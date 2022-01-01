Static egress IP addresses

Most cloud database providers provide a way to restrict database access to a set of known origin public IP addresses.

About Static IP addresses

You can use the static IP addresses feature to connect your databases to the Prisma Data Platform securely whilst keeping them protected from the public internet.

When you implement static IP addresses for your database, then the platform will connect to your database using this static IP address. This works seamlessly across all features: databrowser, query console, data proxy.

The following database offerings are compatible with this feature:

AWS RDS via security groups

AWS Aurora via security groups (not Aurora Serverless)

MongoDB Atlas

Google Cloud SQL

The following database offerings are not compatible: