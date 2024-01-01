On this page

Front matter

Front matter that informs the meta information of a page.

The <h1> title of the page. This title appears at the top of the page, and in the left-hand navigation.

You do not need to add this text as an <h1> because Gatsby generates this heading from the title tag.

Note:

The <title> of the page - falls back to title ( h1 ).

This tag is important for Google SEO. If we wish, we can make the metaTitle more descriptive than the title .

For good SEO, spell out abbreviations in this tag, unless they are industry standard. For example, spell out "Prisma Data Platform", but it is fine to use the abbreviation "ORM".

Note:

Specifies a different, usually shorter title for the left-hand navigation.

The <meta name="description" content="" /> of the page.

Note:

Front matter that configured the navigation.

Accepts a string specifying the duration to read the article.

Example: duration: '15 min'

Accepts true or false (defaults to false ).

Adds a Preview label to a page in the left-hand navigation.

Accepts true or false (defaults to false ).

Adds a Deprecated label to a page in the left-hand navigation.

Enable or disable table of contents navigation on the page (defaults to false ). For example:

toc: true



Controls the depth of headings to show in the in-page ToC:

tocDepth: 2



Note: Currently defaults up to level - h2

Front matter that configures search.

Accepts true or false (defaults to true ).

When set to false , omits the page from search results.

search: false



Front matter that configured page content

Accepts an array of languages to be shown in the page as dropdown options in order to switch the context between the pages

Example:

langSwitcher: ['typescript', 'node']



Accepts an array of database options to be shown in the page as dropdown options in order to switch the context between the pages

Example:

dbSwitcher: ['postgresql', 'mysql', 'sqlserver', 'planetscale', 'cockroachdb']



Front matter to configure the visual appearance of a page.

Accepts true or false (defaults to false ).

When set to 'true', this page will have a content width of 988px instead of the default 748px.

Example:

wide: true



Note: