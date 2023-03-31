March 31, 2023
Building a REST API with NestJS and Prisma: Authentication
Welcome to the fifth tutorial in this series about building a REST API with NestJS, Prisma and PostgreSQL! In this tutorial, you will learn how to implement JWT authentication in your NestJS REST API.
Table Of Contents
- Introduction
- Implement authentication in your REST API
- Hashing passwords
- Summary and final remarks
Introduction
In the previous chapter of this series, you learned how to handle relational data in your NestJS REST API. You created a
User model and added a one-to-many relationship between
User and
Article models. You also implemented the CRUD endpoints for the
User model.
In this chapter, you will learn how to add authentication to your API using a package called Passport:
- First, you will implement JSON Web Token (JWT) based authentication using a library called Passport.
- Next, you will protect the passwords stored in your database by hashing them using the bcrypt library.
In this tutorial, you will use the API built in the last chapter.
Development environment
To follow along with this tutorial, you will be expected to:
- ... have Node.js installed.
- ... have Docker and Docker Compose installed. If you are using Linux, please make sure your Docker version is 20.10.0 or higher. You can check your Docker version by running
docker versionin the terminal.
- ... optionally have the Prisma VS Code Extension installed. The Prisma VS Code extension adds some really nice IntelliSense and syntax highlighting for Prisma.
- ... optionally have access to a Unix shell (like the terminal/shell in Linux and macOS) to run the commands provided in this series.
If you don't have a Unix shell (for example, you are on a Windows machine), you can still follow along, but the shell commands may need to be modified for your machine.
Clone the repository
The starting point for this tutorial is the ending of chapter two of this series. It contains a rudimentary REST API built with NestJS.
The starting point for this tutorial is available in the
end-validation branch of the GitHub repository. To get started, clone the repository and checkout the
end-validation branch:
git clone -b end-relational-data git@github.com:TasinIshmam/blog-backend-rest-api-nestjs-prisma.gitCopy
Now, perform the following actions to get started:
- Navigate to the cloned directory:cd blog-backend-rest-api-nestjs-prismaCopy
- Install dependencies:npm installCopy
- Start the PostgreSQL database with Docker:docker-compose up -dCopy
- Apply database migrations:npx prisma migrate devCopy
- Start the project:npm run start:devCopy
Note: Step 4 will also generate Prisma Client and seed the database.
Now, you should be able to access the API documentation at
http://localhost:3000/api/.
Project structure and files
The repository you cloned should have the following structure:
median ├── node_modules ├── prisma │ ├── migrations │ ├── schema.prisma │ └── seed.ts ├── src │ ├── app.controller.spec.ts │ ├── app.controller.ts │ ├── app.module.ts │ ├── app.service.ts │ ├── main.ts │ ├── articles │ ├── users │ └── prisma ├── test │ ├── app.e2e-spec.ts │ └── jest-e2e.json ├── README.md ├── .env ├── docker-compose.yml ├── nest-cli.json ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json ├── tsconfig.build.json └── tsconfig.json
Note: You might notice that this folder comes with a
testdirectory as well. Testing won't be covered in this tutorial. However, if you want to learn about how best practices for testing your applications with Prisma, be sure to check out this tutorial series: The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma
The notable files and directories in this repository are:
- The
srcdirectory contains the source code for the application. There are three modules:
- The
appmodule is situated in the root of the
srcdirectory and is the entry point of the application. It is responsible for starting the web server.
- The
prismamodule contains Prisma Client, your interface to the database.
- The
articlesmodule defines the endpoints for the
/articlesroute and accompanying business logic.
- The
usersmodule defines the endpoints for the
/usersroute and accompanying business logic.
- The
- The
prismafolder has the following:
- The
schema.prismafile defines the database schema.
- The
migrationsdirectory contains the database migration history.
- The
seed.tsfile contains a script to seed your development database with dummy data.
- The
- The
docker-compose.ymlfile defines the Docker image for your PostgreSQL database.
- The
.envfile contains the database connection string for your PostgreSQL database.
Note: For more information about these components, go through chapter one of this tutorial series.
Implement authentication in your REST API
In this section, you will implement the bulk of the authentication logic for your REST API. By the end of this section, the following endpoints will be auth protected 🔒:
GET /users
GET /users/:id
PATCH /users/:id
DELETE /users/:id
There are two main types of authentication used on the web: session-based authentication and token-based authentication. In this tutorial, you will implement token-based authentication using JSON Web Tokens (JWT).
Note: This short video explains the basics of both kinds of authentication.
To get started, create a new
auth module in your application. Run the following command to generate a new module:
npx nest generate resourceCopy
You will be given a few CLI prompts. Answer the questions accordingly:
What name would you like to use for this resource (plural, e.g., "users")?auth
What transport layer do you use?REST API
Would you like to generate CRUD entry points?No
You should now find a new
auth module in the
src/auth directory.
Install and configure
passport
passport is a popular authentication library for Node.js applications. It is highly configurable and supports a wide range of authentication strategies. It is meant to be used with the Express web framework, which NestJS is built on. NestJS has a first-party integration with
passport called
@nestjs/passport that makes it easy to use in your NestJS application.
Get started by installing the following packages:
npm install --save @nestjs/passport passport @nestjs/jwt passport-jwtnpm install --save-dev @types/passport-jwtCopy
Now that you have installed the required packages, you can configure
passport in your application. Open the
src/auth.module.ts file and add the following code:
//src/auth/auth.module.tsimport { Module } from '@nestjs/common';import { AuthService } from './auth.service';import { AuthController } from './auth.controller';import { PassportModule } from '@nestjs/passport';import { JwtModule } from '@nestjs/jwt';import { PrismaModule } from 'src/prisma/prisma.module';export const jwtSecret = 'zjP9h6ZI5LoSKCRj';@Module({imports: [PrismaModule,PassportModule,JwtModule.register({secret: jwtSecret,signOptions: { expiresIn: '5m' }, // e.g. 30s, 7d, 24h}),],controllers: [AuthController],providers: [AuthService],})export class AuthModule {}Copy
The
@nestjs/passport module provides a
PassportModule that you can import into your application. The
PassportModule is a wrapper around the
passport library that provides NestJS specific utilities. You can read more about the
PassportModule in the official documentation.
You also configured a
JwtModule that you will use to generate and verify JWTs. The
JwtModule is a wrapper around the
jsonwebtoken library. The
secret provides a secret key that is used to sign the JWTs. The
expiresIn object defines the expiration time of the JWTs. It is currently set to 5 minutes.
Note: Remember to generate a new token if the previous one has expired.
You can use the
jwtSecret shown in the code snippet or generate your own. You can quickly generate your own secret by using OpenSSL as shown here.
Note: In a real application, you should never store the secret directly in your codebase. NestJS provides the
@nestjs/configpackage for loading secrets from environment variables. You can read more about it in the official documentation.
Implement a
POST /auth/login endpoint
The
POST /login endpoint will be used to authenticate users. It will accept a username and password and return a JWT if the credentials are valid. First you create a
LoginDto class that will define the shape of the request body.
Create a new file called
login.dto.ts inside the
src/auth/dto directory:
mkdir src/auth/dtotouch src/auth/dto/login.dto.tsCopy
Now define the
LoginDto class with a
password field:
//src/auth/dto/login.dto.tsimport { ApiProperty } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { IsEmail, IsNotEmpty, IsString, MinLength } from 'class-validator';export class LoginDto {@IsEmail()@IsNotEmpty()@ApiProperty()email: string;@IsString()@IsNotEmpty()@MinLength(6)@ApiProperty()password: string;}Copy
You will also need to define a new
AuthEntity that will describe the shape of the JWT payload. Create a new file called
auth.entity.ts inside the
src/auth/entity directory:
mkdir src/auth/entitytouch src/auth/entity/auth.entity.tsCopy
Now define the
AuthEntity in this file:
//src/auth/entity/auth.entity.tsimport { ApiProperty } from '@nestjs/swagger';export class AuthEntity {@ApiProperty()accessToken: string;}Copy
The
AuthEntity just has a single string field called
accessToken, which will contain the JWT.
Now create a new
login method inside
AuthService:
//src/auth/auth.service.tsimport {Injectable,NotFoundException,UnauthorizedException,} from '@nestjs/common';import { PrismaService } from './../prisma/prisma.service';import { JwtService } from '@nestjs/jwt';import { AuthEntity } from './entity/auth.entity';@Injectable()export class AuthService {constructor(private prisma: PrismaService, private jwtService: JwtService) {}async login(email: string, password: string): Promise<AuthEntity> {// Step 1: Fetch a user with the given emailconst user = await this.prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { email: email } });// If no user is found, throw an errorif (!user) {throw new NotFoundException(`No user found for email: ${email}`);}// Step 2: Check if the password is correctconst isPasswordValid = user.password === password;// If password does not match, throw an errorif (!isPasswordValid) {throw new UnauthorizedException('Invalid password');}// Step 3: Generate a JWT containing the user's ID and return itreturn {accessToken: this.jwtService.sign({ userId: user.id }),};}}Copy
The
login method first fetches a user with the given email. If no user is found, it throws a
NotFoundException. If a user is found, it checks if the password is correct. If the password is incorrect, it throws a
UnauthorizedException. If the password is correct, it generates a JWT containing the user's ID and returns it.
Now create the
POST /auth/login method inside
AuthController:
//src/auth/auth.controller.tsimport { Body, Controller, Post } from '@nestjs/common';import { AuthService } from './auth.service';import { ApiOkResponse, ApiTags } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { AuthEntity } from './entity/auth.entity';import { LoginDto } from './dto/login.dto';@Controller('auth')@ApiTags('auth')export class AuthController {constructor(private readonly authService: AuthService) {}@Post('login')@ApiOkResponse({ type: AuthEntity })login(@Body() { email, password }: LoginDto) {return this.authService.login(email, password);}}Copy
Now you should have a new
POST /auth/login endpoint in your API.
Go to the
http://localhost:3000/api page and try the
POST /auth/login endpoint. Provide the credentials of a user that you created in your seed script
You can use the following request body:
{"email": "sabin@adams.com","password": "password-sabin"}Copy
After executing the request you should get a JWT in the response.
In the next section, you will use this token to authenticate users.
Implement JWT authentication strategy
In Passport, a strategy is responsible for authenticating requests, which it accomplishes by implementing an authentication mechanism. In this section, you will implement a JWT authentication strategy that will be used to authenticate users.
You will not be using the
passport package directly, but rather interact with the wrapper package
@nestjs/passport, which will call the
passport package under the hood. To configure a strategy with
@nestjs/passport, you need to create a class that extends the
PassportStrategy class. You will need to do two main things in this class:
- You will pass JWT strategy specific options and configuration to the
super()method in the constructor.
- A
validate()callback method that will interact with your database to fetch a user based on the JWT payload. If a user is found, the
validate()method is expected to return the user object.
First create a new file called
jwt.strategy.ts inside the
src/auth/strategy directory:
touch src/auth/jwt.strategy.tsCopy
Now implement the
JwtStrategy class:
//src/auth/jwt.strategy.tsimport { Injectable, UnauthorizedException } from '@nestjs/common';import { PassportStrategy } from '@nestjs/passport';import { ExtractJwt, Strategy } from 'passport-jwt';import { jwtSecret } from './auth.module';import { UsersService } from 'src/users/users.service';@Injectable()export class JwtStrategy extends PassportStrategy(Strategy, 'jwt') {constructor(private usersService: UsersService) {super({jwtFromRequest: ExtractJwt.fromAuthHeaderAsBearerToken(),secretOrKey: jwtSecret,});}async validate(payload: { userId: number }) {const user = await this.usersService.findOne(payload.userId);if (!user) {throw new UnauthorizedException();}return user;}}Copy
You have created a
JwtStrategy class that extends the
PassportStrategy class. The
PassportStrategy class takes two arguments: a strategy implementation and the name of the strategy. Here you are using a predefined strategy from the
passport-jwt library.
You are passing some options to the
super() method in the constructor. The
jwtFromRequest option expects a method that can be used to extract the JWT from the request. In this case, you will use the standard approach of supplying a bearer token in the Authorization header of our API requests. The
secretOrKey option tells the strategy what secret to use to verify the JWT. There are many more options, which you can read about in the
passport-jwt repository..
For the
passport-jwt, Passport first verifies the JWT's signature and decodes the JSON. The decoded JSON is then passed to the
validate() method. Based on the way JWT signing works, you're guaranteed receiving a valid token that was previously signed and issued by your app. The
validate() method is expected to return a user object. If the user is not found, the
validate() method throws an error.
Note: Passport can be quite confusing. It's helpful to think of Passport as a mini framework in itself that abstracts the authentication process into a few steps that can be customized with strategies and configuration options. I reccomend reading the NestJS Passport recipe to learn more about how to use Passport with NestJS.
Add the new
JwtStrategy as a provider in the
AuthModule:
//src/auth/auth.module.tsimport { Module } from '@nestjs/common';import { AuthService } from './auth.service';import { AuthController } from './auth.controller';import { PassportModule } from '@nestjs/passport';import { JwtModule } from '@nestjs/jwt';import { PrismaModule } from 'src/prisma/prisma.module';import { UsersModule } from 'src/users/users.module';import { JwtStrategy } from './jwt.strategy';export const jwtSecret = 'zjP9h6ZI5LoSKCRj';@Module({imports: [PrismaModule,PassportModule,JwtModule.register({secret: jwtSecret,signOptions: { expiresIn: '5m' }, // e.g. 7d, 24h}),UsersModule,],controllers: [AuthController],providers: [AuthService, JwtStrategy],})export class AuthModule {}Copy
Now the
JwtStrategy can be used by other modules. You have also added the
UsersModule in the
imports, because the
UsersService is being used in the
JwtStrategy class.
To make
UsersService accessible in the
JwtStrategy class, you also need to add it in the
exports of the
UsersModule:
// src/users/users.module.tsimport { Module } from '@nestjs/common';import { UsersService } from './users.service';import { UsersController } from './users.controller';import { PrismaModule } from 'src/prisma/prisma.module';@Module({controllers: [UsersController],providers: [UsersService],imports: [PrismaModule],exports: [UsersService],})export class UsersModule {}Copy
Implement JWT auth guard
Guards are a NestJS construct that determines whether a request should be allowed to proceed or not. In this section, you will implement a custom
JwtAuthGuard that will be used to protect routes that require authentication.
Create a new file called
jwt-auth.guard.ts inside the
src/auth directory:
touch src/auth/jwt-auth.guard.tsCopy
Now implement the
JwtAuthGuard class:
//src/auth/jwt-auth.guard.tsimport { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';import { AuthGuard } from '@nestjs/passport';@Injectable()export class JwtAuthGuard extends AuthGuard('jwt') {}Copy
The
AuthGuard class expects the name of a strategy. In this case, you are using the
JwtStrategy that you implemented in the previous section, which is named
jwt.
You can now use this guard as a decorator to protect your endpoints. Add the
JwtAuthGuard to routes in the
UsersController:
// src/users/users.controller.tsimport {Controller,Get,Post,Body,Patch,Param,Delete,ParseIntPipe,UseGuards,} from '@nestjs/common';import { UsersService } from './users.service';import { CreateUserDto } from './dto/create-user.dto';import { UpdateUserDto } from './dto/update-user.dto';import { ApiCreatedResponse, ApiOkResponse, ApiTags } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { UserEntity } from './entities/user.entity';import { JwtAuthGuard } from 'src/auth/jwt-auth.guard';@Controller('users')@ApiTags('users')export class UsersController {constructor(private readonly usersService: UsersService) {}@Post()@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: UserEntity })async create(@Body() createUserDto: CreateUserDto) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.create(createUserDto));}@Get()@UseGuards(JwtAuthGuard)@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity, isArray: true })async findAll() {const users = await this.usersService.findAll();return users.map((user) => new UserEntity(user));}@Get(':id')@UseGuards(JwtAuthGuard)@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity })async findOne(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.findOne(id));}@Patch(':id')@UseGuards(JwtAuthGuard)@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: UserEntity })async update(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number,@Body() updateUserDto: UpdateUserDto,) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.update(id, updateUserDto));}@Delete(':id')@UseGuards(JwtAuthGuard)@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity })async remove(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.remove(id));}}Copy
If you try to query any of these endpoints without authentication it will no longer work.
Integrate authentication in Swagger
Currently there's no indication on Swagger that these endpoints are auth protected. You can add a
@ApiBearerAuth() decorator to the controller to indicate that authentication is required:
// src/users/users.controller.tsimport {Controller,Get,Post,Body,Patch,Param,Delete,ParseIntPipe,UseGuards,} from '@nestjs/common';import { UsersService } from './users.service';import { CreateUserDto } from './dto/create-user.dto';import { UpdateUserDto } from './dto/update-user.dto';import { ApiBearerAuth, ApiCreatedResponse, ApiOkResponse, ApiTags } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { UserEntity } from './entities/user.entity';import { JwtAuthGuard } from 'src/auth/jwt-auth.guard';@Controller('users')@ApiTags('users')export class UsersController {constructor(private readonly usersService: UsersService) {}@Post()@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: UserEntity })async create(@Body() createUserDto: CreateUserDto) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.create(createUserDto));}@Get()@UseGuards(JwtAuthGuard)@ApiBearerAuth()@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity, isArray: true })async findAll() {const users = await this.usersService.findAll();return users.map((user) => new UserEntity(user));}@Get(':id')@UseGuards(JwtAuthGuard)@ApiBearerAuth()@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity })async findOne(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.findOne(id));}@Patch(':id')@UseGuards(JwtAuthGuard)@ApiBearerAuth()@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: UserEntity })async update(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number,@Body() updateUserDto: UpdateUserDto,) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.update(id, updateUserDto));}@Delete(':id')@UseGuards(JwtAuthGuard)@ApiBearerAuth()@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity })async remove(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.remove(id));}}Copy
Now, auth protected endpoints should have a lock icon in Swagger 🔓
It's currently not possible to "authenticate" yourself directly in Swagger so you can test these endpoints. To do this, you can add the
.addBearerAuth() method call to the
SwaggerModule setup in
main.ts:
// src/main.tsimport { NestFactory, Reflector } from '@nestjs/core';import { AppModule } from './app.module';import { SwaggerModule, DocumentBuilder } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { ClassSerializerInterceptor, ValidationPipe } from '@nestjs/common';async function bootstrap() {const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule);app.useGlobalPipes(new ValidationPipe({ whitelist: true }));app.useGlobalInterceptors(new ClassSerializerInterceptor(app.get(Reflector)));const config = new DocumentBuilder().setTitle('Median').setDescription('The Median API description').setVersion('0.1').addBearerAuth().build();const document = SwaggerModule.createDocument(app, config);SwaggerModule.setup('api', app, document);await app.listen(3000);}bootstrap();Copy
You can now add a token by clicking on the Authorize button in Swagger. Swagger will add the token to your requests so you can query the protected endpoints.
Note: You can generate a token by sending a
POSTrequest to
/auth/loginendpoint with a valid
password.
Try it out yourself.
Hashing passwords
Currently, the
User.password field is stored in plain text. This is a security risk because if the database is compromised, so are all the passwords. To fix this, you can hash the passwords before storing them in the database.
You can use the
bcrypt cryptography library to hash passwords. Install it with
npm:
npm install bcryptnpm install --save-dev @types/bcryptCopy
First, you will update the
create and
update methods in the
UsersService to hash the password before storing it in the database:
// src/users/users.service.tsimport { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';import { CreateUserDto } from './dto/create-user.dto';import { UpdateUserDto } from './dto/update-user.dto';import { PrismaService } from 'src/prisma/prisma.service';import * as bcrypt from 'bcrypt';export const roundsOfHashing = 10;@Injectable()export class UsersService {constructor(private prisma: PrismaService) {}async create(createUserDto: CreateUserDto) {const hashedPassword = await bcrypt.hash(createUserDto.password,roundsOfHashing,);createUserDto.password = hashedPassword;return this.prisma.user.create({data: createUserDto,});}findAll() {return this.prisma.user.findMany();}findOne(id: number) {return this.prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { id } });}async update(id: number, updateUserDto: UpdateUserDto) {if (updateUserDto.password) {updateUserDto.password = await bcrypt.hash(updateUserDto.password,roundsOfHashing,);}return this.prisma.user.update({where: { id },data: updateUserDto,});}remove(id: number) {return this.prisma.user.delete({ where: { id } });}}Copy
The
bcrypt.hash function accepts two arguments: the input string to the hash function and the number of rounds of hashing (also known as cost factor). Increasing the rounds of hashing increases the time it takes to calculate the hash. There is a trade off here between security and performance. With more rounds of hashing, it takes more time to calculate the hash, which helps prevent brute force attacks. However, more rounds of hashing also mean more time to calculate the hash when a user logs in. This stack overflow answer has a good discussion on this topic.
