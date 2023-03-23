March 23, 2023
Building a REST API with NestJS and Prisma: Handling Relational Data
Welcome to the fourth tutorial in this series about building a REST API with NestJS, Prisma and PostgreSQL! In this tutorial, you will learn how to handle relational data in your NestJS REST API.
Table Of Contents
- Introduction`
- Add a
Usermodel to the database
- Implement CRUD endpoints for Users
- Exclude
passwordfield from the response body
- Returning the author along with an article
- Summary and final remarks
Introduction
In the first chapter of this series, you created a new NestJS project and integrated it with Prisma, PostgreSQL and Swagger. Then, you built a rudimentary REST API for the backend of a blog application. In the second chapter, you learned how to do input validation and transformation.
In this chapter, you will learn how to handle relational data in your data layer and API layer.
- First, you will add a
Usermodel to your database schema which will have a one-to-many relationship
Articlerecords (i.e. one user can have multiple articles).
- Next, you will implement the API routes for the
Userendpoints to perform CRUD (create, read, update and delete) operations on
Userrecords.
- Finally, you will learn how to model the
User-Articlerelation in your API layer.
In this tutorial, you will use the REST API built in the second chapter.
Development environment
To follow along with this tutorial, you will be expected to:
- ... have Node.js installed.
- ... have Docker and Docker Compose installed. If you are using Linux, please make sure your Docker version is 20.10.0 or higher. You can check your Docker version by running
docker versionin the terminal.
- ... optionally have the Prisma VS Code Extension installed. The Prisma VS Code extension adds some really nice IntelliSense and syntax highlighting for Prisma.
- ... optionally have access to a Unix shell (like the terminal/shell in Linux and macOS) to run the commands provided in this series.
If you don't have a Unix shell (for example, you are on a Windows machine), you can still follow along, but the shell commands may need to be modified for your machine.
Clone the repository
The starting point for this tutorial is the ending of chapter two of this series. It contains a rudimentary REST API built with NestJS.
The starting point for this tutorial is available in the
end-validation branch of the GitHub repository. To get started, clone the repository and checkout the
end-validation branch:
git clone -b end-validation git@github.com:TasinIshmam/blog-backend-rest-api-nestjs-prisma.gitCopy
Now, perform the following actions to get started:
- Navigate to the cloned directory:cd blog-backend-rest-api-nestjs-prismaCopy
- Install dependencies:npm installCopy
- Start the PostgreSQL database with Docker:docker-compose up -dCopy
- Apply database migrations:npx prisma migrate devCopy
- Start the project:npm run start:devCopy
Note: Step 4 will also generate Prisma Client and seed the database.
Now, you should be able to access the API documentation at
http://localhost:3000/api/.
Project structure and files
The repository you cloned should have the following structure:
median ├── node_modules ├── prisma │ ├── migrations │ ├── schema.prisma │ └── seed.ts ├── src │ ├── app.controller.spec.ts │ ├── app.controller.ts │ ├── app.module.ts │ ├── app.service.ts │ ├── main.ts │ ├── articles │ └── prisma ├── test │ ├── app.e2e-spec.ts │ └── jest-e2e.json ├── README.md ├── .env ├── docker-compose.yml ├── nest-cli.json ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json ├── tsconfig.build.json └── tsconfig.json
Note: You might notice that this folder comes with a
testdirectory as well. Testing won't be covered in this tutorial. However, if you want to learn about how best practices for testing your applications with Prisma, be sure to check out this tutorial series: The Ultimate Guide to Testing with Prisma
The notable files and directories in this repository are:
- The
srcdirectory contains the source code for the application. There are three modules:
- The
appmodule is situated in the root of the
srcdirectory and is the entry point of the application. It is responsible for starting the web server.
- The
prismamodule contains Prisma Client, your interface to the database.
- The
articlesmodule defines the endpoints for the
/articlesroute and accompanying business logic.
- The
- The
prismafolder has the following:
- The
schema.prismafile defines the database schema.
