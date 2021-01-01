Here is an example illustrating the use of a user property from the Prisma Client API:

The operations are accessible via a generated property on the Prisma Client instance. By default the name of the property is the lowercase form of the model name, e.g. user for a User model or post for a Post model.

Every model in the data model definition will result in a number of CRUD queries in the generated Prisma Client API :

Type definitions

Prisma Client also generates type definitions that reflect your model structures. These are part of the generated @prisma/client node module.

When using TypeScript, these type definitions ensure that all your database queries are entirely type safe and validated at compile-time (even partial queries using select or include ).

Even when using plain JavaScript, the type definitions are still included in the @prisma/client node module, enabling features like IntelliSense/autocompletion in your editor.

Note: The actual types are stored in the .prisma/client folder. @prisma/client/index.d.ts exports the contents of this folder.

For example, the type definition for the User model from above would look as follows:

export type User = { id : number email : string name : string | null role : string }