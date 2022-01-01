To start using the Prisma Data Platform, you need to sign up with your GitHub account. When you do so, you authorize the Prisma GitHub app to read the list of repositories (to which you have granted access), and to read and create new repositories for new projects.

In addition to your GitHub account, you can also use your accounts for PlanetScale and Heroku when you want to to quickly provision a new database for your projects.

Any PlanetScale or Heroku account that you use with the Prisma Data Platform is a linked account. At any time, you can link only one PlanetScale and only one Heroku account. However, you can unlink any currently linked accounts and use others to quickly provision databases.