- The
migrationsdirectory contains the database migration history.
- The
seed.tsfile contains a script to seed your development database with dummy data.
- The
- The
docker-compose.ymlfile defines the Docker image for your PostgreSQL database.
- The
.envfile contains the database connection string for your PostgreSQL database.
Note: For more information about these components, go through chapter one of this tutorial series.
Add a
User model to the database
Currently, your database schema only has a single model:
Article. An article can be written by a registered user. So, you will add a
User model to your database schema to reflect this relationship.
Start by updating your Prisma schema:
// prisma/schema.prisma
model Article { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) title String @unique description String? body String published Boolean @default(false) createdAt DateTime @default(now()) updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id]) authorId Int?}
model User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) name String? email String @unique password String createdAt DateTime @default(now()) updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt articles Article[]}
The
User model has a few fields that you might expect, like
id,
password, etc. It also has a one to many relationship with the
Article model. This means that a user can have many articles, but an article can only have one author. For simplicity, the
author relation is made optional, so it's still possible to create an article without an author.
Now, to apply the changes to your database, run the migration command:
npx prisma migrate dev --name "add-user-model"Copy
If the migration runs successfully, you should see the following output:
...The following migration(s) have been created and applied from new schema changes:
migrations/ └─ 20230318100533_add_user_model/ └─ migration.sql
Your database is now in sync with your schema....
Update your seed script
The seed script is responsible for populating your database with dummy data. You will update the seed script to create a few users in your database.
Open the
prisma/seed.ts file and update it as follows:
async function main() {// create two dummy usersconst user1 = await prisma.user.upsert({where: { email: 'sabin@adams.com' },update: {},create: {email: 'sabin@adams.com',name: 'Sabin Adams',password: 'password-sabin',},});const user2 = await prisma.user.upsert({where: { email: 'alex@ruheni.com' },update: {},create: {email: 'alex@ruheni.com',name: 'Alex Ruheni',password: 'password-alex',},});// create three dummy articlesconst post1 = await prisma.article.upsert({where: { title: 'Prisma Adds Support for MongoDB' },update: {authorId: user1.id,},create: {title: 'Prisma Adds Support for MongoDB',body: 'Support for MongoDB has been one of the most requested features since the initial release of...',description:"We are excited to share that today's Prisma ORM release adds stable support for MongoDB!",published: false,authorId: user1.id,},});const post2 = await prisma.article.upsert({where: { title: "What's new in Prisma? (Q1/22)" },update: {authorId: user2.id,},create: {title: "What's new in Prisma? (Q1/22)",body: 'Our engineers have been working hard, issuing new releases with many improvements...',description:'Learn about everything in the Prisma ecosystem and community from January to March 2022.',published: true,authorId: user2.id,},});const post3 = await prisma.article.upsert({where: { title: 'Prisma Client Just Became a Lot More Flexible' },update: {},create: {title: 'Prisma Client Just Became a Lot More Flexible',body: 'Prisma Client extensions provide a powerful new way to add functionality to Prisma in a type-safe manner...',description:'This article will explore various ways you can use Prisma Client extensions to add custom functionality to Prisma Client..',published: true,},});console.log({ user1, user2, post1, post2, post3 });}Copy
The seed script now creates two users and three articles. The first article is written by the first user, the second article is written by the second user, and the third article is written by no one.
Note: At the moment, you are storing passwords in plain text. You should never do this in a real application. You will learn more about salting passwords and hashing them in the next chapter.
To execute the seed script, run the following command:
npx prisma db seedCopy
If the seed script runs successfully, you should see the following output:
...🌱 The seed command has been executed.
Add an
authorId field to
ArticleEntity
After running the migration, you might have noticed a new TypeScript error. The
ArticleEntity class
implements the
Article type generated by Prisma. The
Article type has a new
authorId field, but the
ArticleEntity class does not have that field defined. TypeScript recognizes this mismatch in types and is raising an error. You will fix this error by adding the
authorId field to the
ArticleEntity class.
