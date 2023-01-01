Data Proxy usage notifications

Prisma Data Platform continuously monitors the Data Proxy usage of your projects and sends automated notifications to the email address of your GitHub account when your project reaches usage milestones.

Milestones that trigger notifications

Prisma Data Platform sends automated email notifications based on your project plan and the amount of Data Proxy usage you accumulate during any given month.

Free plan Notifications at 50%, 75%, and 90% of Data Proxy usage from the included quota Notification for Data Proxy pause at 100% of Data Proxy usage from the included quota

Scale plan Notification at 90% of Data Proxy usage from the included quota Notification for overages at 100% of Data Proxy usage from the included quota



Below you can see an example of an email notification when the Data Proxy usage reaches 50% on the Free plan.