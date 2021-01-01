The Prisma Data Platform (Early Access) provides a collaborative, cloud-based environment supporting application developers who are using Prisma and other open source tools. The main features of the Platform include an online data browser, a query console, a data proxy (purpose-built for Prisma!), and integration with your Prisma schema and databases.
You can access the Prisma Data Platform from cloud.prisma.io.
Current Functionality
In the current version of the platform, you can:
- Import your existing Prisma project
- Browse your data
- View your Prisma schema
- Invite users and assign roles
- Connect your application to your database using a data proxy
User Roles
These roles are currently supported in the Platform:
- Admin: Can do all possible actions, such as configuring project settings and viewing/editing data
- Developer: Access the data browser, view and edit data, and view the schema
- Collaborator: Access the data browser and view and edit data
- Viewer: Access the data browser and view data
In order to add users, you need to use their GitHub username and they need to have an account in the Platform.
Static IP address for usage in allowlists
The Prisma Data Platform provides a static IP address that you can add to an allowlist in order to connect to your database through our Data Browser. Please note this feature is currently not supported in the Data Proxy.
You can create an issue with your request and we will enable it for you. Please note that while this is a feature that will be part of a paid plan in the future, it is currently offered for free while we are in Early Access.
Prisma Data Proxy
Early Access Feature
Please note that the Prisma Data Proxy is an early-stage product and should not be used in production environments.
Not supported
Interactive Transactions (Preview Feature) are not supported at this time.
The Prisma Data Proxy is an intermediary between your application and your database. It maintains a database connection pool, so you can reliably use traditional databases in serverless environments.
Why use the Data Proxy?
Serverless functions are ephemeral and short-lived, so their database connections are numerous and brief.
Because of this, using traditional databases in serverless functions often leads to exhausting the limit of concurrent database connections and increased latencies on each request to establish a database connection.
Using the Data Proxy in a Prisma application
We assume you already have an account and a project on the Prisma Data Platform. If you don't, please subscribe using your GitHub account before continuing.
Step 1: Generate a Data Proxy connection string
Navigate to the Data Proxy tab of your Prisma Data Platform project, select the desired proxy location, and click Enable.
The Data Proxy is currently available in the AWS Frankfurt (eu-central-1) and N. Virginia (us-east-1) regions. If you'd like support for other providers or regions, we'd love to hear from you.
Copy the connection string and store it securely, similarly to how you would treat a database credential. You may generate more connection strings in this section if you wish and of course, revoke them if you don't need them anymore.
Connection strings always have the following format:
prisma://{DEPLOYMENT_LOCATION}.prisma-data.com/?api_key={DATA_PROXY_API_KEY}
Step 2: Install up-to-date Prisma dependencies
To use the Data Proxy, use the version
3.3.0 or higher of the
prisma and
@prisma/client npm packages.
$npm install prisma@latest --save-dev$npm install @prisma/client@latest --save
Step 3: Enable the feature flag in the Prisma schema file
In the generator block of your
schema.prisma file, enable the feature flag:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["dataProxy"]}
Step 4: Make sure that the datasource URL is read from environment
Currently, the only supported datasource name is
db. Make sure your
schema.prisma file includes the
datasource db block.
We strongly recommend to use environment variables to provide your database connection strings:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}
Step 5: Generate the client
To generate the client using the Data Proxy, set the environment variable
PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE to
dataproxy using the following command:
$PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE='dataproxy' npx prisma generate
Step 6: Start your app
If you are loading the connection string in your Prisma Schema using
env(), there should be no further changes needed other than verifying that the environment variable changed to your Data Proxy connection string. For example:
$DATABASE_URL='prisma://aws-us-east-1.prisma-data.com/?api_key=...' npm start
For guidance on how to configure environment variables on your deployment, please refer to your provider.
Important Considerations about the Data Proxy
Providing the connection string to Prisma Migrate
Currently, the Data Proxy can only be used to query your database with Prisma Client.
Migrations can be only be run on a direct (non-proxied) database connection. Assuming that your schema uses
env("DATABASE_URL"), you'll need to override the
DATABASE_URL environment variable before running
prisma migrate. You can declare another environment variable, for example
MIGRATE_DATABASE_URL, and use it that to override the connection:
// package.json{...,"scripts": {"generate-client": "PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE='dataproxy' prisma generate","migrate": "DATABASE_URL=\"$MIGRATE_DATABASE_URL\" prisma migrate deploy",...}}
Deploying to Vercel
Our Vercel Deployment sample repository has a branch showing how to deploy a Prisma application to Vercel using the Data Proxy.
Use this link to create a Vercel project based on this branch .
Connecting to a database hosted with a provider different than AWS
It's possible to connect to a database hosted on any provider, but it needs to be accessible from the public internet. For best results and response times, you should configure the proxy in a region that is the same or as close as possible to the database.
We are looking to expand the number of providers and regions in the future. If a region or provider is not yet supported, you can submit a request. This will help us prioritize providers and regions to add next.
Connection limits
We recommend using a database that supports at least 20 concurrent connections. Setting a concurrency limit on AWS Lambda should not be required, but you should be aware that, if necessary, requests will be queued until they can be processed.
Proxy Limits
The limits for running multiple schemas concurrently during Early Access are:
- Up to 3 schemas can be used concurrently in a single Prisma app (for example: while updating your app to a new schema version)
- Up to 5 schemas can be used concurrently account-wide
The Data Proxy is architected to seamlessly scale to support large workloads, but during the Early Access period there will be a fairly low scale limit. The actual performance for a single schema using the Data Proxy will depend on a large number of variables (the type of queries, latencies and deployment locations, the performance of your database, ...). The Data Proxy will not yield more than 200 requests per second, though the number of requests wil likely be well below 200 per second.
If you are looking to scale up traffic beyond the limits or if you're seeing
429 HTTP errors in your logs - this might mean you're hitting the quotas; please reach out to us. We'd love to know about your use case and work together with you to help your Prisma application scale.
Pricing of the Data Proxy
The Data Proxy is provided for free during Early Access.
We will use the Early Access phase to learn about usage and tweak the pricing model.
When the Prisma Data Platform is launched in General Availability, there will be an option to continue using the Data Proxy with a generous free tier forever, alongside paid options.
Availability, Usage for Testing purposes only
We do not expect long-planned downtime periods, but we also do not provide an SLA during Early Access. As an Early Access feature, the Data Proxy is not considered stable and it should not be used in production.
Feedback and Support
You can reach us via Intercom on the Prisma Data Platform application. To submit an issue or start a conversation, please sign in and use the Intercom icon in the UI.
For questions and feedback you can also find us on the #prisma-data-platform channel on our public community Slack. If you don't have an account yet, you can join here.