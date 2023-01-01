The Prisma Client API reference documentation is based on the following schema:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?email String @uniqueprofileViews Int @default(0)role Role @default(USER)coinflips Boolean[]posts Post[]city Stringcountry Stringprofile ExtendedProfile?pets Json}model ExtendedProfile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())userId Int? @uniquebio String?User User? @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Intcomments Jsonviews Int @default(0)likes Int @default(0)}enum Role {USERADMIN}
All example generated types (such as
UserSelect and
UserWhereUniqueInput) are based on the
User model.
PrismaClient
This section describes the
PrismaClient constructor and its parameters.
Remarks
- Parameters are validated at runtime.
datasources
Programmatically overrides properties of the
datasource block in the
schema.prisma file - for example, as part of an integration test. See also: Data sources
From version 5.2.0 and upwards, you can also use the
datasourceUrl property to programmatically override the database connection string.
Properties
|Example property
|Example value
|Description
db
{ url: 'file:./dev_qa.db' }
|The database connection URL.
Remarks
- You must re-generate Prisma Client each time you add or rename a data source. Datasource names are included in the generated client.
- If you named your
datasourceblock something else in the schema, replace
dbwith the name of your
datasourceblock.
Examples
Programmatically override a datasource
url
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({datasources: {db: {url: 'file:./dev_qa.db',},},})
Based on the following
datasource block:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}
datasourceUrl
Programmatically overrides the
datasource block in the
schema.prisma file.
Property
|Option
|Example value
|Description
|Database connection string
'file:./dev_qa.db'
|The database connection URL.
Examples
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({datasourceUrl: 'postgresql://johndoe:randompassword@localhost:5432/mydb',})
log
Determines the type and level of logging. See also: Logging
Options
|Option
|Example
|Description
|Array of log levels
[ "info", "query" ]
|Array of log definitions
[ { level: "info", emit: "event" }, { level: "warn", emit: "stdout" }]
Log levels
|Name
|Example
query
|Logs all queries run by Prisma.
For relational databases this logs all SQL queries. Example:
prisma:query SELECT "public"."User"."id", "public"."User"."email" FROM "public"."User" WHERE ("public"."User"."id") IN (SELECT "t0"."id" FROM "public"."User" AS "t0" INNER JOIN "public"."Post" AS "j0" ON ("j0"."authorId") = ("t0"."id") WHERE ("j0"."views" > $1 AND "t0"."id" IS NOT NULL)) OFFSET $2
For MongoDB this logs queries using the
mongosh shell format. Example:
prisma:query db.User.deleteMany({ _id: ( $in: [ “6221ce49f756b0721fc00542”, ], }, })
info
|Example:
prisma:info Started http server on http://127.0.0.1:58471
warn
|Warnings.
error
|Errors.
Emit formats
|Name
|Description
stdout
|See: stdout
event
|Raises an event that you can subscribe to.
Event types
The
query event type:
index.d.ts
1export type QueryEvent = {2 timestamp: Date3 query: string // Query sent to the database4 params: string // Query parameters5 duration: number // Time elapsed (in milliseconds) between client issuing query and database responding - not only time taken to run query6 target: string7}
Note that for MongoDB, the
params and
duration fields will be undefined.
All other log level event types:
index.d.ts
1export type LogEvent = {2 timestamp: Date3 message: string4 target: string5}
Examples
Log
query and
info to
stdout
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({ log: ['query', 'info'] })async function main() {const countUsers = await prisma.user.count({})}main().then(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()}).catch(async (e) => {console.error(e)await prisma.$disconnect()process.exit(1)})
Log a
query event to console
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({log: [{ level: 'query', emit: 'event' }],})prisma.$on('query', (e) => {console.log(e)})async function main() {const countUsers = await prisma.user.count({})}main().then(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()}).catch(async (e) => {console.error(e)await prisma.$disconnect()process.exit(1)})
Log
info,
warn, and
error events to console
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({log: [{ level: 'warn', emit: 'event' },{ level: 'info', emit: 'event' },{ level: 'error', emit: 'event' },],})prisma.$on('warn', (e) => {console.log(e)})prisma.$on('info', (e) => {console.log(e)})prisma.$on('error', (e) => {console.log(e)})async function main() {const countUsers = await prisma.user.count({})}main().then(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()}).catch(async (e) => {console.error(e)await prisma.$disconnect()process.exit(1)})
errorFormat
Determines the level and formatting of errors returned by Prisma.
Error formats
|Name
|Description
undefined
|If it's not defined, the default is colorless.
pretty
|Enables pretty error formatting.
colorless (default)
|Enables colorless error formatting.
minimal
|Enables minimal error formatting.
