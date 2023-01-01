In the Prisma Data Platform, you can create new projects with just a connection string for an available database. If your database sits behind a firewall or only allows connections from specific IPs, you can enable the use of static IPs of the platform and add them to your database allowlist. You can also select the Data Proxy region to prepare your project for connection pooling and load balancing in serverless environments. After you create your project, you can optionally link your Prisma schema (if you push it to a GitHub repository) so that we can keep your project in sync with its latest version. Why should I link my Prisma schema and GitHub repository? The features in Data Browser and Query Console rely on an up-to-date schema that matches the latest data model in your database.



When you create a project with an existing database, the platform introspects your database and generates a Prisma schema for your project. If you make a change to your database model and the platform does not have a linked schema, you and your team might start seeing errors while you use Data Browser and Query Console.



If you create a project with an empty database, Data Browser and Query Console remain inactive for the project because the database introspection cannot generate a Prisma schema from an empty database. Later, if you want to enable connection pooling and load balancing of database connections with the Data Proxy, you can copy the Data Proxy connection string for the project.

(Optional) Provide a schema After you create a project but introspection fails, you can provide a schema on the Provide a schema screen. You can provide a schema by either linking a schema from a repository or uploading your schema file You can link a schema from a repository to keep your project's Prisma schema and data models in Data Browser and Query Console updated with the latest version of your Prisma schema. Link a schema from a repository Steps: On the Link a schema from a repository section, from GitHub Account, select a GitHub account or organization. From Repository, select the GitHub repository you want to import. From Branch, select the branch you want to import. In Prisma schema path, enter the path to the schema.prisma file. Note



The pre-filled path prisma/schema.prisma is the default path. Change it to the path you use for your project. Click Link Prisma schema.

Result A Prisma schema is now linked to your project. The platform updates the Prisma schema in your project every time you push a schema change to your repository. Upload a schema file Steps: On the Or upload your schema section, either: Click on the drop zone to open your file manager and select your schema

Drag and drop your schema file to the drop zone Review the preview of your schema file Note



The schema preview does not contain any syntax highlighting for your schema file. Click Upload file.

Result A Prisma schema is now linked to your project. However, the schema will not be synchronized with your project. You can manually synchronize the Prisma schema in your project by refreshing the schema in the Schema tab of your project. To keep your schema in sync with your project, you can link the project to a GitHub repository. What's next You can now use Data Browser and Query Console with the latest version of your Prisma schema.

(Optional) Enable schema synchronization After you create the project, you can enable automated schema synchronization on the Get started screen. This means that if you push your Prisma schema to a GitHub repository, you can link the Prisma schema and the GitHub repository to your project. With this, the platform can keep the Prisma schema up-to-date for your project and also keep the data models in Data Browser and Query Console updated with the latest version of your Prisma schema. Steps On the Get started screen, from GitHub Accounts & Organizations, select a GitHub account or an organization. From Repository, select the GitHub repository you want to import. From Branch, select the branch you want to import. In Prisma schema path, enter the path to the schema.prisma file. Note



The pre-filled path prisma/schema.prisma is the default path. Change it to the path you use for your project. Click Link Prisma schema.

Result The repository and the Prisma schema are now linked to your project. The platform updates the Prisma schema in your project every time you push a change to it. What's next You can now use Data Browser and Query Console with the latest version of your Prisma schema.

(Optional) Create a Data Proxy connection string After you create the project, you can create and copy a Data Proxy connection string for the project on the Get started screen. You can then use the connection string in Prisma Client to enable connection pooling and load balancing of database connections locally or in your deployment environment. Steps Click Generate a Data Proxy connection string. Click Create a new connection string. Enter a name for the connection string and click Create. Copy the prisma:// connection string. What's next You can now enable connection pooling with Data Proxy locally or in your deployment environment.