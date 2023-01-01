Prisma Data Platform maturity levels

This page explains how we consider maturity levels for features of the Prisma Data Platform .

Releases

Prisma releases updates to the Prisma Data Platform multiple times per week, as opposed to the Prisma ORM that we release on a set schedule every few weeks. This is why we consider the lifecycle and process for maturing features in the Prisma Data Platform differently.

You can check out the releases and maturity process for the Prisma ORM for further details.