Examples
No error formatting
const prisma = new PrismaClient({// Defaults to colorless})
pretty error formatting
const prisma = new PrismaClient({errorFormat: 'pretty',})
colorless error formatting
const prisma = new PrismaClient({errorFormat: 'colorless',})
minimal error formatting
const prisma = new PrismaClient({errorFormat: 'minimal',})
adapter
Defines an instance of a driver adapter. See also Database drivers .
This is available from version 5.4.0 and newer behind the
driverAdapters feature flag.
Example
The example below uses the Neon driver adapter
import { Pool, neonConfig } from '@neondatabase/serverless'import { PrismaNeon } from '@prisma/adapter-neon'import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'import dotenv from 'dotenv'import ws from 'ws'dotenv.config()neonConfig.webSocketConstructor = wsconst connectionString = `${process.env.DATABASE_URL}`const pool = new Pool({ connectionString })const adapter = new PrismaNeon(pool)const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })
rejectOnNotFound
rejectOnNotFound was removed in v5.0.0.
rejectOnNotFound is deprecated in v4.0.0. From v4.0.0, use the queries
findUniqueOrThrow or
findFirstOrThrow.
Use the
rejectOnNotFound parameter to configure
findUnique and/or
findFirst to throw an error if the record was not found. By default, both operations return
null if the record is not found.
Remarks
- You can configure
rejectOnNotFoundon a per-request level for both
findUniqueand
findFirst
Options
|Option
|Description
RejectOnNotFound
|Enable globally (
true /
false) or throw a custom error.
RejectPerOperation
|Enable per operation (
true /
false) or throw a custom error per operation, per model.
Examples
Enable globally for
findUnique and
findFirst
const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: true,})
Enable globally for a specific operation
const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findUnique: true,},})
Throw a custom error per model and operation if record is not found
const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findFirst: {User: (err) => new Error('User error'),Post: (err) => new Error('Post error!'),},findUnique: {User: (err) => new Error('User error'),Post: (err) => new Error('Post error!'),},},})
Model queries
Use model queries to perform CRUD operations on your models. See also: CRUD
findUnique()
findUnique query lets you retrieve a single database record:
- By ID
- By a unique attribute
findUnique replaced
findOne in version 2.12.0.
Remarks
- Prisma's dataloader automatically batches
findUniquequeries with the same
selectand
whereparameters.
- If you want the query to throw an error if the record is not found, then consider using
findUniqueOrThrowinstead.
- You cannot use filter conditions (e.g.
equals,
contains,
not) to filter fields of the JSON data type. Using filter conditions will likely result in a
nullresponse for that field.
Options
|Name
|Example type (
User)
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereUniqueInput
|Yes
|Wraps all unique fields of a model so that individual records can be selected.
From version 4.5.0, this type wraps all fields of a model. Learn more
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
rejectOnNotFound (deprecated)
RejectOnNotFound
|No
|If true, throw a
NotFoundError: No User found error. You can also configure
rejectOnNotFound globally.
Note:
rejectOnNotFoundis deprecated in v4.0.0. From v4.0.0, use
findUniqueOrThrow instead.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ title: "Hello world" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
null
null
|Record not found
|Error
|If
rejectOnNotFound is true,
findUnique throws an error (
NotFoundError by default, customizable globally) instead of returning
null.
Examples
Get the
User record with an
id of
42
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 42,},})
Get the
User record with an
email of
alice@prisma.io
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},})
Get the
User record with
firstName of
Alice and
lastName of
Smith (
@@unique)
model User {firstName StringlastName String@@unique(fields: [firstName, lastName], name: "fullname")}
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {fullname: {// name property of @@unique attribute - default is firstname_lastnamefirstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},},})
Get the
User record with
firstName of
Alice and
lastName of
Smith (
@@id)
model User {firstName StringlastName String@@id([firstName, lastName])}
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {firstName_lastName: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},},})
findUniqueOrThrow()
We introduced
findUniqueOrThrow in v4.0.0. It replaces the
rejectOnNotFound option.
rejectOnNotFound is deprecated in v4.0.0.
findUniqueOrThrow retrieves a single data record in the same way as
findUnique. However, if the query does not find a record, it returns
NotFoundError: No User found error.
findUniqueOrThrow differs from
findUnique as follows:
Its return type is non-nullable. For example,
post.findUnique()can return
postor
null, but
post.findUniqueOrThrow()always returns
post.
It is not compatible with sequential operations in the
$transactionAPI. If the query returns
NotFoundError, then the API will not roll back any operations in the array of calls. As a workaround, you can use interactive transactions with the
$transactionAPI, as follows:$transaction(async (prisma) => {await prisma.model.create({ data: { ... });await prisma.model.findUniqueOrThrow();})
findFirst()
findFirst returns the first record in a list that matches your criteria.
