prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Acceleratepreview
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Prisma Data Platform / Classic Projects / Platform / Team members

Change the role of a team member

You can change the role of any of your team members if you need to grant them more permissions or reduce the scope of their role on the project.

Prerequisites

You are the Project owner or have the Admin role.

Steps

  1. Go to the Projects page.
  2. Select the project to which you want to add a collaborator.
  3. From the Projects drop-down in the upper left, select Project settings.
  4. Click Team members.
  5. Click Edit for the team member that receives a new role.
  6. From Role, select the new role of the team member.
  7. Click Save.

Result

When your team member refreshes their browser, they have access only to the features available for their new role.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AcceleratePreview
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.