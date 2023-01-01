In a Prisma Data Platform project, you can change the environment name. In the interface, the environment name appears in the Environments drop-down menu and in the Environments tab for a project. You can also change the URL handle for an environment. This changes the URL that you can use to reach the environment. The URL format below shows how an environment URL handle appears after the project handle.

https://cloud.prisma.io/<github_username>/<project>/<environment>