Remarks
- If you want the query to throw an error if the record is not found, then consider using
findFirstOrThrowinstead.
Options
|Name
|Example type (
User)
|Required
|Description
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<User
OrderByInput>,UserOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property.
cursor
UserWhereUniqueInput
|No
|Specifies the position for the list (the value typically specifies an
id or another unique value).
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list. When used with
findFirst,
take is implicitly
1 or
-1.
findFirst is only affected by whether the value is positive or negative - any negative value reverses the list.
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
distinct
Enumerable<UserDistinct
FieldEnum>
|No
|Lets you filter out duplicate rows by a specific field - for example, return only distinct
Post titles.
rejectOnNotFound (deprecated)
RejectOnNotFound
|No
|If true, throw a
NotFoundError: No User found error. You can also configure
rejectOnNotFound globally.
Note:
rejectOnNotFoundis deprecated in v4.0.0. From v4.0.0, use
findFirstOrThrow instead.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ title: "Hello world" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
null
null
|Record not found
|Error
|If
rejectOnNotFound is true,
findUnique throws an error (
NotFoundError by default, customizable globally) instead of returning
null.
Remarks
findFirstcalls
findManybehind the scenes and accepts the same query options.
- Passing in a negative
takevalue when you use a
findFirstquery reverses the order of the list.
Examples
See Filter conditions and operators for examples of how to filter results.
Get the first
User record where the
name is
Alice
const user = await prisma.user.findFirst({where: { name: 'Alice' },})
Get the first
Post record where the
title starts with
A test, reverse the list with
take
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({})async function main() {const a = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'A test 1',},})const b = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'A test 2',},})const c = await prisma.post.findFirst({where: {title: {startsWith: 'A test',},},orderBy: {title: 'asc',},take: -1, // Reverse the list})}main()
findFirstOrThrow()
We introduced
findFirstOrThrow in v4.0.0. It replaces the
rejectOnNotFound option.
rejectOnNotFound is deprecated in v4.0.0.
findFirstOrThrow retrieves the first record in a list in the same way as
findFirst. However, if the query does not find a record, it returns
NotFoundError: No User found error.
findFirstOrThrow differs from
findFirst as follows:
Its return type is non-nullable. For example,
post.findFirst()can return
postor
null, but
post.findFirstOrThrowalways returns
post.
It is not compatible with sequential operations in the
$transactionAPI. If the query returns
NotFoundError, then the API will not roll back any operations in the array of calls. As a workaround, you can use interactive transactions with the
$transactionAPI, as follows:prisma.$transaction(async (tx) => {await tx.model.create({ data: { ... });await tx.model.findFirstOrThrow();})
findMany()
findMany returns a list of records.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
select
XOR<PostSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<PostInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<PostOrder
ByInput>, PostOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property.
cursor
UserWhereUniqueInput
|No
|Specifies the position for the list (the value typically specifies an
id or another unique value).
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list (as seen from the beginning (positive value) or end (negative value) either of the list or from the
cursor position if mentioned)
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
distinct
Enumerable<UserDistinctFieldEnum>
|No
|Lets you filter out duplicate rows by a specific field - for example, return only distinct
Post titles.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript array object (typed)
User[]
|JavaScript array object (plain)
[{ title: "Hello world" }]
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
|Empty array
[]
|No matching records found.
Examples
See Filter conditions and operators for examples of how to filter results.
Get all
User records where the
name is
Alice
const user = await prisma.user.findMany({where: { name: 'Alice' },})
create()
create creates a new database record.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
data
XOR<UserCreateInput,
UserUncheckedCreateInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the model fields in a type so that they can be provided when creating new records. It also includes relation fields which lets you perform (transactional) nested inserts. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ name: "Alice Wonderland" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
Remarks
- You can also perform a nested
create- for example, add a
Userand two
Postrecords at the same time.
Examples
Create a single new record with the only required field
email
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },})
Create multiple new records
In most cases, you can carry out batch inserts with the
createMany query. However, there are scenarios where
create is the best option to insert multiple records.
