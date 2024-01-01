MDX components
This page describes how to use the custom MDX components (e.g. code blocks) in the Prisma docs.
Components not listed here are part of the Docusaurus Markdown features
TopBlock
Required at the top of the page to avoid styling issues:
<TopBlock>
This page describes how to use [MDX](https://mdxjs.com/) components (e.g. code blocks) in the Prisma docs.
Components not listed here are part of the [Docusaurus Markdown features](https://docusaurus.io/docs/markdown-features)
</TopBlock>
Code blocks
Example:
async function main() {
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()
console.log(allUsers)
}
Code:
```js
async function main() {
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()
console.log(allUsers)
}
```
Prisma schema
Example:
datasource db {
provider = "sqlite"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
authorId Int?
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
Code:
```prisma
datasource db {
provider = "sqlite"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
authorId Int?
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
```
Code block with file icon
Example:
schema.prisma
datasource db {
provider = "sqlite"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
authorId Int?
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
Code:
```prisma file=schema.prisma
datasource db {
provider = "sqlite"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
authorId Int?
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
```
Code block with no copy option
By default, all the code blocks will have a
copy icon for copying the code. If you want to disable the
copy option in the code block, please use
no-copy property.
Example:
async function main() {
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()
console.log(allUsers)
}
Code:
```js no-copy
async function main() {
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()
console.log(allUsers)
}
```
Code block without line numbers
Example:
async function main() {
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()
console.log(allUsers)
}
Code:
```js no-lines
async function main() {
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()
console.log(allUsers)
}
```
Terminal styled code block
Example:
npm run dev
Code:
```terminal
npm run dev
```
Code block wrapped
For code blocks where we don't want to have a scrollable box.
Example with
wrap:
$ this is a single, really long line of code that shouldn't need to be scrollable to check what it says and simply wraps over to the next line, making it all visible in the same box
Example without
wrap:
$ this is a single, really long line of code that shouldn't need to be scrollable to check what it says and simply wraps over to the next line, making it all visible in the same box
Code:
```code wrap
$ this is a single, really long line of code that shouldn't need to be scrollable to check what it says and simply wraps over to the next line, making it all visible in the same box
```
Code block with highlighted code
Example:
test.ts
async function main() {
added code
deleted code
edited
code
highlights
over multiple
lines can be done by using
a hyphen
}
Code:
```js file=test.ts highlight=2;add|4;delete|6,7;edit|9-12;normal
async function main() {
added code
deleted code
edited
code
highlights
over multiple
lines can be done by using
a hyphen
}```
Expand/Collapse section
Example:
Expand if you want to view more
Here's more!
<details>
<summary>Expand if you want to view more</summary>
Here's more!
</details>
Code with result
Example:
yarn prisma init
Show CLI results
Code:
<CodeWithResult expanded={true}>
<cmd>
```
yarn prisma init
```
</cmd>
<cmdResult>
```code no-copy wrap
$ yarn prisma init
yarn run v1.22.0
warning package.json: No license field
$ /Users/janedoe/Desktop/tsdf/node_modules/.bin/prisma init
✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.
You can now open it in your favorite editor.
Next steps:
1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started.
2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql or sqlite.
3. Run `prisma db pull` to introspect your database schema and update the Prisma schema data models accordingly.
4. Run `prisma generate` to install Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.
More information in our documentation:
https://pris.ly/d/getting-started
```
</cmdResult>
</CodeWithResult>
Example with custom output text
yarn prisma init
Show some output results
Code:
<CodeWithResult outputResultText="some output" expanded={true}>
<cmd>
```
yarn prisma init
```
</cmd>
<cmdResult>
```code no-copy wrap
$ yarn prisma init
yarn run v1.22.0
warning package.json: No license field
$ /Users/janedoe/Desktop/tsdf/node_modules/.bin/prisma init
✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.
You can now open it in your favorite editor.
Next steps:
1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started.
2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql or sqlite.
3. Run `prisma db pull` to introspect your database schema and update the Prisma schema data models accordingly.
4. Run `prisma generate` to install Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.
More information in our documentation:
https://pris.ly/d/getting-started
```
</cmdResult>
</CodeWithResult>
Parallel blocks
Example:
Prisma
const posts = await postRepository.find({
where: {
title: 'Hello World',
},
})
TypeORM
const posts = await postRepository.find({
where: {
title: ILike('Hello World'),
},
})
Code:
<ParallelBlocks>
<block content="Prisma">
```ts
const posts = await postRepository.find({
where: {
title: 'Hello World',
},
})
```
</block>
<block content="TypeORM">
```ts
const posts = await postRepository.find({
where: {
title: ILike('Hello World'),
},
})
```
</block>
</ParallelBlocks>