Prisma Data Platform / Classic Projects / Platform / Environments / Edit environment settings

Change the default environment

Every Prisma Data Platform project has a default environment. This default environment determines which database, Data Proxy location, and GitHub repository a person uses when they open Data Browser, Query Console, or Schema Viewer in that project. You can set any environment in a project to be the default environment.

Prerequisites

You are the Project owner or Admin role for the project to change the default environment.

Steps

  1. In the Prisma Data Platform, open a project.
  2. In the upper left, click the Projects drop-down and select Project settings.
  3. Select the Environments tab.
  4. Click the three-dot menu for an environment and select Make default.Prisma Data Platform - Manage environments - Step 01 - Open Environments drop-down and click View all environments

Result

When someone opens the project, they use Data Browser, Query Console, and Schema Viewer in the new default environment.