The following example results in two
INSERT statements:
import { Prisma, PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient({ log: ['query'] })async function main() {let users: Prisma.UserCreateInput[] = [{email: 'ariana@prisma.io',name: 'Ari',profileViews: 20,coinflips: [true, false, false],role: 'ADMIN',},{email: 'elsa@prisma.io',name: 'Elsa',profileViews: 20,coinflips: [true, false, false],role: 'ADMIN',},]await Promise.all(users.map(async (user) => {await prisma.user.create({data: user,})}))}main().then(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()}).catch(async (e) => {console.error(e)await prisma.$disconnect()process.exit(1)})
prisma:query BEGINprisma:query INSERT INTO "public"."User" ("name","email","profileViews","role","coinflips") VALUES ($1,$2,$3,$4,$5) RETURNING "public"."User"."id"prisma:query SELECT "public"."User"."id", "public"."User"."name", "public"."User"."email", "public"."User"."profileViews", "public"."User"."role", "public"."User"."coinflips" FROM "public"."User" WHERE "public"."User"."id" = $1 LIMIT $2 OFFSET $3prisma:query INSERT INTO "public"."User" ("name","email","profileViews","role","coinflips") VALUES ($1,$2,$3,$4,$5) RETURNING "public"."User"."id"prisma:query COMMITprisma:query SELECT "public"."User"."id", "public"."User"."name", "public"."User"."email", "public"."User"."profileViews", "public"."User"."role", "public"."User"."coinflips" FROM "public"."User" WHERE "public"."User"."id" = $1 LIMIT $2 OFFSET $3prisma:query COMMIT
update()
update updates an existing database record.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
data
XOR<UserUpdateInput
UserUncheckedUpdateInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the fields of the model so that they can be provided when updating an existing record. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
where
UserWhereUniqueInput
|Yes
|Wraps all unique fields of a model so that individual records can be selected.
From version 4.5.0, this type wraps all fields of a model. Learn more
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ name: "Alice Wonderland" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
RecordNotFound exception
|Exception is thrown if record does not exist.
Remarks
- To perform arithmetic operations on update (add, subtract, multiply, divide), use atomic updates to prevent race conditions.
- You can also perform a nested
update- for example, update a user and that user's posts at the same time.
Examples
Update the
email of the
User record with
id of
1 to
alice@prisma.io
const user = await prisma.user.update({where: { id: 1 },data: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },})
upsert()
upsert does the following:
- If an existing database record satisfies the
wherecondition, it updates that record
- If no database record satisfies the
wherecondition, it creates a new database record
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
create
XOR<UserCreateInput,
UserUncheckedCreateInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the fields of the model so that they can be provided when creating new records. It also includes relation fields which lets you perform (transactional) nested inserts. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
update
XOR<UserUpdateInput,
UserUncheckedUpdateInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the fields of the model so that they can be provided when updating an existing record. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
where
UserWhereUniqueInput
|Yes
|Wraps all unique fields of a model so that individual records can be selected.
From version 4.5.0, this type wraps all fields of a model. Learn more
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ name: "Alice Wonderland" }
|Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
Remarks
- To perform arithmetic operations on update (add, subtract, multiply, divide), use atomic updates to prevent race conditions.
- If two or more upsert operations happen at the same time and the record doesn't already exist, then a race condition might happen. As a result, one or more of the upsert operations might throw a unique key constraint error. Your application code can catch this error and retry the operation. Learn more.
- From version 4.6.0, Prisma hands over upsert queries to the database where possible. Learn more.
Examples
Update (if exists) or create a new
User record with an
email of
alice@prisma.io
const user = await prisma.user.upsert({where: { id: 1 },update: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },create: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },})
Unique key constraint errors on upserts
Problem
If multiple upsert operations happen at the same time and the record doesn't already exist, then one or more of the operations might return a unique key constraint error.
Cause
When Prisma does an upsert, it first checks whether that record already exists in the database. To make this check, Prisma performs a read operation with the
where clause from the upsert operation. This has two possible outcomes, as follows:
- If the record does not exist, then Prisma creates that record.
- If the record exists, then Prisma updates it.
When your application tries to perform two or more concurrent upsert operations, then a race condition might happen where two or more operations do not find the record and therefore try to create that record. In this situation, one of the operations successfully creates the new record but the other operations fail and return a unique key constraint error.
Solution
Handle the P2002 error in your application code. When it occurs, retry the upsert operation to update the row.
Database upserts
Where possible, Prisma Client hands over an
upsert query to the database. This is called a database upsert.
Database upserts have the following advantages:
- They are faster than upserts handled by Prisma
- Unique key constraint errors cannot happen
Prisma Client uses a database upsert automatically when specific criteria are met. When these criteria are not met, Prisma Client handles the
upsert.
To use a database upsert, Prisma Client sends the SQL construction
INSERT ... ON CONFLICT SET .. WHERE to the database.
Database upsert prerequisites
Prisma Client can use database upserts if your stack meets the following criteria:
- You use Prisma version 4.6.0 or later
- Your application uses a CockroachDB, PostgreSQL, or SQLite data source
Database upsert query criteria
Prisma Client uses a database upsert for an
upsert query when the query meets the following criteria:
- There are no nested queries in the
upsert's
createand
updateoptions
- The query does not include a selection that uses a nested read
- The query modifies only one model
- There is only one unique field in the
upsert's
whereoption
- The unique field in the
whereoption and the unique field in the
createoption have the same value
If your query does not meet these criteria, then Prisma Client handles the upsert itself.
Database upsert examples
The following examples use this schema:
model User {id Int @idprofileViews IntuserName String @uniqueemail String@@unique([id, profileViews])}
The following
upsert query meets all of the criteria, so Prisma Client uses a database upsert.
prisma.user.upsert({where: {userName: 'Alice',},create: {id: 1,profileViews: 1,userName: 'Alice',email: 'alice@prisma.io',},update: {email: 'updated@example.com',},})
In this situation, Prisma uses the following SQL query:
INSERT INTO "public"."User" ("id","profileViews","userName","email") VALUES ($1,$2,$3,$4)ON CONFLICT ("userName") DO UPDATESET "email" = $5 WHERE ("public"."User"."userName" = $6 AND 1=1) RETURNING "public"."User"."id", "public"."User"."profileViews", "public"."User"."userName", "public"."User"."email"
The following query has multiple unique values in the
where clause, so Prisma Client does not use a database upsert:
prisma.User.upsert({where: {userName: 'Alice',profileViews: 1,id: 1,},create: {id: 1,profileViews: 1,userName: 'Alice',email: 'alice@prisma.io',},update: {email: 'updated@example.com',},})
In the following query, the values for
userName in the
where and
create options are different, so Prisma Client does not use a database upsert.
prisma.User.upsert({where: {userName: 'Alice',},create: {id: 1,profileViews: 1,userName: 'AliceS',email: 'alice@prisma.io',},update: {email: 'updated@example.com',},})
In the following query, the selection on the
title field in
posts is a nested read, so Prisma Client does not use a database upsert.
prisma.user.upsert({select: {email: true,id: true,posts: {select: {title: true,},},},where: {userName: 'Alice',},create: {id: 1,profileViews: 1,userName: 'Alice',email: 'alice@prisma.io',},update: {email: 'updated@example.com',},})
delete()
delete deletes an existing database record. You can delete a record:
- By ID
- By a unique attribute
To delete records that match a certain criteria, use
deleteMany with a filter.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereUniqueInput
|Yes
|Wraps all unique fields of a model so that individual records can be selected.
From version 4.5.0, this type wraps all fields of a model. Learn more
select
XOR<UserSelect, null>
|No
|Specifies which properties to include on the returned object.
include
XOR<UserInclude, null>
|No
|Specifies which relations should be eagerly loaded on the returned object.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
|JavaScript object (typed)
User
|The
User record that was deleted.
|JavaScript object (plain)
{ name: "Alice Wonderland" }
|Data from the
User record that was deleted. Use
select and
include to determine which fields to return.
RecordNotFound exception
|Throws an exception if record does not exist.
Remarks
- To delete multiple records based on some criteria (for example, all
Userrecords with a
prisma.ioemail address, use
deleteMany)
Examples
Delete the
User record with an
id of
1
const user = await prisma.user.delete({where: { id: 1 },})
Delete the
User record where
email equals
else@prisma.io
The following query deletes a specific user record and uses
select to return the
name and
const deleteUser = await prisma.user.delete({where: {email: 'elsa@prisma.io',},select: {email: true,name: true,},})
{ "email": "elsa@prisma.io", "name": "Elsa" }
createMany()
createMany creates multiple records in a transaction.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
data
Enumerable<UserCreateManyInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the model fields in a type so that they can be provided when creating new records. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional.
skipDuplicates?
boolean
|No
|Do not insert records with unique fields or ID fields that already exist. Only supported by databases that support
ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING. This excludes MongoDB and SQLServer
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
BatchPayload
{ count: 3 }
|A count of the number of records created.
Remarks
createManyis not supported by SQLite.
- The
skipDuplicatesoption is not supported by MongoDB and SQLServer.
- You cannot create or connect relations - you cannot nest
create,
createMany,
connect,
connectOrCreateinside a top-level
createMany
- You can nest a
createManyinside an
updateor
createquery - for example, add a
Userand two
Postrecords at the same time.
Examples
Create several new users
const users = await prisma.user.createMany({data: [{ name: 'Sonali', email: 'sonali@prisma.io' },{ name: 'Alex', email: 'alex@prisma.io' },],})
updateMany()
updateMany updates a batch of existing database records in bulk and returns the number of updated records.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
data
XOR<UserUpdateManyMutationInput,
UserUncheckedUpdateManyInput>
|Yes
|Wraps all the fields of the model so that they can be provided when updating an existing record. Fields that are marked as optional or have default values in the datamodel are optional on
data.
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all fields of a model so that the list can be filtered by any property. If you do not filter the list, all records will be updated.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
BatchPayload
{ count: 4 }
|The count of updated records.
export type BatchPayload = {count: number}
Examples
Update all
User records where the
name is
Alice to
ALICE
const updatedUserCount = await prisma.user.updateMany({where: { name: 'Alice' },data: { name: 'ALICE' },})
Update all
User records where the
email contains
prisma.io and at least one related
Post has more than 10 likes
const deleteUser = await prisma.user.updateMany({where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},posts: {some: {likes: {gt: 10,},},},},data: {role: 'USER',},})
deleteMany()
deleteMany deletes multiple records in a transaction.
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all fields of a model so that the list can be filtered by any field.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
BatchPayload
{ count: 4 }
|The count of deleted records.
export type BatchPayload = {count: number}
Examples
Delete all
User records
const deletedUserCount = await prisma.user.deleteMany({})
Delete all
User records where the
name is
Alice
const deletedUserCount = await prisma.user.deleteMany({where: { name: 'Alice' },})
See Filter conditions and operators for examples of how to filter the records to delete.
count()
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<PostOrder
ByInput>, PostOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property.
cursor
UserWhereUniqueInput
|No
|Specifies the position for the list (the value typically specifies an
id or another unique value).
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list (as seen from the beginning (positive value) or end (negative value) either of the list or from the
cursor position if mentioned)
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
Return type
|Return type
|Example
|Description
number
29
|The count of records.
UserCountAggregateOutputType
{ _all: 27, name: 10 }
|Returned if
select is used.
Examples
Count all
User records
const result = await prisma.user.count()
Count all
User records with at least one published
Post
const result = await prisma.user.count({where: {post: {some: {published: true,},},},})
Use
select to perform three separate counts
The following query returns:
- A count of all records (
_all)
- A count of all records with non-
null
namefields
- A count of all records with non-
null
cityfields
const c = await prisma.user.count({select: {_all: true,city: true,name: true,},})
aggregate()
See also: Aggregation, grouping, and summarizing
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>,
UserOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property.
cursor
UserWhereUniqueInput
|No
|Specifies the position for the list (the value typically specifies an
id or another unique value).
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list (as seen from the beginning (positive value) or end (negative value) either of the list or from the
cursor position if mentioned)
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
_count
true
|No
|Returns a count of matching records or non-
null fields.
_avg
UserAvgAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns an average of all values of the specified field.
_sum
UserSumAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the sum of all values of the specified field.
_min
UserMinAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the smallest available value of the specified field.
_max
UserMaxAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the largest available value of the specified field.
Examples
Return
_min,
_max, and
_count of
profileViews of all
User records
const minMaxAge = await prisma.user.aggregate({_count: {_all: true,},_max: {profileViews: true,},_min: {profileViews: true,},})
Return
_sum of all
profileViews for all
User records
const setValue = await prisma.user.aggregate({_sum: {profileViews: true,},})
groupBy()
See also: Aggregation, grouping, and summarizing
Options
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
where
UserWhereInput
|No
|Wraps all model fields in a type so that the list can be filtered by any property.
orderBy
XOR<Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>,
UserOrderByInput>
|No
|Lets you order the returned list by any property that is also present in
by.
by
Array<UserScalarFieldEnum> |
string
|No
|Specifies the field or combination of fields to group records by.
having
UserScalarWhereWithAggregatesInput
|No
|Allows you to filter groups by an aggregate value - for example, only return groups having an average age less than 50.
take
number
|No
|Specifies how many objects should be returned in the list (as seen from the beginning (positive value) or end (negative value) either of the list or from the
cursor position if mentioned)
skip
number
|No
|Specifies how many of the returned objects in the list should be skipped.
_count
true |
UserCountAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns a count of matching records or non-
null fields.
_avg
UserAvgAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns an average of all values of the specified field.
_sum
UserSumAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the sum of all values of the specified field.
_min
UserMinAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the smallest available value of the specified field.
_max
UserMaxAggregateInputType
|No
|Returns the largest available value of the specified field.
Examples
Group by
country/
city where the average
profileViews is greater than
200, and return the
_sum of
profileViews for each group
The query also returns a count of
_all records in each group, and all records with non-
null
city field values in each group.
const groupUsers = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: ['country', 'city'],_count: {_all: true,city: true,},_sum: {profileViews: true,},orderBy: {country: 'desc',},having: {profileViews: {_avg: {gt: 200,},},},})
;[{country: 'Denmark',city: 'Copenhagen',_sum: { profileViews: 490 },_count: {_all: 70,city: 8,},},{country: 'Sweden',city: 'Stockholm',_sum: { profileViews: 500 },_count: {_all: 50,city: 3,},},]
Model query options
select
select defines which fields are included in the object that Prisma Client returns. See: Select fields and include relations .
Remarks
- You cannot combine
selectand
includeon the same level.