Inside
ArticleEntity add a new
authorId field:
// src/articles/entities/article.entity.tsimport { Article } from '@prisma/client';import { ApiProperty } from '@nestjs/swagger';export class ArticleEntity implements Article {@ApiProperty()id: number;@ApiProperty()title: string;@ApiProperty({ required: false, nullable: true })description: string | null;@ApiProperty()body: string;@ApiProperty()published: boolean;@ApiProperty()createdAt: Date;@ApiProperty()updatedAt: Date;@ApiProperty({ required: false, nullable: true })authorId: number | null;}Copy
In a weakly typed language like JavaScript, you would have to identify and fix things like this yourself. One of the big advantages of having a strongly typed language like TypeScript is that it can quickly help you catch type-related issues.
Implement CRUD endpoints for Users
In this section, you will implement the
/users resource in your REST API. This will allow you to perform CRUD operations on the users in your database.
Note: The content of this section will be similar to the contents of Implement CRUD operations for Article model section in the first chapter of this series. That section covers the topic more in-depth, so you can read it for better conceptual understanding.
Generate new
users REST resource
To generate a new REST resource for
users run the following command:
npx nest generate resourceCopy
You will be given a few CLI prompts. Answer the questions accordingly:
What name would you like to use for this resource (plural, e.g., "users")?users
What transport layer do you use?REST API
Would you like to generate CRUD entry points?Yes
You should now find a new
users module in the
src/users directory with all the boilerplate for your REST endpoints.
Inside the
src/users/users.controller.ts file, you will see the definition of different routes (also called route handlers). The business logic for handling each request is encapsulated in the
src/users/users.service.ts file.
If you open the Swagger generated API page, you should see something like this:
Add
PrismaClient to the
Users module
To access
PrismaClient inside the
Users module, you must add the
PrismaModule as an import. Add the following
imports to
UsersModule:
// src/users/users.module.tsimport { Module } from '@nestjs/common';import { UsersService } from './users.service';import { UsersController } from './users.controller';import { PrismaModule } from 'src/prisma/prisma.module';@Module({controllers: [UsersController],providers: [UsersService],imports: [PrismaModule],})export class UsersModule {}Copy
You can now inject the
PrismaService inside the
UsersService and use it to access the database. To do this, add a constructor to
users.service.ts like this:
// src/users/users.service.tsimport { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';import { CreateUserDto } from './dto/create-user.dto';import { UpdateUserDto } from './dto/update-user.dto';import { PrismaService } from 'src/prisma/prisma.service';@Injectable()export class UsersService {constructor(private prisma: PrismaService) {}// CRUD operations}Copy
Define the
User entity and DTO classes
Just like
ArticleEntity, you are going to define a
UserEntity class that will be used to represent the
User entity in the API layer. Define the
UserEntity class in the
user.entity.ts file as follows:
// src/users/entities/user.entity.tsimport { ApiProperty } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { User } from '@prisma/client';export class UserEntity implements User {@ApiProperty()id: number;@ApiProperty()createdAt: Date;@ApiProperty()updatedAt: Date;@ApiProperty()name: string;@ApiProperty()email: string;password: string;}Copy
The
@ApiProperty decorator is used to make properties visible to Swagger. Notice that you did not add the
@ApiProperty decorator to the
password field. This is because this field is sensitive, and you do not want to expose it in your API.
Note: Omitting the
@ApiPropertydecorator will only hide the
passwordproperty from the Swagger documentation. The property will still be visible in the response body. You will handle this issue in a later section.
A DTO (Data Transfer Object) is an object that defines how the data will be sent over the network. You will need to implement the
CreateUserDto and
UpdateUserDto classes to define the data that will be sent to the API when creating and updating a user, respectively. Define the
CreateUserDto class inside the
create-user.dto.ts file as follows:
// src/users/dto/create-user.dto.tsimport { ApiProperty } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { IsNotEmpty, IsString, MinLength } from 'class-validator';export class CreateUserDto {@IsString()@IsNotEmpty()@ApiProperty()name: string;@IsString()@IsNotEmpty()@ApiProperty()email: string;@IsString()@IsNotEmpty()@MinLength(6)@ApiProperty()password: string;}Copy
@IsString,
@MinLength and
@IsNotEmpty are validation decorators that will be used to validate the data sent to the API. Validation is covered in more detail in the second chapter of this series.
The definition of
UpdateUserDto is automatically inferred from the
CreateUserDto definition, so it does not need to be defined explicitly.
Define the
UsersService class
The
UsersService is responsible for modifying and fetching data from the database using Prisma Client and providing it to the
UsersController. You will implement the
create(),
findAll(),
findOne(),
update() and
remove() methods in this class.
// src/users/users.service.tsimport { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';import { CreateUserDto } from './dto/create-user.dto';import { UpdateUserDto } from './dto/update-user.dto';import { PrismaService } from 'src/prisma/prisma.service';@Injectable()export class UsersService {constructor(private prisma: PrismaService) {}create(createUserDto: CreateUserDto) {return this.prisma.user.create({ data: createUserDto });}findAll() {return this.prisma.user.findMany();}findOne(id: number) {return this.prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { id } });}update(id: number, updateUserDto: UpdateUserDto) {return this.prisma.user.update({ where: { id }, data: updateUserDto });}remove(id: number) {return this.prisma.user.delete({ where: { id } });}}Copy
Define the
UsersController class
The
UsersController is responsible for handling requests and responses to the
users endpoints. It will leverage the
UsersService to access the database, the
UserEntity to define the response body and the
CreateUserDto and
UpdateUserDto to define the request body.
The controller consists of different route handlers. You will implement five route handlers in this class that correspond to five endpoints:
create()-
POST /users
findAll()-
GET /users
findOne()-
GET /users/:id
update()-
PATCH /users/:id
remove()-
DELETE /users/:id
Update the implementation of these route handlers in
users.controller.ts as follows:
// src/users/users.controller.tsimport {Controller,Get,Post,Body,Patch,Param,Delete,ParseIntPipe,} from '@nestjs/common';import { UsersService } from './users.service';import { CreateUserDto } from './dto/create-user.dto';import { UpdateUserDto } from './dto/update-user.dto';import { ApiCreatedResponse, ApiOkResponse, ApiTags } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { UserEntity } from './entities/user.entity';@Controller('users')@ApiTags('users')export class UsersController {constructor(private readonly usersService: UsersService) {}@Post()@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: UserEntity })create(@Body() createUserDto: CreateUserDto) {return this.usersService.create(createUserDto);}@Get()@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity, isArray: true })findAll() {return this.usersService.findAll();}@Get(':id')@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity })findOne(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return this.usersService.findOne(id);}@Patch(':id')@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: UserEntity })update(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number,@Body() updateUserDto: UpdateUserDto,) {return this.usersService.update(id, updateUserDto);}@Delete(':id')@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity })remove(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return this.usersService.remove(id);}}Copy
The updated controller uses the
@ApiTags decorator to group the endpoints under the
users tag. It also uses the
@ApiCreatedResponse and
@ApiOkResponse decorators to define the response body for each endpoint.
The updated Swagger API page should look like this
Feel free to test the different endpoints to verify they behave as expected.
Exclude
password field from the response body
While the
users API works as expected, it has a major security flaw. The
password field is returned in the response body of the different endpoints.
You have two options to fix this issue:
- Manually remove the password from the response body in the controller route handlers
- Use an interceptor to automatically remove the password from the response body
The first option is error prone and results in unnecessary code duplication. So, you will use the second method.
Use the
ClassSerializerInterceptor to remove a field from the response
Interceptors in NestJS allow you to hook into the request-response cycle and allow you to execute extra logic before and after the route handler is executed. In this case, you will use it to remove the
password field from the response body.
NestJS has a built-in
ClassSerializerInterceptor that can be used to transform objects. You will use this interceptor to remove the
password field from the response object.
First, enable
ClassSerializerInterceptor globally by updating
main.ts:
// src/main.tsimport { NestFactory, Reflector } from '@nestjs/core';import { AppModule } from './app.module';import { SwaggerModule, DocumentBuilder } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { ClassSerializerInterceptor, ValidationPipe } from '@nestjs/common';async function bootstrap() {const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule);app.useGlobalPipes(new ValidationPipe({ whitelist: true }));app.useGlobalInterceptors(new ClassSerializerInterceptor(app.get(Reflector)));const config = new DocumentBuilder().setTitle('Median').setDescription('The Median API description').setVersion('0.1').build();const document = SwaggerModule.createDocument(app, config);SwaggerModule.setup('api', app, document);await app.listen(3000);}bootstrap();Copy
Note: It's also possible to bind an interceptor to a method or controller instead of globally. You can read more about it in the NestJS documentation.
The
ClassSerializerInterceptor uses the
class-transformer package to define how to transform objects. Use the
@Exclude() decorator to exclude the
password field in the
UserEntity class:
// src/users/entities/user.entity.tsimport { ApiProperty } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { User } from '@prisma/client';import { Exclude } from 'class-transformer';export class UserEntity implements User {@ApiProperty()id: number;@ApiProperty()createdAt: Date;@ApiProperty()updatedAt: Date;@ApiProperty()name: string;@ApiProperty()email: string;@Exclude()password: string;}Copy
If you try using the
GET /users/:id endpoint again, you'll notice that the
password field is still being exposed 🤔. This is because, currently the route handlers in your controller returns the
User type generated by Prisma Client. The
ClassSerializerInterceptor only works with classes decorated with the
@Exclude() decorator. In this case, it's the
UserEntity class. So, you need to update the route handlers to return the
UserEntity type instead.
First, you need to create a constructor that will instantiate a
UserEntity object.
// src/users/entities/user.entity.tsimport { ApiProperty } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { User } from '@prisma/client';import { Exclude } from 'class-transformer';export class UserEntity implements User {constructor(partial: Partial<UserEntity>) {Object.assign(this, partial);}@ApiProperty()id: number;@ApiProperty()createdAt: Date;@ApiProperty()updatedAt: Date;@ApiProperty()name: string;@ApiProperty()email: string;@Exclude()password: string;}Copy
The constructor takes an object and uses the
Object.assign() method to copy the properties from the
partial object to the
UserEntity instance. The type of
partial is
Partial<UserEntity>. This means that the
partial object can contain any subset of the properties defined in the
UserEntity class.
Next, update the
UsersController route handlers to return
UserEntity instead of
Prisma.User objects:
// src/users/users.controller.ts@Controller('users')@ApiTags('users')export class UsersController {constructor(private readonly usersService: UsersService) {}@Post()@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: UserEntity })async create(@Body() createUserDto: CreateUserDto) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.create(createUserDto));}@Get()@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity, isArray: true })async findAll() {const users = await this.usersService.findAll();return users.map((user) => new UserEntity(user));}@Get(':id')@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity })async findOne(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.findOne(id));}@Patch(':id')@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: UserEntity })async update(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number,@Body() updateUserDto: UpdateUserDto,) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.update(id, updateUserDto));}@Delete(':id')@ApiOkResponse({ type: UserEntity })async remove(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return new UserEntity(await this.usersService.remove(id));}}Copy
Now, the password should be omitted from the response object.
Returning the author along with an article
In chapter one you implemented the
GET /articles/:id endpoint for retrieving a single article. Currently, this endpoint does not return the
author of an article, only the
authorId. In order to fetch the
author you have to make an additional request to the
GET /users/:id endpoint. This is not ideal if you need both the article and its author because you need to make two API requests. You can improve this by returning the
author along with the
Article object.
