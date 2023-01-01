prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Acceleratepreview
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Prisma Data Platform / Classic Projects / Platform / Environments

Delete an environment

If you no longer need an environment in your project or want to reduce the number of environments to the quota in the Scale plan, you can delete one of the project environments.

Important

You cannot delete the default environment. To delete the current default environment, you must first make one of the other environments the default.

Prerequisites

  • You must have the Project owner or Admin role for the project to delete one of its environments.

Steps

  1. In the Prisma Data Platform, open a project.
  2. In the upper left, click the Projects drop-down and select Project settings.
  3. Select the Environments tab.
  4. Click the three-dot menu of an environment and select Delete.Prisma Data Platform - Delete an environment - Environments tab select three-dot menu and select Delete
Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AcceleratePreview
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.