- In 3.0.1 and later, you can select a
_countof relations.
Examples
Select the
name and
profileViews fields of a single
User record
const result = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: { id: 1 },select: {name: true,profileViews: true,},})
Select the
email and
role fields of a multiple
User records
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {email: true,role: true,},})
Select a
_count of relations
const usersWithCount = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {_count: {select: { posts: true },},},})
Select the 'id' and 'title' fields of related
Post records
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {id: true,name: true,posts: {select: {id: true,title: true,},},},})
include inside
select
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {id: true,name: true,posts: {include: {author: true,},},},})
Generated types for
select
The following examples demonstrate how to use the
validator with
select:
SelectAndInclude
UserSelect
// SelectAndIncludeconst selectNameIncludeEmail = Prisma.validator<Prisma.SelectAndInclude>()({select: {name: true,},include: {email: true,},})// UserSelectconst selectNameEmailNotPosts = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserSelect>()({name: true,email: true,posts: false,})
include
include defines which relations are included in the result that Prisma Client returns. See: Select fields and include relations .
Remarks
- In 3.0.1 and later, you can
includea
_countof relations
Examples
Include the
posts and
profile relation when loading
User records
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({include: {posts: true, // Returns all fields for all postsprofile: true, // Returns all Profile fields},})
Include the
posts relation on the returned objects when creating a new
User record with two
Post records
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',posts: {create: [{ title: 'This is my first post' },{ title: 'Here comes a second post' },],},},include: { posts: true }, // Returns all fields for all posts})
Generated types for
include
The following examples demonstrate how to use the
validator with
include:
SelectAndInclude
UserInclude
// SelectAndIncludeconst selectNameIncludeEmail = Prisma.validator<Prisma.SelectAndInclude>()({select: {name: true,},include: {email: true,},})// UserIncludeconst includePosts = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserInclude>()({posts: true,})
Include a
_count of relations
const usersWithCount = await prisma.user.findMany({include: {_count: {select: { posts: true },},},})
where
where defines one or more filters, and can be used to filter on record properties (like a user's email address) or related record properties (like a user's top 10 most recent post titles).
Examples
const results = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {endsWith: 'prisma.io',},},})
Generated types for
where
The following examples demonstrate how to use the
validator with
where:
UserWhereInput// UserWhereInputconst whereNameIs = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserWhereInput>()({name: 'Rich',})// It can be combined with conditional operators tooconst whereNameIs = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserWhereInput>()({name: 'Rich',AND: [{email: {contains: 'rich@boop.com',},},],})
UserWhereUniqueInputThis type works by exposing any unique fields on the model. A field assigned
@idis considered unique, as is one assigned
@unique.
From version 4.5.0, this type exposes all fields on the model. This means that when you filter for a single record based on a unique field, you can check additional non-unique and unique fields at the same time. Learn more.
// UserWhereUniqueInputconst whereEmailIsUnique = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserWhereUniqueInput>()({email: 'rich@boop.com',})
PostScalarWhereInputconst whereScalarTitleIs = Prisma.validator<Prisma.PostScalarWhereInput>()({title: 'boop',})
PostUpdateWithWhereUniqueWithoutAuthorInput- This type accepts a unique
wherefield (an
@idor another assigned
@unique) and updates any field on the
Postmodel except the
Author. The
Authoris the scalar field on the
Postmodel.const updatePostByIdWithoutAuthor =Prisma.validator<Prisma.PostUpdateWithWhereUniqueWithoutAuthorInput>()({where: {id: 1,},data: {content: 'This is some updated content',published: true,title: 'This is a new title',},})
PostUpsertWithWhereUniqueWithoutAuthorInput- This type will update the
Postrecords title field where the id matches, if it doesn't exist it will create it instead.const updatePostTitleOrCreateIfNotExist =Prisma.validator<Prisma.PostUpsertWithWhereUniqueWithoutAuthorInput>()({where: {id: 1,},update: {title: 'This is a new title',},create: {id: 1,title: 'If the title doesnt exist, then create one with this text',},})
PostUpdateManyWithWhereWithoutAuthorInput- This type will update all
Postrecords where published is set to false.const publishAllPosts =Prisma.validator<Prisma.PostUpdateManyWithWhereWithoutAuthorInput>()({where: {published: {equals: false,},},data: {published: true,},})
orderBy
Sorts a list of records. See also: Sorting
Remarks
In 2.16.0 and later, you can order by relation fields - for example, order posts by the author's name.
In 3.5.0 and later, in PostgreSQL you can order by relevance. For details, see Sort by relevance.
In 4.1.0 and later, you can sort
nullrecords first or last. For details, see Sort with nulls first or last.
Inputs for
sort argument
|Name
|Description
asc
|Sort ascending (A → Z)
desc
|Sort descending (Z → A)
Inputs for
nulls argument
Note:
- This argument is optional.
