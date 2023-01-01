A project in the Prisma Data Platform is an organizational unit for your JavaScript/TypeScript application that uses Prisma ORM.

You use projects to manage:

environments your linked GitHub repository and branch your database connection string your Data Proxy region

members

paid plan and billing

In the Prisma Data Platform, to create projects, you only need to provide the connection string for your database. You can also select a Data Proxy region for the project, and if necessary, you can configure database access from the supported static IPs of the platform.

For each project, you can edit the project name and URL handle, and when you no longer need a project, you can delete it.

You can view all of your existing projects on the Projects page. Projects are grouped in the list based on their plan in the following order:

Within each group, project names are sorted in alphabetical order.