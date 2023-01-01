If you no longer need a project in the Prisma Data Platform, you can delete it from the project settings.
Prerequisites and considerations
- You must be the owner of the project.
- You can delete any project that is on the Free plan.
- To delete a project on the Scale plan, you must first downgrade it to the Free plan.
Steps
- In the upper left, click your project name and select Project settings.
- On the Settings tab, click Delete Project.
- Click Delete in the confirmation box.
Result
The project is deleted from the Prisma Data Platform. The database and repository associated with the project are not affected by the deletion.