The data access logic is implemented inside the
ArticlesService. Update the
findOne() method to return the
author along with the
Article object:
// src/articles/articles.service.tsfindOne(id: number) {return this.prisma.article.findUnique({where: { id },include: {author: true,},});}Copy
If you test the
GET /articles/:id endpoint, you'll notice that the author of an article, if present, is included in the response object. However, there's a problem. The
password field is exposed again 🤦.
The reason for this issue is very similar to last time. Currently, the
ArticlesController returns instances of Prisma generated types, whereas the
ClassSerializerInterceptor works with the
UserEntity class. To fix this, you will update the implementation of the
ArticleEntity class and make sure it initializes the
author property with an instance of
UserEntity.
// src/articles/entities/article.entity.tsimport { Article } from '@prisma/client';import { ApiProperty } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { UserEntity } from 'src/users/entities/user.entity';export class ArticleEntity implements Article {@ApiProperty()id: number;@ApiProperty()title: string;@ApiProperty({ required: false, nullable: true })description: string | null;@ApiProperty()body: string;@ApiProperty()published: boolean;@ApiProperty()createdAt: Date;@ApiProperty()updatedAt: Date;@ApiProperty({ required: false, nullable: true })authorId: number | null;@ApiProperty({ required: false, type: UserEntity })author?: UserEntity;constructor({ author, ...data }: Partial<ArticleEntity>) {Object.assign(this, data);if (author) {this.author = new UserEntity(author);}}}Copy
Once again, you are using the
Object.assign() method to copy the properties from the
data object to the
ArticleEntity instance. The
author property, if it is present, is initialized as an instance of
UserEntity.
Now update the
ArticlesController to return instances of
ArticleEntity objects:
// src/articles/articles.controller.tsimport {Controller,Get,Post,Body,Patch,Param,Delete,ParseIntPipe,} from '@nestjs/common';import { ArticlesService } from './articles.service';import { CreateArticleDto } from './dto/create-article.dto';import { UpdateArticleDto } from './dto/update-article.dto';import { ApiCreatedResponse, ApiOkResponse, ApiTags } from '@nestjs/swagger';import { ArticleEntity } from './entities/article.entity';@Controller('articles')@ApiTags('articles')export class ArticlesController {constructor(private readonly articlesService: ArticlesService) {}@Post()@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: ArticleEntity })async create(@Body() createArticleDto: CreateArticleDto) {return new ArticleEntity(await this.articlesService.create(createArticleDto),);}@Get()@ApiOkResponse({ type: ArticleEntity, isArray: true })async findAll() {const articles = await this.articlesService.findAll();return articles.map((article) => new ArticleEntity(article));}@Get('drafts')@ApiOkResponse({ type: ArticleEntity, isArray: true })async findDrafts() {const drafts = await this.articlesService.findDrafts();return drafts.map((draft) => new ArticleEntity(draft));}@Get(':id')@ApiOkResponse({ type: ArticleEntity })async findOne(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return new ArticleEntity(await this.articlesService.findOne(id));}@Patch(':id')@ApiCreatedResponse({ type: ArticleEntity })async update(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number,@Body() updateArticleDto: UpdateArticleDto,) {return new ArticleEntity(await this.articlesService.update(id, updateArticleDto),);}@Delete(':id')@ApiOkResponse({ type: ArticleEntity })async remove(@Param('id', ParseIntPipe) id: number) {return new ArticleEntity(await this.articlesService.remove(id));}}Copy
Now,
GET /articles/:id returns the
author object without the
password field:
Summary and final remarks
In this chapter, you learned how to model relational data in a NestJS application using Prisma. You also learned about the
ClassSerializerInterceptor and how to use entity classes to control the data that is returned to the client.
You can find the finished code for this tutorial in the
end-relational-data branch of the GitHub repository. Please feel free to raise an issue in the repository or submit a PR if you notice a problem. You can also reach out to me directly on Twitter.