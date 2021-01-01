The data model definition part of the Prisma schema defines your application models (also called Prisma models). Models:
- Represent the entities of your application domain
- Map to the tables (relational databases like PostgreSQL) or collections (MongoDB) in your database
- Form the foundation of the queries available in the generated Prisma Client API
- When used with TypeScript, Prisma Client provides generated type definitions for your models and any variations of them to make database access entirely type safe.
The following schema describes a blogging platform - the data model definition is highlighted:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?role Role @default(USER)posts Post[]profile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())bio Stringuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())createdAt DateTime @default(now())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Intcategories Category[] @relation(references: [id])}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringposts Post[] @relation(references: [id])}enum Role {USERADMIN}
The data model definition is made up of:
- Models (
modelprimitives) that define a number of fields, including relations between models
- Enums (
enumprimitives) (if your connector supports Enums)
- Attributes and functions that change the behavior of fields and models
The corresponding database looks like this:
- In relational databases like PostgreSQL and MySQL, a
modelmaps to a table
- In MongoDB, a
modelmaps to a collection
Note: In the future there might be connectors for non-relational databases and other data sources. For example, for a REST API it would map to a resource.
The following query uses the Prisma Client generated from this data model to create:
- A
Userrecord
- Two nested
Postrecords
- Three nested
Categoryrecords
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'ariadne@prisma.io',name: 'Ariadne',posts: {create: [{title: 'My first day at Prisma',categories: {create: {name: 'Office',},},},{title: 'How to connect to a SQLite database',categories: {create: [{ name: 'Databases' }, { name: 'Tutorials' }],},},],},},})
Your data model reflects your application domain. For example:
- In an e-commerce application you probably have models like
Customer,
Order,
Itemand
Invoice.
- In a social media application you probably have models like
User,
Post,
Photoand
Message.
Introspection and migration
Not supported by the MongoDB connector
You cannot currently use Prisma Migrate or Introspection with the MongoDB connector. Instead, you must manually define a schema that matches the structure of your database.
There are two ways to define a data model:
- Write the data model manually and use Prisma Migrate: You can write your data model manually and map it to your database using Prisma Migrate. In this case, the data model is the single source of truth for the models of your application.
- Generate the data model via introspection: When you have an existing database or prefer migrating your database schema with SQL, you generate the data model by introspecting your database. In this case, the database schema is the single source of truth for the models of your application.
Defining models
Models represent the entities of your application domain. Models are represented by
model blocks and define a number of fields. In the example data model,
User,
Profile,
Post and
Category are models.
A blogging platform can be extended with the following models:
model Comment {// Fields}model Tag {// Fields}
Mapping model names to tables or collections
Prisma model naming conventions (singular form, PascalCase) do not always match table names in the database. A common approach for naming tables/collections in databases is to use plural form and snake_case notation - for example:
comments. When you introspect a database with a table named
comments, the result Prisma model will look like this:
model comments {// Fields}
However, you can still adhere to the naming convention without renaming the underlying
comments table in the database by using the
@@map attribute:
model Comment {// Fields@@map("comments")}
With this model definition, Prisma automatically maps the
Comment model to the
comments table in the underlying database.
Note: You can also
@mapa column name or enum value, and
@@mapan enum.
@map and
@@map allow you to tune the shape of your Prisma Client API by decoupling model and field names from table and column names in the underlying database.
Defining fields
The properties of a model are called fields, which consist of:
- A field name
- A field type
- Optional type modifiers
- Optional attributes, including native database type attributes
A field's type determines its structure, and fits into one of two categories:
- Scalar types (includes enums) that map to columns (relational databases) or document fields (MongoDB) in the database - for example,
Stringor
Int
- Model types (the field is then called relation field) - for example
Postor
Comment[].
The following table describes
User model's fields from the sample schema:
|Name
|Type
|Scalar vs Relation
|Type modifier
|Attributes
id
Int
|Scalar
|-
@id and
@default(autoincrement())
email
String
|Scalar
|-
@unique
name
String
|Scalar
?
|-
role
Role
|Scalar (
enum)
|-
@default(USER)
posts
Post
|Relation (Prisma-level field)
[]
|-
profile
Profile
|Relation (Prisma-level field)
?
|-
Scalar fields
The following example extends the
Comment and
Tag models with several scalar types. Some fields include attributes:
model Comment {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String}model Tag {name String @id}
Relation fields
A relation field's type is another model - for example, a post (
Post) can have multiple comments (
Comment[]):
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())// Other fieldscomments Comment[] // A post can have many comments}model Comment {id Int// Other fieldsPost Post? @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id]) // A comment can have one postpostId Int?}
Refer to the relations documentation for more examples and information about relationships between models.
