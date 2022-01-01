prisma_logo
Accounts

To start using the Prisma Data Platform, you need to sign up with your GitHub account. When you do so, you authorize the Prisma GitHub app to read the list of repositories (to which you have granted access), and to read and create new repositories for new projects.

In addition to your GitHub account, you can also use your accounts for PlanetScale and Heroku when you want to to quickly provision a new database for your projects.

Any PlanetScale or Heroku account that you use with the Prisma Data Platform is a linked account. At any time, you can link only one PlanetScale and only one Heroku account. However, you can unlink any currently linked accounts and use others to quickly provision databases.

Prisma Data Platform account

Sign up to for the Prisma Data Platform

You need a GitHub account to sign up and start using the Prisma Data Platform.

Procedure

  1. Go to https://cloud.prisma.io.
  2. Click Sign in with GitHub.
  3. (Optional) Log in to GitHub if you do not currently have an existing login session.
  4. Grant the Prisma GitHub app the required permissions to read and create new repositories and click Install.

Result

If your sign up is successful, you see Projects page from which you can view your existing projects and create new ones.

Log out from the Prisma Data Platform

To log out, click your Profile icon in the upper-right and select Log out.

View your GitHub account

When you click your Profile icon in the upper-right, the first entry in the menu is the GitHub account that you use for the Prisma Data Platform.

Prisma Data Platform Profile menu - linked GitHub account

Linked accounts

A linked account is a PlanetScale or Heroku account that you use to provision databases for your projects in the Prisma Data Platform.

When you create a new project from the Projects page, you can select to provision a new database from PlanetScale or Heroku.

To do so, you must have an account for either platform and use that to log in and then do the database provisioning.

After you log in to either platform, the account becomes a linked account in the Prisma Data Platform.

View your linked accounts

You can view your linked PlanetScale and Heroku accounts when your profile in the upper-right corner and select Manage integrations.

All linked accounts appear on the Integrations page under Linked accounts.

At any point in time, you can have only 1 PlanetScale and only 1 Heroku linked account in the Prisma Data Platform.

To use another PlanetScale or Heroku account to provision the database for a project, you can unlink the currently linked account for the respective platform.

Note

Unlinking an account does not in any way impact the databases that you provisioned with it.

Procedure

  1. In the upper-right corner, click your profile and select Manage integrations.
  2. On the Integrations page and under Linked accounts, click Unlink account for PlanetScale or Heroku.Prisma Data Platform Profile menu - linked GitHub account
  3. In the confirmation dialog box, click Unlink account.

Result

The selected account is unlinked.

What's next

The next time you create a new project, you can use another PlanetScale or Heroku account to provision the database for the project.

Edit this page on GitHub

