For more information about how to work with exceptions and error codes, see Handling exceptions and errors.
Prisma Client error types
Prisma Client throws different kinds of errors. The following lists the exception types, and their documented data fields:
PrismaClientKnownRequestError
Prisma Client throws a
PrismaClientKnownRequestError exception if the query engine returns a known error related to the request - for example, a unique constraint violation.
|Property
|Description
code
|A Prisma-specific error code.
meta
|Additional information about the error - for example, the field that caused the error:
{ target: [ 'email' ] }
message
|Error message associated with error code.
clientVersion
|Version of Prisma Client (for example,
2.19.0)
PrismaClientUnknownRequestError
Prisma Client throws a
PrismaClientUnknownRequestError exception if the query engine returns an error related to a request that does not have an error code.
|Property
|Description
message
|Error message associated with error code.
clientVersion
|Version of Prisma Client (for example,
2.19.0)
PrismaClientRustPanicError
Prisma Client throws a
PrismaClientRustPanicError exception if the underlying engine crashes and exits with a non-zero exit code. In this case, Prisma Client or the whole Node process must be restarted.
|Property
|Description
message
|Error message associated with error code.
clientVersion
|Version of Prisma Client (for example,
2.19.0)
PrismaClientInitializationError
Prisma Client throws a
PrismaClientInitializationError exception if something goes wrong when the query engine is started and the connection to the database is created. This happens either:
- When
prisma.$connect()is called OR
- When the first query is executed
Errors that can occur include:
- The provided credentials for the database are invalid
- There is no database server running under the provided hostname and port
- The port that the query engine HTTP server wants to bind to is already taken
- A missing or inaccessible environment variable
- The query engine binary for the current platform could not be found (
generatorblock)
|Property
|Description
errorCode
|A Prisma-specific error code.
message
|Error message associated with error code.
clientVersion
|Version of Prisma Client (for example,
2.19.0)
PrismaClientValidationError
Prisma Client throws a
PrismaClientValidationError exception if validation fails - for example:
- Missing field - for example, an empty
data: {}property when creating a new record
- Incorrect field type provided (for example, setting a
Booleanfield to
"Hello, I like cheese and gold!")
|Property
|Description
message
|Error message.
clientVersion
|Version of Prisma Client (for example,
2.19.0)
Error codes
Common
P1000
"Authentication failed against database server at
{database_host}, the provided database credentials for
{database_user} are not valid. Please make sure to provide valid database credentials for the database server at
{database_host}."
P1001
"Can't reach database server at
{database_host}:
{database_port} Please make sure your database server is running at
{database_host}:
{database_port}."
P1002
"The database server at
{database_host}:
{database_port} was reached but timed out. Please try again. Please make sure your database server is running at
{database_host}:
{database_port}. "
P1003
"Database {database_file_name} does not exist at {database_file_path}"
"Database
{database_name}.{database_schema_name} does not exist on the database server at
{database_host}:{database_port}."
"Database
{database_name} does not exist on the database server at
{database_host}:{database_port}."
P1008
"Operations timed out after
{time}"
P1009
"Database
{database_name} already exists on the database server at
{database_host}:{database_port}"
P1010
"User
{database_user} was denied access on the database
{database_name}"
P1011
"Error opening a TLS connection: {message}"
P1012
Note: If you get error code P1012 after you upgrade Prisma to version 4.0.0 or later, see the version 4.0.0 upgrade guide. A schema that was valid before version 4.0.0 might be invalid in version 4.0.0 and later. The upgrade guide explains how to update your schema to make it valid.
"{full_error}"
Possible P1012 error messages:
- "Argument
{}is missing."
- "Function
{}takes {} arguments, but received {}."
- "Argument
{}is missing in attribute
@{}."
- "Argument
{}is missing in data source block
{}."
- "Argument
{}is missing in generator block
{}."
- "Error parsing attribute
@{}: {}"
- "Attribute
@{}is defined twice."
- "The model with database name
{}could not be defined because another model with this name exists:
{}"
- "
{}is a reserved scalar type name and can not be used."
- "The {}
{}cannot be defined because a {} with that name already exists."
- "Key
{}is already defined in {}."
- "Argument
{}is already specified as unnamed argument."
- "Argument
{}is already specified."
- "No such argument.""
- "Field
{}is already defined on model
{}."
- "Field
{}in model
{}can't be a list. The current connector does not support lists of primitive types."
- "The index name
{}is declared multiple times. With the current connector index names have to be globally unique."
- "Value
{}is already defined on enum
{}."
- "Attribute not known:
@{}."
- "Function not known:
{}."
- "Datasource provider not known:
{}."
