API reference
The Prisma Postgres API reference documentation is based on the following schema:
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
name String?
email String @unique
}
All example are based on the
User model.
cacheStrategy
With the Prisma client extension for Prisma Postgres, you can use the
cacheStrategy parameter for model queries and use the
ttl and
swr parameters to define a cache strategy for your Prisma Postgres queries. The client extension requires that you install Prisma Client version
4.10.0.
Options
The
cacheStrategy parameter takes an option with the following keys:
|Option
|Example
|Type
|Required
|Description
swr
60
Int
|No
|The stale-while-revalidate time in seconds.
ttl
60
Int
|No
|The time-to-live time in seconds.
tags
["user"]
String[]
|No
|The
tag serves as a variable to control the invalidation of specific queries within your application. It is an optional array of strings to invalidate the cache, with each tag containing only alphanumeric characters and underscores, and a maximum length of 64 characters.
Examples
Add a caching strategy to the query, defining a 60-second stale-while-revalidate (SWR) value, a 60-second time-to-live (TTL) value, and a cache tag of
"emails_with_alice":
await prisma.user.findMany({
where: {
email: {
contains: "alice@prisma.io",
},
},
cacheStrategy: {
swr: 60,
ttl: 60,
tags: ["emails_with_alice"],
},
});
Supported Prisma Client operations
The following is a list of all read query operations that support
cacheStrategy:
findUnique()
findUniqueOrThrow()
findFirst()
findFirstOrThrow()
findMany()
count()
aggregate()
groupBy()
The
cacheStrategy parameter is not supported on any write operations, such as
create().
withAccelerateInfo
Any query that supports the
cacheStrategy can append
withAccelerateInfo() to wrap the response data and include additional information about the cached response.
To retrieve the status of the response, use:
const { data, info } = await prisma.user
.count({
cacheStrategy: { ttl: 60, swr: 600 },
where: { myField: 'value' },
})
.withAccelerateInfo()
console.dir(info)
Notice the
info property of the response object. This is where the request information is stored.
Return type
The
info object is of type
AccelerateInfo and follows the interface below:
interface AccelerateInfo {
cacheStatus: 'ttl' | 'swr' | 'miss' | 'none'
lastModified: Date
region: string
requestId: string
signature: string
}
|Property
|Type
|Description
cacheStatus
"ttl" | "swr" | "miss" | "none"
|The cache status of the response.
lastModified
Date
|The date the response was last refreshed.
region
String
|The data center region that received the request.
requestId
String
|Unique identifier of the request. Useful for troubleshooting.
signature
String
|The unique signature of the Prisma operation.
$accelerate.invalidate
You can invalidate the cache using the
$accelerate.invalidate API.
To invalidate cached query results on-demand, a paid plan is required. Each plan has specific limits on the number of cache tag-based invalidations allowed per day, though there are no limits on calling the
$accelerate.invalidate API itself. See our pricing for more details.
Example
To invalidate the query below:
await prisma.user.findMany({
where: {
email: {
contains: "alice@prisma.io",
},
},
cacheStrategy: {
swr: 60,
ttl: 60,
tags: ["emails_with_alice"],
},
});
You need to provide the cache tag in the
$accelerate.invalidate API:
try {
await prisma.$accelerate.invalidate({
tags: ["emails_with_alice"],
});
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof Prisma.PrismaClientKnownRequestError) {
// The .code property can be accessed in a type-safe manner
if (e.code === "P6003") {
console.log(
"The cache invalidation rate limit has been reached. Please try again later."
);
}
}
throw e;
}
You can invalidate up to 5 tags per call.
$accelerate.invalidateAll
You can invalidate the entire cache using the
$accelerate.invalidateAll API.
Example
To invalidate the query below:
await prisma.user.findMany({
where: {
email: {
contains: "alice@prisma.io",
},
},
cacheStrategy: {
swr: 60,
ttl: 60,
tags: ["emails_with_alice"],
},
});
Just call the
$accelerate.invalidateAll API:
try {
await prisma.$accelerate.invalidateAll();
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof Prisma.PrismaClientKnownRequestError) {
if (e.code === "P6003") {
console.log(
"The cache invalidation rate limit has been reached. Please try again later."
);
}
}
throw e;
}
Why use
$accelerate.invalidateAll?
This method offers better editor support (e.g. IntelliSense) than alternatives like
invalidate("all").
This clears cache for the entire environment—use with care.
Errors
Prisma Postgres-related errors start with
P6xxx.
You can find the full error code reference for Prisma Postgres here.