model User {
  id      Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  email   String   @unique
  name    String?
  role    Role     @default(USER)
  posts   Post[]
  profile Profile?
}
Composite IDs

In the following example, the User ID is represented by a combination of the firstName and lastName fields:

model User {
  firstName String
  lastName  String
  email     String  @unique
  isAdmin   Boolean @default(false)


  @@id([firstName, lastName])
}
@unique fields as unique identifiers

In the following example, users are uniquely identified by a @unique field. Because the email field functions as a unique identifier for the model (which is required by Prisma), it must be mandatory:

model User {
  email   String   @unique
  name    String?
  role    Role     @default(USER)
  posts   Post[]
  profile Profile?
}

Constraint names in relational databases
You can optionally define a custom primary key constraint name in the underlying database.

Defining IDs in MongoDB

The MongoDB connector has specific rules for defining an ID field that differs from relational databases. An ID must be defined by a single field using the @id attribute and must include @map("_id").

In the following example, the User ID is represented by the id string field that accepts an auto-generated ObjectId:

model User {
  id      String   @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  email   String   @unique
  name    String?
  role    Role     @default(USER)
  posts   Post[]
  profile Profile?
}

In the following example, the User ID is represented by the id string field that accepts something other than an ObjectId - for example, a unique username:

model User {
  id      String   @id @map("_id")
  email   String   @unique
  name    String?
  role    Role     @default(USER)
  posts   Post[]
  profile Profile?
}

MongoDB does not support @@id
MongoDB does not support composite IDs, which means you cannot identify a model with a @@id block. Furthermore, you cannot use a @@unique block as an ID.

Defining a default value

You can define default values for scalar fields of your models using the @default attribute:

Relational databases
MongoDB
model Post {
  id         Int        @id @default(autoincrement())
  createdAt  DateTime   @default(now())
  title      String
  published  Boolean    @default(false)
  author     User       @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId   Int
  categories Category[] @relation(references: [id])
}

@default attributes either:

  • Represent DEFAULT values in the underlying database (relational databases only) or
  • Use a Prisma-level function. For example, cuid() and uuid() are provided by Prisma's query engine for all connectors.

Default values can be:

  • Static values that correspond to the field type, such as 5 (Int), Hello (String), or false (Boolean)
  • Functions, such as now() or uuid()

Refer to the attribute function reference documentation for information about connector support for functions.

Defining a unique field

You can add unique attributes to your models to be able to uniquely identify individual records of that model. Unique attributes can be defined on a single field using @unique attribute, or on multiple fields (also called composite or compound unique constraints) using the @@unique attribute.

In the following example, the value of the email field must be unique:

Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id    Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  email String  @unique
  name  String?
}

In the following example, a combination of authorId and title must be unique:

Relational databases
MongoDB
model Post {
  id         Int        @id @default(autoincrement())
  createdAt  DateTime   @default(now())
  title      String
  published  Boolean    @default(false)
  author     User       @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId   Int
  categories Category[] @relation(references: [id])


  @@unique([authorId, title])
}

Constraint names in relational databases
You can optionally define a custom unique constraint name in the underlying database.

Defining an index

You can define indexes on one or multiple fields of your models via the @@index on a model. The following example defines a multi-column index based on the title and content field:

model Post {
  id      Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title   String
  content String?


  @@index([title, content])
}

Index names in relational databases
You can optionally define a custom index name in the underlying database.

Defining enums

You can define enums in your data model if enums are supported for your database connector, either natively or at Prisma level.

Enums are considered scalar types in the Prisma data model. They're therefore by default included as return values in Prisma Client queries.

Enums are defined via the enum block. For example, a User has a Role:

Relational databases
MongoDB
model User {
  id    Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  email String  @unique
  name  String?
  role  Role    @default(USER)
}


enum Role {
  USER
  ADMIN
}

Using functions

The Prisma schema supports a number of functions . These can be used to specify default values on fields of a model.

For example, the default value of createdAt is now() :

Relational databases
MongoDB
model Post {
  id        Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  createdAt DateTime @default(now())
}

cuid() and uuid() are implemented by Prisma and therefore are not "visible" in the underlying database schema. You can still use them when using introspection by manually changing your Prisma schema and generating Prisma Client, in that case the values will be generated by Prisma's query engine

Support for autoincrement() , now() ) and dbgenerated() differ between databases.

Relational database connectors implement autoincrement(), dbgenerated(), and now() at database level. The MongoDB connector does not support autoincrement(), and now() is implemented at Prisma level. dbgenerated() can only be used to generate an ObjectId.

Relations

Refer to the relations documentation for more examples and information about relationships between models.

Models in Prisma Client

Queries (CRUD)

Every model in the data model definition will result in a number of CRUD queries in the generated Prisma Client API:

  • findMany
  • findUnique
  • create
  • update
  • upsert
  • delete
  • updateMany
  • deleteMany

The operations are accessible via a generated property on the Prisma Client instance. By default the name of the property is the lowercase form of the model name, e.g. user for a User model or post for a Post model.

Here is an example illustrating the use of a user property from the Prisma Client API:

const newUser = await prisma.user.create({
  data: {
    name: 'Alice',
  },
})
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()

Type definitions

Prisma Client also generates type definitions that reflect your model structures. These are part of the generated @prisma/client node module.

When using TypeScript, these type definitions ensure that all your database queries are entirely type safe and validated at compile-time (even partial queries using select or include ).

Even when using plain JavaScript, the type definitions are still included in the @prisma/client node module, enabling features like IntelliSense/autocompletion in your editor.

Note: The actual types are stored in the .prisma/client folder. @prisma/client/index.d.ts exports the contents of this folder.

For example, the type definition for the User model from above would look as follows:

export type User = {
  id: number
  email: string
  name: string | null
  role: string
}

Note that the relation fields posts and profile are not included in the type definition by default. However, if you need variations of the User type you can still define them using some of Prisma Client's generated helper types (in this case, these helper types would be called UserGetIncludePayload and UserGetSelectPayload).