- "shadowDatabaseUrl is the same as url for datasource
{}. Please specify a different database as shadow database."
- "The preview feature
{}is not known. Expected one of: {}"
- "
{}is not a valid value for {}."
- "Type
{}is neither a built-in type, nor refers to another model, custom type, or enum."
- "Type
{}is not a built-in type."
- "Unexpected token. Expected one of: {}"
- "Environment variable not found: {}."
- "Expected a {} value, but received {} value
{}."
- "Expected a {} value, but failed while parsing
{}: {}."
- "Error validating model
{}: {}"
- "Error validating field
{}in model
{}: {}"
- "Error validating datasource
{datasource}: {message}""
- "Error validating enum
{}: {}"
- "Error validating: {}"
P1013
"The provided database string is invalid. {details}"
P1014
"The underlying {kind} for model
{model} does not exist."
P1015
"Your Prisma schema is using features that are not supported for the version of the database.
Database version: {database_version}
Errors:
{errors}"
P1016
"Your raw query had an incorrect number of parameters. Expected:
{expected}, actual:
{actual}."
P1017
"Server has closed the connection."
Prisma Client (Query Engine)
P2000
"The provided value for the column is too long for the column's type. Column: {column_name}"
P2001
"The record searched for in the where condition (
{model_name}.{argument_name} = {argument_value}) does not exist"
P2002
"Unique constraint failed on the {constraint}"
P2003
"Foreign key constraint failed on the field:
{field_name}"
P2004
"A constraint failed on the database:
{database_error}"
P2005
"The value
{field_value} stored in the database for the field
{field_name} is invalid for the field's type"
P2006
"The provided value
{field_value} for
{model_name} field
{field_name} is not valid"
P2007
"Data validation error
{database_error}"
P2008
"Failed to parse the query
{query_parsing_error} at
{query_position}"
P2009
"Failed to validate the query:
{query_validation_error} at
{query_position}"
P2010
"Raw query failed. Code:
{code}. Message:
{message}"
P2011
"Null constraint violation on the {constraint}"
P2012
"Missing a required value at
{path}"
P2013
"Missing the required argument
{argument_name} for field
{field_name} on
{object_name}."
P2014
"The change you are trying to make would violate the required relation '{relation_name}' between the
{model_a_name} and
{model_b_name} models."
P2015
"A related record could not be found. {details}"
P2016
"Query interpretation error. {details}"
P2017
"The records for relation
{relation_name} between the
{parent_name} and
{child_name} models are not connected."
P2018
"The required connected records were not found. {details}"
P2019
"Input error. {details}"
P2020
"Value out of range for the type. {details}"
P2021
"The table
{table} does not exist in the current database."
P2022
"The column
{column} does not exist in the current database."
P2023
"Inconsistent column data: {message}"
P2024
"Timed out fetching a new connection from the connection pool. (More info: http://pris.ly/d/connection-pool (Current connection pool timeout: {timeout}, connection limit: {connection_limit})"
P2025
"An operation failed because it depends on one or more records that were required but not found. {cause}"
P2026
"The current database provider doesn't support a feature that the query used: {feature}"
P2027
"Multiple errors occurred on the database during query execution: {errors}"
P2028
"Transaction API error: {error}"
P2030
"Cannot find a fulltext index to use for the search, try adding a @@fulltext([Fields...]) to your schema"
P2031
"Prisma needs to perform transactions, which requires your MongoDB server to be run as a replica set. See details: https://pris.ly/d/mongodb-replica-set"
P2033
"A number used in the query does not fit into a 64 bit signed integer. Consider using
BigInt as field type if you're trying to store large integers"
P2034
"Transaction failed due to a write conflict or a deadlock. Please retry your transaction"
Prisma Migrate (Schema Engine)
The Schema Engine was previously called Migration Engine. This change was introduced in version 5.0.0.
P3000
"Failed to create database: {database_error}"
P3001
"Migration possible with destructive changes and possible data loss: {migration_engine_destructive_details}"
P3002
"The attempted migration was rolled back: {database_error}"
P3003
"The format of migrations changed, the saved migrations are no longer valid. To solve this problem, please follow the steps at: https://pris.ly/d/migrate"
P3004
"The
{database_name} database is a system database, it should not be altered with prisma migrate. Please connect to another database."
P3005
"The database schema is not empty. Read more about how to baseline an existing production database: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-baseline"
P3006
"Migration
{migration_name} failed to apply cleanly to the shadow database.
{error_code}Error:
{inner_error}"
P3007
"Some of the requested preview features are not yet allowed in schema engine. Please remove them from your data model before using migrations. (blocked: {list_of_blocked_features})"
P3008
"The migration
{migration_name} is already recorded as applied in the database."
