upsert does the following:

Handle the P2002 error in your application code. When it occurs, retry the upsert operation to update the row.

When your application tries to perform two or more concurrent upsert operations, then a race condition might happen where two or more operations do not find the record and therefore try to create that record. In this situation, one of the operations successfully creates the new record but the other operations fail and return a unique key constraint error.

When Prisma does an upsert, it first checks whether that record already exists in the database. To make this check, Prisma performs a read operation with the where clause from the upsert operation. This has two possible outcomes, as follows:

If multiple upsert operations happen at the same time and the record doesn't already exist, then one or more of the operations might return a unique key constraint error .

Database upserts

Where possible, Prisma Client hands over an upsert query to the database. This is called a database upsert.

Database upserts have the following advantages:

They are faster than upserts handled by Prisma

Unique key constraint errors cannot happen

Prisma Client uses a database upsert automatically when specific criteria are met. When these criteria are not met, Prisma Client handles the upsert .

To use a database upsert, Prisma Client sends the SQL construction INSERT ... ON CONFLICT SET .. WHERE to the database.

Database upsert prerequisites Prisma Client can use database upserts if your stack meets the following criteria: You use Prisma version 4.6.0 or later

Your application uses a CockroachDB, PostgreSQL, or SQLite data source

Database upsert query criteria Prisma Client uses a database upsert for an upsert query when the query meets the following criteria: There are no nested queries in the upsert 's create and update options

's and options The query does not include a selection that uses a nested read

The query modifies only one model

There is only one unique field in the upsert 's where option

's option The unique field in the where option and the unique field in the create option have the same value If your query does not meet these criteria, then Prisma Client handles the upsert itself.