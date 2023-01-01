If you no longer need an environment in your project or want to reduce the number of environments to the quota in the Scale plan, you can delete one of the project environments.
Important
You cannot delete the default environment. To delete the current default environment, you must first make one of the other environments the default.
Prerequisites
- You must have the Project owner or Admin role for the project to delete one of its environments.
Steps
- In the Prisma Data Platform, open a project.
- In the upper left, click the Projects drop-down and select Project settings.
- Select the Environments tab.
- Click the three-dot menu of an environment and select Delete.