P3009
"migrate found failed migrations in the target database, new migrations will not be applied. Read more about how to resolve migration issues in a production database: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-resolve
{details}"
P3010
"The name of the migration is too long. It must not be longer than 200 characters (bytes)."
P3011
"Migration
{migration_name} cannot be rolled back because it was never applied to the database. Hint: did you pass in the whole migration name? (example: \"20201207184859_initial_migration\")"
P3012
"Migration
{migration_name} cannot be rolled back because it is not in a failed state."
P3013
"Datasource provider arrays are no longer supported in migrate. Please change your datasource to use a single provider. Read more at https://pris.ly/multi-provider-deprecation"
P3014
"Prisma Migrate could not create the shadow database. Please make sure the database user has permission to create databases. Read more about the shadow database (and workarounds) at https://pris.ly/d/migrate-shadow.
Original error: {error_code}
{inner_error}"
P3015
"Could not find the migration file at {migration_file_path}. Please delete the directory or restore the migration file."
P3016
"The fallback method for database resets failed, meaning Migrate could not clean up the database entirely. Original error: {error_code}
{inner_error}"
P3017
"The migration {migration_name} could not be found. Please make sure that the migration exists, and that you included the whole name of the directory. (example: \"20201207184859_initial_migration\")"
P3018
"A migration failed to apply. New migrations cannot be applied before the error is recovered from. Read more about how to resolve migration issues in a production database: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-resolve
Migration name: {migration_name}
Database error code: {database_error_code}
Database error:
{database_error} "
P3019
"The datasource provider
{provider} specified in your schema does not match the one specified in the migration_lock.toml,
{expected_provider}. Please remove your current migration directory and start a new migration history with prisma migrate dev. Read more: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-provider-switch"
P3020
"The automatic creation of shadow databases is disabled on Azure SQL. Please set up a shadow database using the
shadowDatabaseUrl datasource attribute.
Read the docs page for more details: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-shadow"
P3021
"Foreign keys cannot be created on this database. Learn more how to handle this: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-no-foreign-keys"
P3022
"Direct execution of DDL (Data Definition Language) SQL statements is disabled on this database. Please read more here about how to handle this: https://pris.ly/d/migrate-no-direct-ddl"
prisma db pull P4000
"Introspection operation failed to produce a schema file: {introspection_error}"
P4001
"The introspected database was empty."
P4002
"The schema of the introspected database was inconsistent: {explanation}"
Data Proxy
Because Data Proxy connections operate differently from local database connections, error codes are different from regular ones. In general, all Data Proxy-related errors start with
P5xxx.
P5000
This request could not be understood by the server
P5001
This request must be retried
P5002
The datasource provided is invalid:
- Could not parse the URL of the datasource
- Datasource URL must use
prisma://protocol when
--data-proxy,
--accelerate, or
--no-engineis used
- No valid API key found
P5003
Requested resource does not exist
P5004
The feature is not yet implemented:
beforeExitevent is not yet supported
P5005
Schema needs to be uploaded
P5006
Unknown server error
P5007
Unauthorized, check your connection string
P5008
Usage exceeded, retry again later
P5009
Request timed out
P5010
Cannot fetch data from service
P5011
Request parameters are invalid.
P5012
Engine version is not supported
P5013
Engine not started: healthcheck timeout
P5014
Unknown engine startup error (contains message and logs)
P5015
Interactive transaction error:
- Could not parse interactive transaction ID
- Could not find Query Engine for the specified host and transaction ID
- Could not start interactive transaction
Accelerate
Accelerate-related errors start with
P6xxx.
P6000 ( ServerError)
Generic error to catch all other errors.
P6001 ( InvalidDataSource)
The URL is malformed; for instance, it does not use the
prisma:// protocol.
P6002 ( Unauthorized)
The API Key in the connection string is invalid.
P6003 ( PlanLimitReached)
The included usage of the current plan has been exceeded. This can only occur on the free plan.
P6004 ( QueryTimeout)
The global timeout of Accelerate has been exceeded. You can find the limit here.
P6005 ( InvalidParameters)
The user supplied invalid parameters. Currently only relevant for transaction methods. For example, setting a timeout that is too high. You can find the limit here.
P6006 ( VersionNotSupported)
The chosen Prisma version is not compatible with Accelerate. This may occur when a user uses an unstable development version that we occasionally prune.
P6008 ( ConnectionError|EngineStartError)
The engine failed to start. For example, it couldn't establish a connection to the database.
P6009 ( ResponseSizeLimitExceeded)
The global response size limit of Accelerate has been exceeded. You can find the limit here.