Native types mapping
Version 2.17.0 and later supports native database type attributes (type attributes) that describe the underlying database type:
model Post {id Int @idtitle String @db.VarChar(200)content String}
Type attributes are only added to the schema if the underlying native type is not the default type. For example, if you are using the PostgreSQL provider,
String fields where the underlying native type is
text will not have a type attribute.
Furthermore, type attributes are:
- Specific to the underlying provider - for example, PostgreSQL uses
@db.Booleanfor
Booleanwhereas MySQL uses
@db.TinyInt(1)
- Written in PascalCase (for example,
VarCharor
Text)
- Prefixed by
@db, where
dbis the name of the
datasourceblock in your schema
Benefits and workflows
- Control the exact native type that Prisma Migrate creates in the database - for example, a
Stringcan be
@db.VarChar(200)or
@db.Char(50)
- See an enriched schema when you introspect
Type modifiers
The type of a field can be modified by appending either of two modifiers:
Note: You cannot combine type modifiers - optional lists are not supported.
Lists
The following example includes a scalar list and a list of related models:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())// Other fieldscomments Comment[] // A list of commentskeywords String[] // A scalar list}
Note: Scalar lists are only supported if the database connector supports scalar lists, either natively or at a Prisma level.
Optional and mandatory fields
model Comment {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?}model Tag {name String @id}
When not annotating a field with the
? type modifier, the field will be required on every record of the model. This has effects on two levels:
- Relational databases: Required fields are represented via
NOT NULLconstraints in the underlying database.
The MongoDB connector does not enforce constraints at database level.
- Prisma Client: Prisma Client's generated TypeScript types that represent the models in your application code will also define these fields as required to ensure they always carry values at runtime.
Note: The default value of an optional field is
null.
Unsupported types
Not supported by the MongoDB connector
The MongoDB connector does not support the
Unsupported type.
When you introspect a relational database, unsupported types are added as
Unsupported :
location Unsupported("polygon")?
The
Unsupported attribute allows you to define fields in the Prisma schema for database types that are not yet supported by Prisma. For example, MySQL's
POLYGON type is not currently supported by Prisma, but can now be added to the Prisma schema using the
Unsupported("polygon") type.
Unsupported fields are not available in the generated Prisma Client API, but can still use
queryRaw to query these fields.
Note: If a model has mandatory
Unsupportedfields, the generated client will not include
createor
updatemethods for that model.
Defining attributes
Attributes modify the behavior of fields or model blocks. The following example includes two field attributes (
@id and
@default ) and one block attribute (
@@unique ):
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())firstName StringlastName Stringemail String @uniqueisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@unique([firstName, lastName])}
Some attributes accept arguments - for example,
@default accepts
true or
false:
isAdmin Boolean @default(false) // short form of @default(value: false)
See complete list of field and block attributes
Defining an ID field
An ID uniquely identifies individual records of a model. A model can only have one ID:
- In relational databases, the ID can be a single field with or based on multiple fields. If a model does not have an
@idor an
@@id, you must define a mandatory
@uniquefield or
@@uniqueblock instead.
- In MongoDB, an ID must be a single field that defines an
@idattribute and a
@map("_id")attribute.
Defining IDs in relational databases
In relational databases, an ID can be defined by a single field using the
@id attribute, or multiple fields using the
@@id attribute.
Single field IDs
In the following example, the
User ID is represented by the
id integer field:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?role Role @default(USER)posts Post[]profile Profile?}
Composite IDs
In the following example, the
User ID is represented by a combination of the
firstName and
lastName fields:
model User {firstName StringlastName Stringemail String @uniqueisAdmin Boolean @default(false)@@id([firstName, lastName])}
@unique fields as unique identifiers
In the following example, users are uniquely identified by a
@unique field. Because the
model User {email String @uniquename String?role Role @default(USER)posts Post[]profile Profile?}
Constraint names in relational databases
You can optionally define a custom primary key constraint name in the underlying database.
Defining IDs in MongoDB
The MongoDB connector has specific rules for defining an ID field that differs from relational databases. An ID must be defined by a single field using the
@id attribute and must include
@map("_id").
In the following example, the
User ID is represented by the
id string field that accepts an auto-generated
ObjectId:
model User {id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdemail String @uniquename String?role Role @default(USER)posts Post[]profile Profile?}
In the following example, the
User ID is represented by the
id string field that accepts something other than an
ObjectId - for example, a unique username:
model User {id String @id @map("_id")email String @uniquename String?role Role @default(USER)posts Post[]profile Profile?}
MongoDB does not support
@@id
MongoDB does not support composite IDs, which means you cannot identify a model with a
@@id block. Furthermore, you cannot use a
@@unique block as an ID.
Defining a default value
You can define default values for scalar fields of your models using the
@default attribute:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())createdAt DateTime @default(now())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Intcategories Category[] @relation(references: [id])}
@default attributes either:
- Represent
DEFAULTvalues in the underlying database (relational databases only) or
- Use a Prisma-level function. For example,
cuid()and
uuid()are provided by Prisma's query engine for all connectors.
Default values can be:
- Static values that correspond to the field type, such as
5(
Int),
Hello(
String), or
false(
Boolean)
- Functions, such as
now()or
uuid()
Refer to the attribute function reference documentation for information about connector support for functions.
Defining a unique field
You can add unique attributes to your models to be able to uniquely identify individual records of that model. Unique attributes can be defined on a single field using
@unique attribute, or on multiple fields (also called composite or compound unique constraints) using the
@@unique attribute.
In the following example, the value of the
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?}
In the following example, a combination of
authorId and
title must be unique:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())createdAt DateTime @default(now())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(false)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Intcategories Category[] @relation(references: [id])@@unique([authorId, title])}
Constraint names in relational databases
You can optionally define a custom unique constraint name in the underlying database.
Defining an index
You can define indexes on one or multiple fields of your models via the
@@index on a model. The following example defines a multi-column index based on the
title and
content field:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?@@index([title, content])}
Index names in relational databases
You can optionally define a custom index name in the underlying database.
Defining enums
You can define enums in your data model if enums are supported for your database connector, either natively or at Prisma level.
Enums are considered scalar types in the Prisma data model. They're therefore by default included as return values in Prisma Client queries.
Enums are defined via the
enum block. For example, a
User has a
Role:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?role Role @default(USER)}enum Role {USERADMIN}
Using functions
The Prisma schema supports a number of functions . These can be used to specify default values on fields of a model.
For example, the default value of
createdAt is
now() :
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())createdAt DateTime @default(now())}
cuid() and
uuid() are implemented by Prisma and therefore are not "visible" in the underlying database schema. You can still use them when using introspection by manually changing your Prisma schema and generating Prisma Client, in that case the values will be generated by Prisma's query engine
Support for
autoincrement() ,
now() ) and
dbgenerated() differ between databases.
Relational database connectors implement
autoincrement(),
dbgenerated(), and
now() at database level. The MongoDB connector does not support
autoincrement(), and
now() is implemented at Prisma level.
dbgenerated() can only be used to generate an
ObjectId.
Relations
Refer to the relations documentation for more examples and information about relationships between models.
Models in Prisma Client
Queries (CRUD)
Every model in the data model definition will result in a number of CRUD queries in the generated Prisma Client API:
findMany
findUnique
create
update
upsert
delete
updateMany
deleteMany
The operations are accessible via a generated property on the Prisma Client instance. By default the name of the property is the lowercase form of the model name, e.g.
user for a
User model or
post for a
Post model.
Here is an example illustrating the use of a
user property from the Prisma Client API:
const newUser = await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Alice',},})const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()
Type definitions
Prisma Client also generates type definitions that reflect your model structures. These are part of the generated
@prisma/client node module.
When using TypeScript, these type definitions ensure that all your database queries are entirely type safe and validated at compile-time (even partial queries using
select or
include ).
Even when using plain JavaScript, the type definitions are still included in the
@prisma/client node module, enabling features like IntelliSense/autocompletion in your editor.
Note: The actual types are stored in the
.prisma/clientfolder.
@prisma/client/index.d.tsexports the contents of this folder.
For example, the type definition for the
User model from above would look as follows:
export type User = {id: numberemail: stringname: string | nullrole: string}
Note that the relation fields
posts and
profile are not included in the type definition by default. However, if you need variations of the
User type you can still define them using some of Prisma Client's generated helper types (in this case, these helper types would be called
UserGetIncludePayload and
UserGetSelectPayload).