- It is for use on optional scalar fields only. If you try to sort by nulls on a required or relation field, Prisma Client throws a P2009 error.
- It is available in version 4.1.0 and later, as a preview feature. See sort with nulls first or last for details of how to enable the feature.
|Name
|Description
first
|Sort with
null values first.
last
|Sort with
null values last.
Examples
Sort
User by
email field
The following example returns all
User records sorted by
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {email: 'asc',},})
The following example returns all
User records sorted by
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {email: 'desc',},})
Sort
Post by the related
User record's
name
The following query orders posts by user name:
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({orderBy: {author: {name: 'asc',},},})
Sort
Post by the related
User record's
name, with
null records first
The following query orders posts by user name, with
null records first:
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({orderBy: {author: {name: { sort: 'asc', nulls: 'first' },},},})
Sort
Post by relevance of the title
This feature is available from version 3.5.0 onwards in PostgreSQL and MySQL only. You'll need to use the
fullTextSearch preview flag to enable this feature.
The following query orders posts by relevance of the search term
'database' to the title:
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({orderBy: {_relevance: {fields: ['title'],search: 'database',sort: 'asc'},})
Sort
User by the
posts count
The following query orders users by post count:
const getActiveusers = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {posts: {count: 'desc',},},})
Sort
User by multiple fields -
email and
role
The following example sorts users by two fields - first
role:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {email: true,role: true,},orderBy: [{email: 'desc',},{role: 'desc',},],})
The order of sorting parameters matters - the following query sorts by
role, then
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {email: true,role: true,},orderBy: [{role: 'desc',},{email: 'desc',},],})
Sort
User by
email, select
name and
email
The following example returns all the
name and
User records, sorted by
const users3 = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {email: 'asc',},select: {name: true,email: true,},})
Sort
User records by
email and sort nested
Post records by
title
The following example:
- Returns all
Userrecords sorted by
- For each
Userrecord, returns the
titlefield of all nested
Postrecords sorted by
title
const usersWithPosts = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {email: 'asc',},include: {posts: {select: {title: true,},orderBy: {title: 'asc',},},},})
Sort one user's nested list of
Post records
The following example retrieves a single
User record by ID, as well as a list of nested
Post records sorted by
title:
const userWithPosts = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 1,},include: {posts: {orderBy: {title: 'desc',},select: {title: true,published: true,},},},})
Sort by
enum
The following sorts all
User records by
role (an
enum):
const sort = await prisma.user.findMany({orderBy: {role: 'desc',},select: {email: true,role: true,},})
Generated types for
orderBy
The following examples demonstrate how to use the
validator with
orderBy:
UserOrderByInputconst orderEmailsByDescending = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserOrderByInput>()({email: 'desc',})
distinct
Deduplicate a list of records from
findMany or
findFirst. See also: Aggregation, grouping, and summarizing
Examples
Select distinct on a single field
The following example returns all distinct
city fields, and selects only the
city and
country fields:
const distinctCities = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {city: true,country: true,},distinct: ['city'],})
;[{ city: 'Paris', country: 'France' },{ city: 'Lyon', country: 'France' },]
Select distinct on multiple fields
The following example returns all distinct
city and
country field combinations, and selects only the
city and
country fields:
const distinctCitiesAndCountries = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {city: true,country: true,},distinct: ['city', 'country'],})
;[{ city: 'Paris', country: 'France' },{ city: 'Paris', country: 'Denmark' },{ city: 'Lyon', country: 'France' },]
Note that there is now a "Paris, Denmark" in addition to "Paris, France":
Select distinct in combination with a filter
The following example returns all distinct
city and
country field combinations where the user's email contains
"prisma.io", and selects only the
city and
country fields:
const distinctCitiesAndCountries = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},select: {city: true,country: true,},distinct: ['city', 'country'],})
Nested queries
create
A nested
create query adds a new related record or set of records to a parent record. See: Working with relations .
Remarks
createis available as a nested query when you
create(
prisma.user.create(...)) a new parent record or
update(
prisma.user.update(...)) an existing parent record.
You can use a nested
createor a nested
createManyto create multiple related records - each technique pros and cons .
Examples
Create a new
User record with a new
Profile record
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',profile: {create: { bio: 'Hello World' },},},})
Create a new
Profile record with a new
User record
const user = await prisma.profile.create({data: {bio: 'Hello World',user: {create: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },},},})
Create a new
User record with a new
Post record
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',posts: {create: { title: 'Hello World' },},},})
Create a new
User record with two new
Post records
Because it's a one-to-many relation, you can also create several
Post records at once by passing an array to
create:
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',posts: {create: [{title: 'This is my first post',},{