bcrypt also automatically uses another technique called salting to make it harder to brute force the hash. Salting is a technique where a random string is added to the input string before hashing. This way, attackers cannot use a table of precomputed hashes to crack the password, as each password has a different salt value.
You also need to update your database seed script to hash the passwords before inserting them into the database:
// prisma/seed.tsimport { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client';import * as bcrypt from 'bcrypt';// initialize the Prisma Clientconst prisma = new PrismaClient();const roundsOfHashing = 10;async function main() {// create two dummy usersconst passwordSabin = await bcrypt.hash('password-sabin', roundsOfHashing);const passwordAlex = await bcrypt.hash('password-alex', roundsOfHashing);const user1 = await prisma.user.upsert({where: { email: 'sabin@adams.com' },update: {password: passwordSabin,},create: {email: 'sabin@adams.com',name: 'Sabin Adams',password: passwordSabin,},});const user2 = await prisma.user.upsert({where: { email: 'alex@ruheni.com' },update: {password: passwordAlex,},create: {email: 'alex@ruheni.com',name: 'Alex Ruheni',password: passwordAlex,},});// create three dummy posts// ...}// execute the main function// ...Copy
Run the seed script with
npx prisma db seed and you should see that the passwords stored in the database are now hashed.
...Running seed command `ts-node prisma/seed.ts` ...{ user1: { id: 1, name: 'Sabin Adams', email: 'sabin@adams.com', password: '$2b$10$XKQvtyb2Y.jciqhecnO4QONdVVcaghDgLosDPeI0e90POYSPd1Dlu', createdAt: 2023-03-20T22:05:56.758Z, updatedAt: 2023-04-02T22:58:05.792Z }, user2: { id: 2, name: 'Alex Ruheni', email: 'alex@ruheni.com', password: '$2b$10$0tEfezrEd1a2g51lJBX6t.Tn.RLppKTv14mucUSCv40zs5qQyBaw6', createdAt: 2023-03-20T22:05:56.772Z, updatedAt: 2023-04-02T22:58:05.808Z},...
The value of the
password field will be different for you since a different salt value is used each time. The important thing is that the value is now a hashed string.
Now, if you try to use the
login with the correct password, you will face a
HTTP 401 error. This is because the
login method tries to compare the plaintext password from the user request with the hashed password in the database. Update the
login method to use hashed passwords:
//src/auth/auth.service.tsimport { AuthEntity } from './entity/auth.entity';import { PrismaService } from './../prisma/prisma.service';import {Injectable,NotFoundException,UnauthorizedException,} from '@nestjs/common';import { JwtService } from '@nestjs/jwt';import * as bcrypt from 'bcrypt';@Injectable()export class AuthService {constructor(private prisma: PrismaService, private jwtService: JwtService) {}async login(email: string, password: string): Promise<AuthEntity> {const user = await this.prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { email } });if (!user) {throw new NotFoundException(`No user found for email: ${email}`);}const isPasswordValid = await bcrypt.compare(password, user.password);if (!isPasswordValid) {throw new UnauthorizedException('Invalid password');}return {accessToken: this.jwtService.sign({ userId: user.id }),};}}Copy
You can now login with the correct password and get a JWT in the response.
Summary and final remarks
In this chapter, you learned how to implement JWT authentication in your NestJS REST API. You also learned about salting passwords and integrating authentication with Swagger.
You can find the finished code for this tutorial in the
end-authentication branch of the GitHub repository. Please feel free to raise an issue in the repository or submit a PR if you notice a problem. You can also reach out to me directly on Twitter.