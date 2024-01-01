On this page

MDX components

This page describes how to use the custom MDX components (e.g. code blocks) in the Prisma docs.

Components not listed here are part of the Docusaurus Markdown features

Required at the top of the page to avoid styling issues:

< TopBlock >



This page describes how to use [ MDX ]( https://mdxjs.com/ ) components (e.g. code blocks) in the Prisma docs.



Components not listed here are part of the [ Docusaurus Markdown features ]( https://docusaurus.io/docs/markdown-features )



</ TopBlock >



Example:

async function main ( ) {

const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( )

console . log ( allUsers )

}



Code:

```js

async function main() {

const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()

console.log(allUsers)

}

```



Example:

datasource db {

provider = "sqlite"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

author User ? @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId Int ?

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



Code:

```prisma

datasource db {

provider = "sqlite"

url = env("DATABASE_URL")

}



generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default(autoincrement())

title String

content String?

published Boolean @default(false)

author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])

authorId Int?

}



model User {

id Int @id @default(autoincrement())

email String @unique

name String?

posts Post[]

}

```



Example:

schema.prisma

datasource db {

provider = "sqlite"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

author User ? @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId Int ?

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



Code:

```prisma file=schema.prisma

datasource db {

provider = "sqlite"

url = env("DATABASE_URL")

}



generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default(autoincrement())

title String

content String?

published Boolean @default(false)

author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])

authorId Int?

}



model User {

id Int @id @default(autoincrement())

email String @unique

name String?

posts Post[]

}

```



By default, all the code blocks will have a copy icon for copying the code. If you want to disable the copy option in the code block, please use no-copy property.

Example:

async function main ( ) {

const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( )

console . log ( allUsers )

}



Code:

```js no-copy

async function main() {

const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()

console.log(allUsers)

}

```



Example:

async function main ( ) {

const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( )

console . log ( allUsers )

}



Code:

```js no-lines

async function main() {

const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()

console.log(allUsers)

}

```



Example:

npm run dev



Code:

```terminal

npm run dev

```



For code blocks where we don't want to have a scrollable box.

Example with wrap :

$ this is a single, really long line of code that shouldn't need to be scrollable to check what it says and simply wraps over to the next line, making it all visible in the same box



Example without wrap :

$ this is a single, really long line of code that shouldn't need to be scrollable to check what it says and simply wraps over to the next line, making it all visible in the same box



Code:

```code wrap

$ this is a single, really long line of code that shouldn't need to be scrollable to check what it says and simply wraps over to the next line, making it all visible in the same box

```



Example:

test.ts

async function main ( ) {

added code



deleted code



edited

code



highlights

over multiple

lines can be done by using

a hyphen

}



Code:

```js file=test.ts highlight=2;add|4;delete|6,7;edit|9-12;normal

async function main() {

added code



deleted code



edited

code



highlights

over multiple

lines can be done by using

a hyphen

}```



Example:

Expand if you want to view more Here's more!

<details>

<summary>Expand if you want to view more</summary>



Here's more!



</details>



Example:

yarn prisma init

Show CLI results

Code:

<CodeWithResult expanded={true}>



<cmd>



```

yarn prisma init

```



</cmd>



<cmdResult>



```code no-copy wrap

$ yarn prisma init

yarn run v1.22.0

warning package.json: No license field

$ /Users/janedoe/Desktop/tsdf/node_modules/.bin/prisma init



✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.

You can now open it in your favorite editor.



Next steps:

1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started.

2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql or sqlite.

3. Run `prisma db pull` to introspect your database schema and update the Prisma schema data models accordingly.

4. Run `prisma generate` to install Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.



More information in our documentation:

https://pris.ly/d/getting-started

```



</cmdResult>



</CodeWithResult>



Example with custom output text

yarn prisma init

Show some output results

Code:

<CodeWithResult outputResultText="some output" expanded={true}>



<cmd>



```

yarn prisma init

```



</cmd>



<cmdResult>



```code no-copy wrap

$ yarn prisma init

yarn run v1.22.0

warning package.json: No license field

$ /Users/janedoe/Desktop/tsdf/node_modules/.bin/prisma init



✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.

You can now open it in your favorite editor.



Next steps:

1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started.

2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql or sqlite.

3. Run `prisma db pull` to introspect your database schema and update the Prisma schema data models accordingly.

4. Run `prisma generate` to install Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.



More information in our documentation:

https://pris.ly/d/getting-started

```



</cmdResult>



</CodeWithResult>



Example:

Prisma const posts = await postRepository . find ( {

where : {

title : 'Hello World' ,

} ,

} )

TypeORM const posts = await postRepository . find ( {

where : {

title : ILike ( 'Hello World' ) ,

} ,

} )



Code: